Law/Judiciary
Rivers Nursing Mother Arrested In Place Of Fleeing Brother
A nursing mother, Suni Awari, has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in place of her brother, Napoleon Dede, who allegedly took part in armed robbery in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before fleeing.
The nursing mother’s husband, Inimaza Awari, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday that his wife and another of brother-in-law, Oga, were arrested in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.
Inimaza said Napoleon allegedly committed the crime in Port Harcourt, but his wife, who knew nothing about the incident, was arrested.
He stated, “We were just sitting in front of our house when some policemen stormed the house and scared everyone and asked for Napoleon Dede, and we said we hadn’t seen him for about two weeks and besides, he was not living with us.
“The police arrested my wife, who is a nursing mother, and her younger brother. I have begged the police to release my wife to me but they have refused.
“I have called Frank Mbah, the Force PRO to prevail on his people to release my wife, but the police have refused; now, I’m calling on the government and Nigerians to help me to beg them to release my wife, because she is a nursing mother.”
When contacted, the spokesman for the state police command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said he had yet to be informed of the arrest, but promised to furnish our correspondent with the details once he was briefed about it.
“I am not aware of the arrest yet, but when I do, I will get back to you,” he stated.
Law/Judiciary
EX-OSPAC Commander Calls For Peace In Igwuruta
The former commander of Igwuruta Security Planning and Advisory Committee, Mr. Promise Welendu, has called for peace in the area despite his removal as the commander of the outfit.
Mr. Welendu, who stated tis while speaking with newsmen at Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State at weekend enjoined all to maintain peace and expressed readiness to work with the new commander and his team.
The former commander denied any knowledge of the event leading to the death of the persons that caused his removal, but noted that as law abiding citizens, he had complied with the decision of Igwuruta Council of Chiefs and the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Hon. Samuel Wanosike to step aside for OSPAC leadership.
He urged the repentant cultists to go into more useful ventures in order to make contributions to development of the community.
Mr. Welendu expressed regrets over the recent happening hat had strained the cordial relationship between his group and the Nigerian Police.
He prayed the Igwuruta to forgive his outfit as he noted that he was not aware of the death of the said persons.
He prayed them to put past behind them and continue to work in concert for the development of the community.
By: Chidi Enyie
Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Hairstylist For Allegedly Beating Up Ex-Husband
A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that a 23-year old hairstylist, Gift Paul, who allegedly beat up her former husband be remanded in a correctional facility.
The police charged Paul with criminal trespass, assault and causing grievous hurt.
The judge, Muhammad Adamu, adjourned the case until February 5 for hearing.
Adamu however stated that the defendant’s bail could still be considered before the next adjourned date if the defence counsel makes a formal bail application
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, John Okpa told the court that Paul’s ex-husband, Mr Destiny Adams who resides in Kubwa, reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Byazhin on January 7.
Okpa alleged that Paul and her brother, Isaiah, invaded Adams’ house with cutlasses and injured him on his head and body.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 246, 348 and 265 of the Penal Code.
Meanwhile, Paul pleaded not guilty to the charge.
She said that her encounter with Adams did not involve any other person.
The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya, made an oral bail application on behalf of Paul, saying that his client should be presumed innocent until proven guilty of the charge.
Law/Judiciary
Soldier Gets Death By Firing Squad Sentence From Court Martial
The 7 Division General Court Martial sitting in Maiduguri has sentence a trooper, Pte. Azunna Mmadu-Abuchi to death by firing squad for killing an officer, Lt. Babakaka Ngorgi.
Delivering judgement on Tuesday, the President of the Court, Brig. -Gen. Arikpo Ekubi, said the prosecutor has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused intentionally shot and killed Ngorgi, who was the Adjutant of 212 Battalion, Bama.
“You intentionally opened fire and empty your magazine of nine rounds of ammunition on the deceased officer, Lt. B.S Ngorgi, who was the Adjutant of 212 Battalion, Bama, which led to his instant death.
“You betrayed the trust and confidence reposed on you by the Nigerian Army to ensure dignity and respect for human life.
“Your action is therefore viewed with displeasure and as affront to efforts of the present leadership of Nigerian Army which emphasised the protection of human rights and professionalism in the discharge of its constitutional roles.
“While condemning your action of unlawfully killing the deceased officer in a gruesome manner, this court consider the plea in mitigation punishment by your counsel, the General Court Martial takes cognisance of all your counsel has said and the fact that you are involved in the Theatre of Operation.
“However, the gravity of the crime that you have committed against the innocent officer which by application is a crime against humanity and an attempt to drag the good name of Nigerian Army into mud must be sanctioned appropriately.
“The general court martial for the offence of murder as provided by section 106 of the Armed Forces Act is death. This sentence is to be carried out by firing squad,” he said.
Ekubi also convicted four soldiers for manslaughter for their involvement in torturing a civilian, one Peter Apogu to death over a missing car battery.
Based on their nature of involvement in the act, Sgt. Sani Ishaya who is the leader of the team was sentenced to four years in prison, Lance Cpl. Fabiyi Bidemi is to serve two years, while Pte. Adamu Abdulrashid and Pte. Musa Bala are to serve one year each.
The court also sentenced one Pte Mohammed Kuru to three years in prison for accidental discharge at a civilian wedding ceremony that killed a 12 year-old-boy.
One Lance Cpl. Aja Emmauel was demoted to private for assaulting a civilian causing him “grievous bodily harm”.
The court president however said that all the sentences are subjected to confirmation by the appropriate superior authority as provided under Section 151 Sub Section 1b and Section 152 Sub section 1b of the Armed Forces Act.
Speaking at the end of the sitting, the Borno Coordinator of Nationl Human Rights Commission, Mrs Jummai Mshelia, lauded the Nigerian Army for its professionalism and show of respect for human rights.
