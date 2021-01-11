Opinion
Still On Our Endangered Milieu
The idea of establishing a University of Environmental Technology in Sakpenwa, Rivers State, by the Federal Government, may not have been a whimsical decision. Rather, it was an act of premonition, in view of foreseeable future trends of human conditions and shape of things to come. Usually, before serious global changes, a few people are permitted to have a glimpse of coming events. Like a farmland under cultivation, the earth is subject to some environmental laws of cosmic metabolism and cyclic periodicity.
Not quite many people saw the distant implications of climate change and global warming whose gradual effects would bring about some stress on human environments. Consequently, a number of conditions which humans had taken as fixed would experience some drastic alterations. One part of the human body where fundamental change would anchor and serve as a control post, would be the human brain. Already brain scientists and researchers are observing some alarming but subtle phenomenon with regards to an enlargement of the frontal lobe of the brain.
The frontal lobe of the brain is the seat of intellectual or sensory perception and the gradual enlargement of that part of the brain did not come by accident. Rather, the intellectual or sensory part of the brain had experienced more demand for its function than the back lobe of the brain whose function has to do with intuitive perception. By a functional law of ecology, the human system adapts to demands or pressure, and then gets external environment and circumstances to reflect and show-case such trends.
That was how a disproportional development of the mechanism of human perception took place, following the ecological law of adaptation. The excessive pressure on the intellectual brain and non-exploration and utilization of the intuitive portion of the brain account for much of human failures. The human volition, as a rudder in the navigation of life’s experiences, moulds human destinies with the fabrics of ecological laws of adaptation. Thus man is the architect of his own destiny and the collective destiny of humanity generally, and also follows the same law of ecological adaptation.
The mechanism of brain-power is not difficult to observe: it is contained in the cliché that what you seek is what you would find. Humans have sought the fruits of intellectual sagacity as the gateway to the issues of life and have invested heavily therein. By the laws of adaptation and competition (survival of the fittest), people with smarter brain-power take the leading position in every environment. Brain-power or intellectual sagacity is, indeed, characterised by brute force, with little or no recourse to the conscience. Power wins!
It can be said that the earth has been ruled for a very long time by macho-men, who can also be called people with smart brain. It can also be said, truly, that a smart brain is a crippled brain, because, a normal brain is one that has a healthy and balanced development. Such balanced development has Value Added Conscience.
Without the value added component of brain development, a smart brain is a crippled brain, because, the development is one-sided. Having separated the functions of the brain into two unequal parts and with no synergy, humans are like servants serving two masters. Neither can they serve the two with equal devotion and loyalty. Based on this sad situation, humans are divided, with a majority as using the sensory medium and a few having some access to intuitive guidance; at least occasionally.
With the foregoing preamble into an emerging field of brain study, observable features of an endangered human environment can briefly be examined. Firstly, women are the first and easier point of poisoning when any environment begins to degenerate. From wearing of long, artificial eye-lashes, to other forms of meretriciousness, the lifestyle and longing of women expose them to some psychic pollutants. Not only do they give in easily to avoidable temptations, but women’s lifestyles also give access to an influx of inferior souls in society.
Social values and orientations incline more towards ostentation and outward show of might and wealth, rather than unassuming lifestyles. In the angle of governance, there is an increase in obtuseness, profligacy and intimidation whereby the masses become more and more alienated from their leaders. Apart from the accumulation of wealth in the hands of a few people, there would be an increasing state of decay in the society. Such state of decay can be observed in worsening economic, health and security situations. Yet a few people would be living in obscene opulence in the midst of hunger.
Situations would become so frustrating that a number of people would pray for death. Death wish can be expressed in various ways, including engaging in daring acts of terrorism and suicide attacks. Increasing acts of desperation can result in situations that would become overwhelming to political leaders and law enforcement agencies. One such example is the idea of hiring mercenaries to deal with Boko Haram insurgency. Expectedly, such hired foreign mercenaries would have to be paid heavily by state authorities that hire them. Then what are the sources of finances? Oil!
Reading The Tide Editorial comment of Monday, December 7, 2020, would make anyone weep for a nation where “some states pay N300 million as gratuity, others pay as low as N2.2 million annually as pension” to ex-governors. Does it not indicate an absence of a healthy conscience where “former governors who completed two terms consecutively are entitled to a house each in any location of their choice and in Abuja”? They are also entitled to six new cars every three years, 100 per cent of their basic salary of N7.7 million per annum. Yet, such ex-governors can hold other positions!
