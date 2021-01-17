Opinion
Limits Of Sanctimony
The Tide Editorial Comment of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, contained the following statement: “We have been encumbered with irresponsible leadership and governments down the ages till date; people who have neither the capacity, will, nor passion to give Nigerians good governance …”
In situations of “carry-go”, privatized or buccaneer governance, resort to mendacity, cryptocracy and bamboozlement feature prominently. This is also coupled with brazen intimidation and use of hired agents to cause mayhem and get away unpunished.
There were public protests across the country over acts of intimidation and unprofessional conducts of personnel of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police, which were justifiable reactions of the Nigerian public. One of the responses to the protests was to inject hired agents to engage in counter protests of solidarity with the establishment. Thus, peaceful and legitimate protests turned hostile and violent, resulting in calling our armed troops to bring peace and stability.
In the first place, members of the profession of violence denied being at the scene of violence in Lagos, then followed by a public testimony that “live-bullets were never used and soldiers fired into the air only.” Then anyone talking about “massacre” is given the challenge of producing dead bodies, to prove that any one was killed. This is similar to a head of government asking any citizen with complaints about corruption to present such cases in “chapters and verses” before such complaints can be considered credible. He who alleges, must prove beyond all doubts!!
Damage-control antics of issuing threats to those who make complaints that tarnish the good image of the establishment should, at least, wear the cloak of credibility. Apart from such threat of sanction to the CNN on its report of what happened in Lagos during EndSARS protests, damage-control antics also include diverting attention away from the key issue at stake. Let us not make an ass of ourselves as a nation in our dealing with the international community. We have already been known as wearing the cloak of sanctimony or resorting to aggression when confronted with our real image. We rarely go wrong!
There are many examples of how we stand logic or credibility on its head, when defending the integrity of the government in power. Taking the defection of Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State, from PDP to APC, as one such examples, there is the obvious truth that such defection bears neither patriotism nor service as ultimate goal. Past cases of similar actions indicate the search for greener pastures as a political culture without personal conviction, or an artful means of dodging possible corruption allegations. Governors of southern parts of Nigeria appear to be fruitful targets!
Attitude of the establishment towards national security provides us another example, with special reference to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) being given the tag of a terrorist group while Boko Haram is free from such label. The same attitude, depictive of double standards, also plays out in Zamfara gold being private mineral resource, while the oil and gas of the Niger Delta zone are public resources. Political interpretations and implications of these and other issues have far-reaching consequences.
Fears arising from intimidation and tolerance of social injustices may have very wide elasticity, but they also have some safe limits which should not be abused or glossed over. Abuse of power through intimidation and suppression come in the range of political obtuseness and insensitiveness. Experiences of the Nazi regime and the defunct Soviet Union provide ample learning opportunity with regards to how abuses of power and the wearing of the cloak of sanctimony end in ignominy. Individuals and humanity generally grow wiser through experiences, especially very painful ones.
Another example of the use of damage-control antics to maintain the air of sanctimony, is the hide-and-seek politics of the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The Federal Government used the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a trump card in a 2009 agreement or pact which went far beyond payroll matters. In place of IPPIS, ASUU designed a home-grown University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), but the strategy of chasing shadow rather than confront substance came to an end, thanks to ASUU’s stubbornness.
The real issue that kept university lecturers on strike since March 23, 2020, was a 2009 pact with the Federal Government which had not been implemented fully. A similar failure on the part government in the past gave rise to a legal theory of Imperfect Obligation, but this time around IPPIS provided an excuse for failure to fulfill an obligation. The real issue is sustainability of public universities in Nigeria through adequate funding so that tertiary education is not debased in Nigeria.
Nigerian university lecturers had raised alarm long ago that paying Nigerian senators four times the remuneration of the US President would run this nation aground eventually. ASUU had warned long ago that the political structure foisted on Nigerians by the military was a time-bomb that should be redressed. Nigeria’s political economy took its present turn because of clandestine arrangements to turn oil and gas mineral resources into a game of monopoly. Non-sustainability of the prevailing arrangements can be recognized easily by anyone who is not compromised or bamboozled.
