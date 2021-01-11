Education
Universities’ Resumption: NUC Urges Consistency With BMAS
With the directive that universities across the nation resume by January 18, the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), has warned against the violation of the full cycle of the semester system consistent with the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) approved by the commission.
The Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration) NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki gave the warning in a statement in Abuja at the weekend.
Maiyaki stated that the universities are further advised to adhere to other extant quality assurance standards and guidelines for a smooth and qualitative semester.
While noting that the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus, had forced students to remain at home, Maiyaki further urged the universities to partner with the government to safeguard the lives of students and staff by strictly adhering to the safety protocols and guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on COVID-19.
Maiyaki noted that the guidelines have been communicated on several occasions to the university authorities from the commission, adding that officers of Grade Level 12 and below were to remain at home for a five-week period as earlier directed by the federal government.
He said: “on the resumption of academic activities, universities must under no circumstance violate the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) approved by the NUC, as well as other extant quality assurance standards and guidelines”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
Alumni Set Donates N.3m Electronic Writing Board To Alma Mater
The 1995 set of the Immaculate Conception College (ICC) Old Boys Association (ICCOBA), Benin, Edo State, has donated an electronic writing board worth N300,000 to boost ICT in the institution.
President of the set, Mr Ogbemudia Obaseki,who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin, Sunday stated that the donation was part of the association’s continuous commitment to give back to the school, for giving them a sound academic foundation.
The donation, he said, was also part of activities lined up to celebrate the 25th year anniversary of the set.
“As we celebrate our 25 years anniversary today, as an association, we thank the Almighty God for preserving our lives and making it possible to give back to the college that prepared us for the future,” he said.
He said the association also gave cash awards to principals and teachers of the college, who were outstanding in teaching and instilling discipline in the old students.
The president urged the school to continue to train students that would become future leaders, while counselling students of the college to always take their studies seriously and shun all social vices.
“We are also urging the current students of the school to keep the flag flying; the college brought us up properly and instilled discipline in us,” Obaseki stated.
Education
COVID-19: Unilorin Students Partner Network Service Providers On Virtual Lectures
The University of Ilorin Students Union Government (SUG) has partnered with Network Service Providers on virtual lectures as part of efforts to ensure social distancing on campus.
President, Unilorin SUG, Mr Wisdom Okoko told newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin that students would be receiving their lectures virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that though the university had provided campus-wide network for students as those outside the campus would be unable to access the network.
“The union is trying to ensure that virtual lecture is effective for students. This is something the students are not used to, but will become the new norm because of the pandemic,’’ he said.
Okoko noted that the union had already concluded arrangements with the Glo Mobile Network to get one gigabyte data for as low as N200, adding that other network providers had been contacted too.
According to him, the union has complemented the university’s preventive measures against COVID-19 as students resume on Monday. It will also provide facemasks at entry points.
He advised students to always carry their nose masks, hand sanitisers and endeavour to utilise the hand washing facilities provided by the institution.
According to him, these were efforts the university had taken to ensure it decongested classrooms to maintain social distancing and flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission on campus.
The SUG president also said though the virtual lectures might have their attendant challenges, students should embrace the opportunities that abound, part of which is learning in comfort.
He further stated that students who would not be able to attend lectures virtually could download them from the archives, adding that the university had also provided about 200 computer systems on campus where students could listen and download lectures.
Okoko said though transportation cost had risen astronomically, the union had contacted relevant transport unions on possible reduction of transport fares for students.
Education
Sanwo-Olu Orders Fresh Process To Pick LASU VC
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday ordered the cancellation of the ongoing process for the appointment of the ninth Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).
He directed the commencement of a fresh process which will terminate in 45 days.
Sanwo-Olu is the Visitor to the institution.
His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the cancellation of the old process followed a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.
“Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council,” Akosile said.
He added: “After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.”
The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun was directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021, when the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires.
The Governor further directed that, the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of the election of Acting Vice-Chancellor.
In a related development, a group of Lagosians under the aegis of the Lagos Integrity Group has debunked the allegation that Professor Ibiyemi Bello, a top contender for the post, is a non-indigene of Lagos State and should, therefore, be excluded from consideration for the position.
Addressing a press conference, the president of the group, Elder Dayo Macaulay, described the allegation as malicious and wicked.
Elder Macaulay said: “Professor Bello is maternally an indigene of the Olowogbowo area of Lagos Island. The fact that her husband, Hon Tunji Bello, is also an indigene of Lagos Island, qualifies her as an indigene by marriage, and stands her on the competent ground to be the next VC of the university.
“Apart from this, Professor Bello is an erudite academic and a scholar of high repute who stands head and shoulders above other contestants in the ongoing race for the post. She made an indelible impression as a seasoned administrator during her stint as the acting vice-chancellor of the university.
“She displays skill in conflict resolution and crisis management which was deployed by the renowned scientist in bringing about a new lease of peace, particularly at that time, which coincided with a period of crisis in the life of the institution”.
Prominent members of the group, namely, Taiwo Sonto, Segun Davies, Alhaja Mojisola Adewale, Femi Salako, Basirat Dawodu, Prince Lekan Salami, Saheed Ajala, Alhaji Lateef Onikoyi Bakare, Yinka Dawodu and Funmi Thomas, who took time to speak on the occasion, warned that “we should not destroy the fabric of Lagos by sacrificing merit for mediocrity.”
Also rewarded yesterday by the governor was the institution’s Best Master’s Degree student, OlusolaAanuOlabanjo.
