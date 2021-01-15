Rise of Online Lottery Sites in Nigeria

The traditional lotteries have been famous among Nigerian players for a long time but the market was in desperate need of an online lottery site. The safety of the online platform matters the most when it comes to money and transactions. Lotto Nigeria became the first online national lottery in Nigeria that captured millions of players from the Nigerian region in no time. The fame and reputation of this online lottery are mostly due to the authentic company behind the lottery and the amazing jackpot offered to the winners. Being the first online national lottery, the platform is registered with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

The huge amount of jackpot offered by Lotto Nigeria grabbed every lottery player in Nigeria. The market sees this opportunity as the rise of online lotteries in Nigeria. Lotto Nigeria offers the premium features of any other international-level lottery game so you don’t even need to leave your house from now on. Nigerian lottery players used to travel UK and USA just to be part of lotteries. This Nigerian national lottery platform offers an amazing experience to the Nigerian players and the facility to make payment with all international and local payment methods.

What is Lotto Nigeria?

Lotto Nigeria is the first online national lottery in Nigeria that is specifically designed for the domestic market. From the layout of the website and app to the rules of the games, everything seems to be smooth and user-friendly. Online lotteries are not only more efficient and effective than traditional lotteries but offer more winning opportunities too. The use of advanced drawing techniques allows the operator to offer a fair and transparent gaming experience to all players. There are no tricks that can guarantee the winning so everyone enjoys the same winning probability.

As Lotto Nigeria is meant to entertain the local players in the Nigerian lotto market, the payment process is simple yet fast. There is no jargon or technicalities involved in the system. Register with the platform just like any other social media website and start enjoying the games that you have always expected from the Nigerian lottery market. Click here to play lotto online at LottoNigeria.com

Is Lotto Nigeria a Registered Lottery Website?

Most of the players avoid online lottery websites due to scams and fraud claims. Lotto Nigeria resolved this issue as Lotto Nigeria is registered with the National Lottery Regulatory Authority under the license number 809072. Lotto Nigeria is owned by Fortune Games Limited Company. The office of Fortune Games Limited Company is located at 22, Nile Street, Maitama District – Abuja.

Lotto Nigeria is the first online lottery website that holds a Category ‘A’ License from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. Apart from the national commission, Lotto Nigeria is also approved by Gaming Laboratories International. This authority organization has over 30 years of experience in the field and it is a renowned organization in the global lottery market. The purpose of this certification is to offer a transparent and fair experience to both players and the operators.

How much can you win with Lotto Nigeria?

Lotto Nigeria offers an amazing user experience to Nigerian players and you can play lottery games on all devices including laptops, computers, and smartphones. There is a dedicated app for Lotto Nigeria that you can download for both iOS and Android devices.

Lotto Nigeria offers two famous lottery games from the GG World Lotto online games family, GG World Million and GG World Keno. There are certain rules for both games and the players need no prior experience to play the lottery with this online platform. GG World Million draw takes place every Friday and Tuesday and you can win the jackpot of NGN 383,500,000.

Draw for GG World Keno takes place every four minutes and you can win the jackpot of NGN 10,000,000. The rules for GG World Keno are simple. The player only needs to choose the set of numbers within the range of 1-10 and 1-70. After the selection of the numbers, you can confirm the ticket and then wait for the draw.

Tips for the Lottery Players

Winning the lottery means taking millions with you. The grand prize can literally change your life. Winning millions from the Lotto Nigeria needs patience and consistency. With the advanced drawing system, there is no way to trick the system but practicing some useful strategies can increase the chances of your success. It’s all about luck and winning a lottery can change your life forever. Here are some practical tips that can increase the chances of your winnings:

Learn the rules first

Before investing all of your earnings in any lottery, invest some time in the learning process. There are different rules for every game so jumping into the lottery without learning the rules may result in the total waste of your investment.

Know the odds of winning

Apart from the lottery rules, you also need to understand the odds of your winnings. The best strategy is to invest in lottery games where the odds of winnings are high. At the official website LottoNigeria.com, you can be the lucky one to win millions in the GG World Million.

Play with your friends and family

When you play with friends and family, you get to invest more money on the tickets, the chances ultimately go higher. This technique has the downside as you might have to share the winning with the involved persons.

Go with your gut feeling

At some point, you will have the gut feeling that will urge you to choose specific numbers. There are no favorites in Lotto Nigeria but listening to your gut feeling will offer more satisfaction. You can also use the random number picker but choosing the numbers on your own is also a great option.

Buy more tickets

Lotto Nigeria allows the players to buy as many tickets as they want. Buying more tickets will increase the chances of your success. No system can guarantee your winning but buying more tickets will eventually increase the chances of your success.