Another looming danger is the growing national debts facilitated by borrowing and lavish spending. Anybody who is perceptive enough would know that the oil and gas resources of the Niger Delta zone provide collateral for current borrowings. Is the future of some geo-political zones not being mortgaged indirectly? What is the pattern of utilization of the loans being taken now, vis-a-vis the transparency of benefits to various sectors of the nation? What has made it so hard for Nigerian refineries to be functional. No accountability?
A study of nations that mismanaged their resources, the goodwill and confidence of their citizens and then resorted to sanctimony rather than penitence, would show that sustainability dwindles gradually. The limits of sanctimony become clearly visible as the masses groan in silence and hunger, in the midst of obscene opulence. It is not too late yet to put things in order, if the sincere will to do so is there. Mafia managers don’t get off the tiger’s back!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Securing Our Artefacts
Culture consists of the beliefs, way of life, art and customs that are shared and accepted by people in a particular society; the attitudes and beliefs about things that are shared by a particular group of people.
In another definition, Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, the living dictionary, defines culture as activities that are related to art, music, literature and a society that existed at a particular time in history. Culture is as old as history. History cannot be complete without the culture of a people.
The African continent was known to be the home of culture. So many ancient art works in Africa had illicitly been taken away to other continents of the world. Illicit trafficking of cultural materials from Africa is because of non-documentation of art works produced by Africans. So many artifacts were illegally taken away by the colonial masters who colonised the African continent. Some artifacts of cultural value were forcefully transported out of Africa without the consent of the sculptors, artists or even the native communities.
Museum setting and management is a major problem in preserving the ancient art works produced some centuries ago. According to Binkat Manji Jennifer, a well-documented collection can never be achieved without important activities such as numberings. Since the aim of any museum documentation system is to attain a standardised format that would assist in safe-guarding and tracing collections then the aspect of numbering is inevitable.
The National Commission for Museums and Monuments should step up to its functions in protecting and preserving cultural materials or artifacts by Nigerian artists. There were so many art works in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country without documentation and this has caused extinction of cultural materials in some well-known cultures in the country.
Cultural materials, in some cases, are not preserved by the people who use them. Today, the orientation and preservation of cultural materials are given prompt attention. And that is why many Nigerian artists are not celebrated in the country.
It is important for museums to know where the objects are at every given point in time as well as who has them. Cultural materials are trafficked to every part of the world without control. It is sad. There is no proper control or preservation of cultural materials in Nigeria.
The illicit trafficking of artifacts from Africa to the Western world has been on the increase, especially in this 21st Century. One of the reasons for trafficking of cultural materials to other parts of the world without traces is because the materials have no historical ownership.
For instance, the Last Supper Painting of Jesus Christ and his disciples is credited to a world class painter, Leonard Da Vinci, because of documentation carried out at that time. It is obvious that most of the sculptural pieces and paintings in Africa were not assigned or credited to certain artists.
The works of the Nok Culture, Ife Art, Benin Art and Igbo Ukwu did not have specific artists attached to them. Rather, they are seen as general art works of particular groups. But in Europe, most of the artifacts can be traced to the artists who did them. This is the problem of historical non-documentation in African society.
Examples of bad conditions on objects indeed, missing art objects appear incomplete due to areas that have been broken off, probably in the course of excavation of pottery items or broken while in transit. Some parts of objects that have broken off must not be thrown away in the course of exhibition; these parts can equally be displayed. Every part of an art work is important to the artist.
In 2019, the Last Supper Painting of Da Vinci was auctioned in Europe for millions of dollars.
The federal, state and the local governments in Nigeria should protect and promote artworks made in the country. A situation where cultural materials are illegally taken away at the mercy of the artists should be discouraged.
Most countries in the world preserve their ancient relics in their national museums. Museums in France can boast of artifacts that have existed for more than one thousand years. Nigerian artists should be empowered by government to give them a sense of belonging.
Indeed, there is no ethnic group without cultural materials. But today, some ethic groups cannot identify or see their cultural materials in real life. Some had been taken to foreign lands where their origin cannot be traced. Say no to illicit trafficking of cultural artifacts.
Ogwuonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
I Am Fasting, Please
In the gospel according to Mark chapter nine, verses fourteen to twenty nine, we read the story of a boy who was possessed with an evil spirit. Jesus’s disciples could not cast out the spirit but Jesus did it. Later, the disciples asked him why they couldn’t drive the spirit out and he told them that only prayer and fasting could drive such spirit out.