It is a crippled rather than a normal brain which can design such remuneration package for political office holders, in a country where over 80% of the people are very poor and hungry. A major feature of an endangered environment is the corrupting influence of the caterpillars of the commonwealth. Those who cannot beat or join them, perish and fade away.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
HURIWA And Gates’ Prediction
The Tide newspaper of Monday December 7, 2020, carried on its back page, a significant alert which must not be swept aside: “High Rate of Child Poverty. Result of Govts’ Failure, HURIWA Laments”.
HURIWA is an abbreviation for Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria. The issue is not just “the rise in the number of children as young as four who roam around traffic lights and supermarkets in Enugu, Owerri and Aba”.
Issues of mass poverty, hunger, destitution, child labour and abuses etc, are lamentable plight common not only in Igbo-speaking areas, but a national blight.
According to HURIWA, “We have observed the sudden upsurge in the presence of huge number of children looking obviously malnourished, abused dehumanized and criminally exploited, who are usually seen around traffic lights and are constantly running after motorists to beg for money, alms and food to eat”.
Is there any Nigerian who has not seen destitute children and adults in urban towns all over Nigeria? Would our politicians, lawmakers and defenders of the establishment claim to be ignorant of increasing destitution in Nigeria?
Street begging is common in many countries across the globe and the issue of poverty or destitution is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. Rather, it is needful that a responsible and people-oriented governance should rise up to such social plight and take steps to reduce rather than promote or ignore dehumanizing social plight. Responsibility or greatness shows its character in the degree of attention given to the less-privileged.
It may be true to say that no form of government owes all citizens of any nation a living. Rather, it is true to say that the difference between responsible and irresponsible governance lies in the policies, programmes and exemplary leadership that a government is able to put in place and maintain. Responsible governance builds on strong and corruption-free institutions and policies, rather than a buccaneer operational mechanism where individuals matter.
What HURIWA called “mathematical fraud” is an example of how bad governance can use false or distorted population statistics for purposes of revenue allocation. One of such fraud portrays that “there are more poor children in the North than anywhere else”. The result of such distorted statistics reflects in the dispensing of recovered “Abacha loots” to the poorest of the poor, and the feeding of school children at the cost of over N700 million each day. This is why HURIWA lamented that the high rate of child poverty is a result of government’s failure. Failure of credibility! Of deep concern!
Without putting all the blames on government alone, it can rightly be said that the issue of procreation is a personal responsibility. Natural urge to “multiply and replenish the earth” has been carried too far, resulting in producing more children than couples can cater for. Therefore, the issue of birth control and reduction of world population become ethical, such that sentiment should not distort such necessity. For example, in view of the prevailing economic reality, does it make any sense for couples to have more children than they can cater for adequately?
Apart from reproduction through legitimate unions, there are several irresponsible ways that the Earth gets over-populated. Apart from rape and other forms of abuses, the status of women, especially in Africa, is an issue which accounts for an influx of inferior souls, born as babies who increase the number of destitute children on the streets. Many women, as a result of economic circumstances, fall prey to various temptations and abuses, such that abandonment and sale of babies become common experiences. There are legal, ethical and other issues and questions involved in this plight.
It is right to say that some men and women are more responsible than others in the uses and abuses of the procreative and generative power. But the issue is that mass enlightenment is called for now, so that some check should be placed on the amative appetite.
Some countries take organized steps through appropriate policies to ensure that couples do not raise more children than they can take adequate care of. Through family planning jingles and clinical advice there can be some enlightenment on this issue. But there is a need for some more articulate programmes in the regime of birth control and population reduction.
There had been suspicions across the globe about the use of genetic modification techniques to enforce reduction of unwanted pregnancies. There has also been the suspicion that the Black race is targeted for global population reduction programmes. What is considered reprehensible and unacceptable is the secrecy involved in such experiments in genetic engineering. Moreover, to mix genetic research with health delivery programmes can create suspicion.
Some time ago, Bill Gates of America and his wife, Melinda, were seen as among persons who seek to enforce the reduction of world population through philanthropic means. Even the HIV/AIDS scourge was seen in some quarters as being a deliberately designed genetic enigma intended to facilitate a global population reduction programme. But not everybody would buy the idea that human population should be reduced or controlled, be it through approval of abortion law or war.
There are two major issues involved in the controversy about human population. The first issue is that quality is better than quantity, meaning that the living standard and quality of humans would be better than populating a nation with inferior people. There are lots of ethical and moral issues involved, with regards to who and what determines superior and inferior human beings. Then the second issue has to do with a nation’s political economy. It is a true fact that the affairs of a nation can be so handled and manipulated that less than 10% of the population can control and enjoy 90% of the resources of the nation, while 90% of the population scramble over 10% of the resources.
