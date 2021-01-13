Health
Commission Cautions Abia Residents Against Purchasing Disinfectant Sold As Antibiotics
Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in Abia State, Mr Chidi Nnabugwu, has warned residents of the state not to purchase a disinfectant in circulation sold to people as antibiotics.
The chairman disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Aba yesterday, said people should stop buying drug-related products from persons claiming to be treating infections if such products were not certified by relevant agencies.
Nnabugwu said that buying such products from uncertified persons could expose people to ingesting poisonous chemicals not meant for human consumption which could cause cancer or other deadly diseases.
“If I tell you what we are seeing here, you will be shocked. For instance, there is a foreign disinfectant that is meant to clean ceramics, plates, cups, sinks, tiles and toilets.
“But some persons here are selling it to unsuspecting public and telling their fellow human beings to mix it with water and drink, that it is capable of killing all kinds of bacteria.
“They never told people the product they repackaged and are selling to them in smaller containers as foreign bacteria medicine is actually a toilet cleaning disinfectant,’’ he said.
He, therefore, urged people who were in the habit of buying drug-related products from uncertified persons to desist from such to avoid buying death with their money.
Nnabugwu said FCCPC staff also caught people in Aba mixing cement with some other powdery substances and reducing the size of the bags in collaboration with some company representatives.
He alleged that such people took cement bags from the companies producing them and then mix with powdery substances and re-bag while stocking them with original bags to avoid easy detection.
The chairman urged builders to intervene to see how the criminal act could be stopped to reduce collapse of buildings arising from such.
He maintained that some persons were also caught mixing crates of beer and minerals from the producing companies with adulterated ones in collaboration with some staff and agents of the companies.
He said there was need to increase the punishment for fakers because of the danger they posed to human lives.
Nnabugwu called on Nigerians to be watchful and collaborate with the commission and volunteer information to FCCPC to flush out such people.
He said it was the duty of every Nigerian to help make the environment safe for all and charged people who knew fakers to give FCCPC office information that could lead to stopping them.
Benefits Of Regular Intake Of Tea
Past studies have demonstrated that tea intake is beneficial to human health, and the positive effects include mood improvement and cardiovascular disease prevention. In fact, results of a longitudinal study led by Asst Prof Feng which was published in 2017 showed that daily consumption of tea can reduce the risk of cognitive decline in older persons by 50 per cent.
Following this discovery, Asst Prof Feng and his team further explored the direct effect of tea on brain networks.
The research team recruited 36 adults aged 60 and above, and gathered data about their health, lifestyle, and psychological well-being. The elderly participants also had to undergo neuropsychological tests and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The study was carried out from 2015 to 2018.
Upon analysing the participants’ cognitive performance and imaging results, the research team found that individuals who consumed either green tea, oolong tea, or black tea at least four times a week for about 25 years had brain regions that were interconnected in a more efficient way.
“Take the analogy of road traffic as an example, consider brain regions as destinations, while the connections between brain regions are roads. When a road system is better organised, the movement of vehicles and passengers is more efficient and uses less resources. Similarly, when the connections between brain regions are more structured, information processing can be performed more efficiently,” explained Asst Prof Feng.
He added, “We have shown in our previous studies that tea drinkers had better cognitive function as compared to non-tea drinkers. Our current results relating to brain network indirectly support our previous findings by showing that the positive effects of regular tea drinking are the result of improved brain organisation brought about by preventing disruption to interregional connections.”
Drinking tea at least three times a week is linked with a longer and healthier life, according to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
“Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death,” said first author Dr Xinyan Wang, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. “The favourable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.”
The analysis included 100,902 participants of the China-PAR project2 with no history of heart attack, stroke, or cancer. Participants were classified into two groups: habitual tea drinkers (three or more times a week) and never or non-habitual tea drinkers (less than three times a week) and followed-up for a median of 7.3 years.
Habitual tea consumption was associated with more healthy years of life and longer life expectancy.
For example, the analyses estimated that 50-year-old habitual tea drinkers would develop coronary heart disease and stroke 1.41 years later and live 1.26 years longer than those who never or seldom drank tea.
Compared with never or non-habitual tea drinkers, habitual tea consumers had a 20 percent lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke, 22 percent lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and 15 percent decreased risk of all-cause death.