In our world today, Nigeria in particular, we are faced with a barrage of problems that might be tormenting us the way the evil spirit did to the boy if not more. Hunger, poverty, loss of jobs, unemployment, bad and insensitive government, COVID-19 and its associated challenges and a whole lot of other issues have continued to make life hellish for many and some religious leaders thought it wise for them and their members to always take these torments to God in a special way of fasting and prayer at the beginning of every year. Some churches go as far as forty days while others shorten it. For many Christians, this is an opportunity to present their fears and aspirations to God and ask for his blessings in the New Year.
However, Jesus again in the Gospel according to Mathew chapter 16 verses 16 to 18, taught his followers how to fast. He said: “And when you fast, do not put on a sad face as the hypocrites do. They neglect their appearance so that everyone will see that they are fasting. I assure you, they have already been paid in full. When you go without food, wash your face and comb your hair, so that others cannot know that you are fasting, only your father, who is unseen, will know. And your father, who sees what you do in private, will reward you.”
The question then is, how do we go about our fasting and prayer? Do we do it as a spiritual exercise or just to gain recognition? Don’t get me wrong. I am not in any way trying to be judgmental but sometimes you see some peoples’ attitude towards fasting and prayer and you begin to wonder if they read the above Jesus’s directives. I was at a petrol station last week to buy fuel. The man before me had made his purchase and was waiting for the pump attendant to give him his balance of payment. She was moving sluggishly from one pump attendant to another asking for a particular naira denomination to make up the man’s money. Seeing how lazy she was going about it, her supervisor shouted at her to hasten up that many customers were waiting. Already, the man and some other customers were becoming impatient. To the amazement of everyone, she retorted: “abeg no worry me. You no no say l dey do forty days fasting and that l dey weak?’’. Gosh!
The other day, a story was told about a woman working in a government office who would not attend to visitors because she was weak as a result of fasting and the previous day’s night vigil. What of a politician who would suspend the campaign of animosity and hatred between him and his opponent during the period of fasting, only to continue from where he paused it the moment the fasting period ends. Similar unpleasant stories abound everywhere.
No doubt, fasting is the most powerful spiritual discipline of Christians as through fasting and prayer, the Holy Spirit can transform your life; we have deeper intimacy with God; gain wisdom and understanding; get repentance and salvation, personal victories in life and many more. But should we carry out the exercise as if we are compelled to do it, quarrelling, neglecting our duties or even announcing to the whole world that we are fasting?
If for medical or whatever other reason we are unable to abstain from food we shouldn’t fast. We may rather choose to deny ourselves something else of value to us like keeping away from television or the social media. I remember a priest telling the women in my church to fast from nagging and talking too much. We know ourselves and know what we hold so dear which we can refrain from for spiritual purposes and other good intentions instead of fasting under duress.
According to She Reads Truth Bible, Fasting isn’t about inflicting pain upon our bodies and it’s not about removing sin from our lives – the latter would be repentance and should not be limited to a season. Biblical fasting is withholding of those good things that have taken a too important role in our lives. Fasting is about dependence.
Similarly, Prophet Isaiah gives an insight into what true fasting should be like. In his words: “The kind of fasting I (God) want is this: remove the chains of oppression and the yoke of injustice, and let the oppressed go free. Share your food with the hungry and open your homes to the homeless poor. Give clothes to those who have nothing to wear, and do not refuse to help your own relatives.” (Isaiah 58: 6)
Indeed our prayers and fasting are of less avail unless they are aided by almsgiving, done in accordance with Jesus’s directives. In Matthew 6:2-4 Jesus says: “So when you give something to a needy person, do it in such a way that even your closest friend will not know about it. Then it will be a private matter. And your father, who sees what you do in private, will reward you.”
It is therefore high time Christians, both clergy and lay, truly imbibed the teachings of their master Jesus and avoided the sins of the Pharisees: fasting, praying and doing charity just to gain recognition for ourselves. That paints Christianity in a bad light. Our hope and belief as Christians is that after our lives here on earth, we shall have the privilege of meeting God in heaven who will reward us for the good deeds we did. If we carry out our activities in such a way that we enjoy the rewards here on earth, what becomes of us when we pass on?
By: Calista Ezeaku
