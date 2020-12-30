As Yakubu Returns…

Today, December 25, is universally observed as a day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and the Saviour of mankind. His amazing life of virtue, teaching and sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary form the substratum of the Christian faith. The day is more often than not marked with extravaganzas which encompass the exchange of visits and gifts.

The Christmas season has such a magnetic pull that even non-Christians are unwittingly drawn into the frenzy of the preparations that herald it. For months, both Christians and non-Christians alike have been engaged in one calculation or the other towards meeting the expectations of Christmas.

Christmas means a lot of things to different people. To quite some people, especially Christians, it signifies the birthday of the Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, the season is for reflections over the mysteries concerning the conception, eventual birth and the crucifixion of the Saviour of the world.

In a world overrun by secularism and materialism as well as other social forces impacting negatively on spirituality and morality, a world witnessing an inexorable decline in Christian values and Christian worship, the continued influence of Jesus Christ is, nevertheless, clear-cut.

Christians should, therefore, reflect on Jesus Christ’s humane lifestyle and instructions and correlate His teachings in their individual lives. Through His love, Jesus Christ demonstrated God’s mercy and compassion for mankind. So, Christians should always exemplify mercy to all in their communities with giving and charity works that can extensively touch the lives of those around them.

In a wider world imploring exemplars, Nigeria occupies a unique place in that decadence and deficiency. The soul of the country appears lost and the people are yoked with leadership at all levels that are far from exemplary. As a result, a blessed nation seems cursed and rudderless in the ocean of life.

This should engage the attention of all just in this festive season. For Nigerians, however, this year’s Christmas brings to a close, a year of forlorn hopes and shattered expectations. The majority of people are unable to cope with leadership at all levels that have failed to bring them any relief, but greater agony occasioned by the exacerbating economic situation, decaying social infrastructure and widespread insecurity.

Reports of monumental corruption and mindless looting of the nation’s treasury continue as though there had never been a change in leadership. The fight against corruption appears lost completely as the new combatants in town seem to have surrendered to the superior firepower of graft.

The rising cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in many parts of the country have made every Nigerian a prisoner in their land. So hostile is the land that many of its progenies would do anything including trekking across the desert to escape it, not minding the risks being undertaken.

Despite the agony and the chaos that have buffeted in the country, the celebratory spirit of the Nigerian is most an irrepressible one. We have noted that this incurable optimism in the Nigerian is what appears to have secured the tranquility that prevails in many quarters today amid the subsisting trauma of life.

Sadly, in this year’s Christmas, Nigerians are progressively becoming apprehensive over a possible second wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Recently, there has been a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. On December 17, 2020, a record daily number of 1,145 new confirmed cases was reported. This boost is caused by increased local and international travels, businesses and religious activities with minimal compliance with Covid-19 safety measures by the public.

As at December 21, 2020, a total of 78,790 cases and 1,227 deaths had been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with over 70 million cases reported globally. This indicates that the virus is still very much around in the country and should be tackled with utmost consciousness.

With this deadly disease facing Nigerians in the Yuletide, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Controls (NCDC) must contain the spread given the pomp that is usually associated with the festivity. Unfortunately, most Nigerians no longer comply with Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands with soap and running water, use of hand sanitiser and observance of physical distancing in public gatherings. Even security agencies no longer enforce the rules.

While there is a need for the concerned government agencies to develop workable strategies on how the country could celebrate the season without adverse consequences, the citizens have a role to play to ensure the success of such action plans. To this end, Covid-19 test should be made mandatory for all travellers and possibly every Nigerian.

Following the increased travelling during this season, we call for greater safety consciousness on our roads. Drivers should avoid recklessness while the road safety and security officials should discharge their responsibilities creditably. There should be security officials at all flashpoints across the country, while special attention is paid to the FCT and other parts of the country that are prone to terrorist attacks.

As Nigerian Christians join their international counterparts to mark the day, we hold that beyond the conspicuous consumption, the decoration of streets and houses with special festoons and rosettes, exchange of gifts and singing of carols, this occasion should compel intense reflection by many Nigerians, especially those in authority. They must begin to ask the hard question: What can we do to lighten the burden of the people?