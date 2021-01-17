Limits Of Sanctimony

In the gospel according to Mark chapter nine, verses fourteen to twenty nine, we read the story of a boy who was possessed with an evil spirit. Jesus’s disciples could not cast out the spirit but Jesus did it. Later, the disciples asked him why they couldn’t drive the spirit out and he told them that only prayer and fasting could drive such spirit out.

In our world today, Nigeria in particular, we are faced with a barrage of problems that might be tormenting us the way the evil spirit did to the boy if not more. Hunger, poverty, loss of jobs, unemployment, bad and insensitive government, COVID-19 and its associated challenges and a whole lot of other issues have continued to make life hellish for many and some religious leaders thought it wise for them and their members to always take these torments to God in a special way of fasting and prayer at the beginning of every year. Some churches go as far as forty days while others shorten it. For many Christians, this is an opportunity to present their fears and aspirations to God and ask for his blessings in the New Year.

However, Jesus again in the Gospel according to Mathew chapter 16 verses 16 to 18, taught his followers how to fast. He said: “And when you fast, do not put on a sad face as the hypocrites do. They neglect their appearance so that everyone will see that they are fasting. I assure you, they have already been paid in full. When you go without food, wash your face and comb your hair, so that others cannot know that you are fasting, only your father, who is unseen, will know. And your father, who sees what you do in private, will reward you.”

The question then is, how do we go about our fasting and prayer? Do we do it as a spiritual exercise or just to gain recognition? Don’t get me wrong. I am not in any way trying to be judgmental but sometimes you see some peoples’ attitude towards fasting and prayer and you begin to wonder if they read the above Jesus’s directives. I was at a petrol station last week to buy fuel. The man before me had made his purchase and was waiting for the pump attendant to give him his balance of payment. She was moving sluggishly from one pump attendant to another asking for a particular naira denomination to make up the man’s money. Seeing how lazy she was going about it, her supervisor shouted at her to hasten up that many customers were waiting. Already, the man and some other customers were becoming impatient. To the amazement of everyone, she retorted: “abeg no worry me. You no no say l dey do forty days fasting and that l dey weak?’’. Gosh!

The other day, a story was told about a woman working in a government office who would not attend to visitors because she was weak as a result of fasting and the previous day’s night vigil. What of a politician who would suspend the campaign of animosity and hatred between him and his opponent during the period of fasting, only to continue from where he paused it the moment the fasting period ends. Similar unpleasant stories abound everywhere.

No doubt, fasting is the most powerful spiritual discipline of Christians as through fasting and prayer, the Holy Spirit can transform your life; we have deeper intimacy with God; gain wisdom and understanding; get repentance and salvation, personal victories in life and many more. But should we carry out the exercise as if we are compelled to do it, quarrelling, neglecting our duties or even announcing to the whole world that we are fasting?

If for medical or whatever other reason we are unable to abstain from food we shouldn’t fast. We may rather choose to deny ourselves something else of value to us like keeping away from television or the social media. I remember a priest telling the women in my church to fast from nagging and talking too much. We know ourselves and know what we hold so dear which we can refrain from for spiritual purposes and other good intentions instead of fasting under duress.

According to She Reads Truth Bible, Fasting isn’t about inflicting pain upon our bodies and it’s not about removing sin from our lives – the latter would be repentance and should not be limited to a season. Biblical fasting is withholding of those good things that have taken a too important role in our lives. Fasting is about dependence.

Similarly, Prophet Isaiah gives an insight into what true fasting should be like. In his words: “The kind of fasting I (God) want is this: remove the chains of oppression and the yoke of injustice, and let the oppressed go free. Share your food with the hungry and open your homes to the homeless poor. Give clothes to those who have nothing to wear, and do not refuse to help your own relatives.” (Isaiah 58: 6)

Indeed our prayers and fasting are of less avail unless they are aided by almsgiving, done in accordance with Jesus’s directives. In Matthew 6:2-4 Jesus says: “So when you give something to a needy person, do it in such a way that even your closest friend will not know about it. Then it will be a private matter. And your father, who sees what you do in private, will reward you.”

It is therefore high time Christians, both clergy and lay, truly imbibed the teachings of their master Jesus and avoided the sins of the Pharisees: fasting, praying and doing charity just to gain recognition for ourselves. That paints Christianity in a bad light. Our hope and belief as Christians is that after our lives here on earth, we shall have the privilege of meeting God in heaven who will reward us for the good deeds we did. If we carry out our activities in such a way that we enjoy the rewards here on earth, what becomes of us when we pass on?

By: Calista Ezeaku