The potential influence of changes in tea drinking behaviour were analysed in a subset of 14,081 participants with assessments at two time points. The average duration between the two surveys was 8.2 years, and the median follow-up after the second survey was 5.3 years.
NMA Wants National Health Bank, Office Of Surgeon-General
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to establish a National Health Bank that would provide single digit interest loans to the private sector for the establishment of world-class health facilities in the country.
The President of the association, Prof. Innocent Ujah, made the call while addressing newsmen yesterday in Jos.
Ujah said that the establishment of the bank would reduce the spate of medical tourism and increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the country.
According to him, health care is very expensive, and that the health bank would enable the private sector to get money at a reduced interest rate to provide more world class health care facilities in the country.
He also called for the establishment the Office of the Surgeon-General of the Federation, which would provide Nigerians with the best scientific information available to improve their health and reduce the risk of illnesses.
The president said that the task of the Surgeon-General would be to promote and advance the health of the nation.
Similarly, he urged the federal government and State Governments to provide a conducive working environment for health workers, especially doctors, to reduce the spate of brain drain in the health sector.
He also called on the government to form a team to critically address the issues of brain drain and medical tourism in the country.
WHO, Others Announce Establishment Of Global Ebola Vaccine Stockpile
The World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with other United Nations agencies and humanitarian organisations have announced the establishment of a global Ebola vaccine stockpile to help fight against the deadly virus.
WHO, in a statement posted on its website, announced that the vaccine stockpile would help to control future epidemics by ensuring timely access to vaccines for populations at risk during outbreaks.
Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness, with fatality rates varying from 25 per cent to 90 per cent. Thousands of people have lost their lives to the disease, since the virus was first discovered in 1976.
The statement quoted WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, as saying, “Ebola vaccines have made one of the most feared diseases on earth preventable.
“This new stockpile is an excellent example of solidarity, science and cooperation between international organisations and the private sector to save lives.”
Ghebreyesus, who underscored the importance of the vaccines to save lives from deadly viruses, said some agencies and organisations would take lead to establish the stockpile, with financial support from Gavi, the vaccine Alliance.
He listed them as the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision (ICG) which included WHO, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) the International Federation of Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
“The stockpile is stored in Switzerland, and vaccines are ready to be shipped to countries for emergency response.”
The statement also quoted UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, as saying, “we are proud to be part of this unprecedented effort to help bring potential Ebola outbreaks quickly under control.
“We know that when it comes to disease outbreaks, preparedness is key.
“This Ebola vaccine stockpile is a remarkable achievement – one that will allow us to deliver vaccines to those who need them the most as quickly as possible.’
“UNICEF, on behalf of ICG will manage the stockpile, and as with stockpiles of cholera, meningitis and yellow fever vaccines, will be the decision-making body for its allocation and release.”
As Ebola outbreaks are relatively rare and unpredictable, there is no natural market for the vaccine, and doses are only secured through the establishment of stockpiles and are available in limited quantities.
According to the UN agencies, an initial 6,890 doses are available for outbreak response and quantities will be added over the coming months to take the emergency stockpile to 500,000 doses, the amount recommended by health experts.
Partners MSF and IFRC, which have worked tirelessly to stop Ebola outbreaks, also hailed the stockpile establishment.
IFRC Secretary General, Jagan Chapagain recalled the devastating impact of Ebola on communities in West and Central Africa.
Chapagain said IFRC volunteers had risked their lives to save lives through each outbreak, saying “with this stockpile, it is my hope that the impact of this terrible disease will be dramatically reduced.”
Meanwhile, Natalie Roberts, Programme Manager at MSF Foundation, said that the Ebola vaccine stockpile could increase transparency in the management of existing global stocks and the timely deployment of the vaccine where it’s most needed.
According to the UN agencies, the injectable single-dose Ebola vaccine (rVSV”G-ZEBOV-GP, live) is manufactured by Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) Corp and developed with financial support from the U.S. Government.
The European Medicines Agency licensed the Ebola vaccine in November 2019, and the vaccine is now pre-qualified by WHO, and licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as in eight African countries.
Before achieving licensure, the vaccine was administered to more than 350,000 people in Guinea and in the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) under a protocol for “compassionate use”.
The vaccine, which is recommended by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation for use in Ebola outbreaks as part of a broader set of Ebola outbreak response tools, protects against the Zaire Ebolavirus species which is most commonly known to cause outbreaks.
