Still On Our Endangered Milieu

The trending scandalous story of inhuman treatment and sexual molestation of an 11-year old Don-Davis Archibong of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is one that many parents, guardians and some other Nigerians can relate with.

Call it bullying, assault, brutality, hurtful behaving or whatever; it has been a problem at school probably as long as there have been schools. It is in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Neighborhoods and home are not left out. I remember a neighbour dashing out of the compound like a crazy woman one morning because she got a call from her son’s school that the boy wanted to kill himself. On getting there, she was taken to her son’s hostel where he locked himself inside the wardrobe and yielded not to all the pleas that he came out.

The mother had to beg and pet him for over twenty minutes before he unlocked the wardrobe door and slightly opened it. She said she could see a child that was very scared and didn’t know what to do other than to hide in the wardrobe so he would not be harmed. Upon interrogation, he revealed that some students including those of his set and some seniors were bullying him because his school uniform was oversize, worn-out and torn.

Meanwhile, the woman said she paid fully for all the school uniforms as he was a fresh student. But, for whatever reason, the seamstress couldn’t deliver the clothes on time; so the school management on their own accord gave the boy in question and a few others in his shoes, uniforms of some former students pending when their own would be ready. Other students then capitalized on that to make them objects of scorn.

Outside the shores of Nigeria, stories of how teenage youths commit suicide or harm themselves because they can no longer take the bullying from people either physically or in the cyberspace abound. Statistics from a federal government website managed by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, stopbullying.gov, indicated that 28 percent of middle and high school students in the United States have experienced bullying and 70.6 percent of young people say they’ve seen bullying in their schools.

Incidentally, many schools claim to have zero tolerance to bullying policies in place, yet they fail to take prompt action against bullying or even choose to ignore it when it takes place or advertently or inadvertently create room for bullying to thrive. In the case of Archibong, for instance, a Year One student who bed wets was taken from the junior students’ hostel to the senior students’ for some senior students to look after him in the absence of the boarding master of his hostel. What a decision!

We have read the account of one of the senior students accused of bullying and sodomy against little Don-Davies claiming that “We did not bully him. I did not molest him. The boarding master, Mr. Joseph Nseabasi, asked us to make sure he is always clean because when he poohs or pees on himself, he doesn’t clean up. And when he smells, and we ask him if he defaecated, he will say no.

“But when we ask him to pull down his boxers and bend down, we will discover that he defaecated without cleaning his anus. We will now ask him to go and take his bath or clean himself. And when we notice that his clothes are smelling, we will tell him to go and wash the clothes, but he will refuse, instead, he will go and pack the smelly clothes inside his cupboard.”

I still find it difficult to believe that SS1 students who are reputed to be power drunk would do all those for a JS1 without displaying an attitude that will break his spirit. So, as the President of Parents of Private School Students Association, Mr. Obi Chukwuma, told newsmen, the unfortunate incident at Deeper Life High School, Uyo, was out of negligence. Though investigation into the matter is still on-going, it is easy to see that some people failed in their duties and should be made to answer for it.

Yes, Mrs. Deborah Archibong could be said to have taken the social media option to fight for justice for her son a bit too far but no parent will see her child in the shape Don-Davies was when he was picked from school in December without raising an alarm. One wishes that the matter will soon be amicably resolved and the culprits made to face the consequences of their actions or inactions. Staff and management of DLHS as well as other schools should learn from this case and begin to pay more attention to the wellbeing of the children put under their care. If there are conditions that would prevent a student from being admitted in a school or that cannot be tolerated like bed wetting or any health condition, it should be spelt out so that their children should find an alternative.

Zero tolerance to bullying should not just be written boldly at the entrance to schools and other strategic places on the compound, it should be implemented. Teachers or management members should not look the other way when a student is being bullied by either a fellow student or even a teacher. Appropriate authorities must be notified and immediate actions taken against the bullies so as to deter others from towing the same line.

Parents, students and school staff must be constantly educated about bullying – what it means, how to prevent it, how to recognize it when it happens and its dangers. Schools, parents, family members and other members of the society should learn how to give students and other people around them listening ears when they complain of being bullied, be it physical or cyber bullying. It goes a long way in preventing the abused from taking regrettable actions.

It is also important that those in authority should devote time to check what is going on in our schools, particularly the private schools. Had there been an eye on DLHS Uyo, the poor feeding condition of the student would have been noticed and little Don- Davies wouldn’t have almost starved to death.

By: Calista Ezeaku