We live in a world where money, power and cunning can talk with swagger and act with impunity, whereas those who lack such commodities can be described as inferior humans. Those who know the dynamics of life would say that all humans are meant to experience all facets of life’s conditions to be able to have a balanced maturity and perspectives of earth-life. This reflects in the cliché that no condition is permanent. Rich and powerful people also lament!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Things Our Children Do
The trending scandalous story of inhuman treatment and sexual molestation of an 11-year old Don-Davis Archibong of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is one that many parents, guardians and some other Nigerians can relate with.
Call it bullying, assault, brutality, hurtful behaving or whatever; it has been a problem at school probably as long as there have been schools. It is in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Neighborhoods and home are not left out. I remember a neighbour dashing out of the compound like a crazy woman one morning because she got a call from her son’s school that the boy wanted to kill himself. On getting there, she was taken to her son’s hostel where he locked himself inside the wardrobe and yielded not to all the pleas that he came out.
The mother had to beg and pet him for over twenty minutes before he unlocked the wardrobe door and slightly opened it. She said she could see a child that was very scared and didn’t know what to do other than to hide in the wardrobe so he would not be harmed. Upon interrogation, he revealed that some students including those of his set and some seniors were bullying him because his school uniform was oversize, worn-out and torn.
Meanwhile, the woman said she paid fully for all the school uniforms as he was a fresh student. But, for whatever reason, the seamstress couldn’t deliver the clothes on time; so the school management on their own accord gave the boy in question and a few others in his shoes, uniforms of some former students pending when their own would be ready. Other students then capitalized on that to make them objects of scorn.
Outside the shores of Nigeria, stories of how teenage youths commit suicide or harm themselves because they can no longer take the bullying from people either physically or in the cyberspace abound. Statistics from a federal government website managed by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, stopbullying.gov, indicated that 28 percent of middle and high school students in the United States have experienced bullying and 70.6 percent of young people say they’ve seen bullying in their schools.
Incidentally, many schools claim to have zero tolerance to bullying policies in place, yet they fail to take prompt action against bullying or even choose to ignore it when it takes place or advertently or inadvertently create room for bullying to thrive. In the case of Archibong, for instance, a Year One student who bed wets was taken from the junior students’ hostel to the senior students’ for some senior students to look after him in the absence of the boarding master of his hostel. What a decision!
We have read the account of one of the senior students accused of bullying and sodomy against little Don-Davies claiming that “We did not bully him. I did not molest him. The boarding master, Mr. Joseph Nseabasi, asked us to make sure he is always clean because when he poohs or pees on himself, he doesn’t clean up. And when he smells, and we ask him if he defaecated, he will say no.
“But when we ask him to pull down his boxers and bend down, we will discover that he defaecated without cleaning his anus. We will now ask him to go and take his bath or clean himself. And when we notice that his clothes are smelling, we will tell him to go and wash the clothes, but he will refuse, instead, he will go and pack the smelly clothes inside his cupboard.”
I still find it difficult to believe that SS1 students who are reputed to be power drunk would do all those for a JS1 without displaying an attitude that will break his spirit. So, as the President of Parents of Private School Students Association, Mr. Obi Chukwuma, told newsmen, the unfortunate incident at Deeper Life High School, Uyo, was out of negligence. Though investigation into the matter is still on-going, it is easy to see that some people failed in their duties and should be made to answer for it.
Yes, Mrs. Deborah Archibong could be said to have taken the social media option to fight for justice for her son a bit too far but no parent will see her child in the shape Don-Davies was when he was picked from school in December without raising an alarm. One wishes that the matter will soon be amicably resolved and the culprits made to face the consequences of their actions or inactions. Staff and management of DLHS as well as other schools should learn from this case and begin to pay more attention to the wellbeing of the children put under their care. If there are conditions that would prevent a student from being admitted in a school or that cannot be tolerated like bed wetting or any health condition, it should be spelt out so that their children should find an alternative.
Zero tolerance to bullying should not just be written boldly at the entrance to schools and other strategic places on the compound, it should be implemented. Teachers or management members should not look the other way when a student is being bullied by either a fellow student or even a teacher. Appropriate authorities must be notified and immediate actions taken against the bullies so as to deter others from towing the same line.
Parents, students and school staff must be constantly educated about bullying – what it means, how to prevent it, how to recognize it when it happens and its dangers. Schools, parents, family members and other members of the society should learn how to give students and other people around them listening ears when they complain of being bullied, be it physical or cyber bullying. It goes a long way in preventing the abused from taking regrettable actions.
It is also important that those in authority should devote time to check what is going on in our schools, particularly the private schools. Had there been an eye on DLHS Uyo, the poor feeding condition of the student would have been noticed and little Don- Davies wouldn’t have almost starved to death.
By: Calista Ezeaku
