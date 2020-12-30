Editorial
As Yakubu Returns…
The Senate on Tuesday, December 2, 2020, confirmed the reappointment of Professor
Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the second term of five years in office. This supervened his earlier re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter read in the upper chamber on November 25, 2020.
Unarguably, Yakubu’s reappointment is tectonic as this is the first time a chairman is reappointed in INEC. After succeeding Prof. Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election, Yakubu conducted the 2019 general election and equally oversaw critical off-cycle polls in Kogi, Edo and Ondo States.
His remarkable feat during the confirmation hearing at the Senate attests to his intelligence and much savvy. Given Nigeria’s byzantine political climate, managing elections is uniquely intense. As such it was expected that INEC would have its pluses and minuses in the last five years under the current electoral boss.
In his first tenure, Yakubu navigated the commission into a valid institution where he, despite so many thought-out attempts by politicians, ensured the strict advertency of electoral rules during elections. These comprise the application of technology to enrich the handling and credibility of elections and guaranteeing strict adherence to the rules by those involved in the process.
The inauguration of a credible public election result viewing portal known as the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) to aid Nigerians to view polling unit results precociously as voting ends on election day, is not just a game-changer but a crucial platform of exacerbating translucency in the electoral system. The feat should be sustained in subsequent elections.
Regrettably, most of the elections in Yakubu’s first term featured some anomalies such as missing ballot materials and cancellation of poll results, while others were inconclusive. Some results were later challenged and upturned by the courts. The general perception was that the elections were not substantially credible and that the courts, rather than the ballots, were the major determinants of winners and losers of elections.
The task ahead for Yakubu will be tricky, especially with the 2023 general elections just two years away. It is heartwarming that the chairman acknowledged that fact during his screening and assured the Senate committee of the commission’s resolve to end undue postponement of elections and improve voter turnout through enhanced voter education.
The time to begin is now as the enormous work beforehand demands quick action. The commission and the National Assembly must immediately commence work on the amendment of the Electoral Act to enhance the credibility of our elections. Delay might catalyze more confusion and distrust in the entire electoral process as it almost did before the last general election in 2019.
The Iearned professor has to take more seriously the constant training of his staff, press for additional electoral reform and enable a more regular continuous voter registration exercise. He must keep a tab on those on electoral duties and sanction violators of the rules. Notably, political parties must unite with INEC to assure full implementation of the laws and finesse gratuitous bickering.
Yakubu’s INEC should be troubled that Nigeria is considered the worst country regarding voter apathy in Africa following the low turnout of voters at elections. Out of 84 million registered voters in the 2019 general elections, only 28.6 million persons voted at the presidential elections. This represents 35% of the registered voters and less than 15% of the country’s over 200 million population.
The more recent elections in Edo and Ondo States were no different as only 25% of registered voters turned up to cast their votes in Edo. While the state had a record of 2.2 million registered voters, 483,000 had failed to collect their voters’ card, thus reducing the number of eligible voters to 1.7 million.
The reason for those storylines is not far-fetched as the general perception that votes don’t count persists. Citizens have little faith in the electoral process because of the misdeed of some electoral officials who in connivance with candidates engage in manipulation of election results.
These issues are aggrandised by electoral violence, thuggery, vote-buying, and multiple registrations. Nigerians still worry about their safety during elections. Therefore, INEC should do more to bring perpetrators of electoral violence to justice to win the confidence of the people, particularly the youths, who constitute a major ratio of the voting public.
Strengthening the country’s electoral system and democracy is a responsibility of all Nigerians but INEC needs to lead by assuring that elections are free, fair and credible. The commission should engage persons of integrity as its returning officers and work more closely with security agencies to protect officials and voters alike, besides ensuring that votes count.
Indeed, Prof. Yakubu has made history but he has a better chance to write his name in gold if he uses the next five years to turn INEC into a better institution that delivers credible elections. We congratulate him on his reappointment and wish him greater successes in his second and final term.
Editorial
As Yakubu Returns…
The Senate on Tuesday, December 2, 2020, confirmed the reappointment of Professor
Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the second term of five years in office. This supervened his earlier re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter read in the upper chamber on November 25, 2020.
Unarguably, Yakubu’s reappointment is tectonic as this is the first time a chairman is reappointed in INEC. After succeeding Prof. Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election, Yakubu conducted the 2019 general election and equally oversaw critical off-cycle polls in Kogi, Edo and Ondo States.
His remarkable feat during the confirmation hearing at the Senate attests to his intelligence and much savvy. Given Nigeria’s byzantine political climate, managing elections is uniquely intense. As such it was expected that INEC would have its pluses and minuses in the last five years under the current electoral boss.
In his first tenure, Yakubu navigated the commission into a valid institution where he, despite so many thought-out attempts by politicians, ensured the strict advertency of electoral rules during elections. These comprise the application of technology to enrich the handling and credibility of elections and guaranteeing strict adherence to the rules by those involved in the process.
The inauguration of a credible public election result viewing portal known as the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) to aid Nigerians to view polling unit results precociously as voting ends on election day, is not just a game-changer but a crucial platform of exacerbating translucency in the electoral system. The feat should be sustained in subsequent elections.
Regrettably, most of the elections in Yakubu’s first term featured some anomalies such as missing ballot materials and cancellation of poll results, while others were inconclusive. Some results were later challenged and upturned by the courts. The general perception was that the elections were not substantially credible and that the courts, rather than the ballots, were the major determinants of winners and losers of elections.
The task ahead for Yakubu will be tricky, especially with the 2023 general elections just two years away. It is heartwarming that the chairman acknowledged that fact during his screening and assured the Senate committee of the commission’s resolve to end undue postponement of elections and improve voter turnout through enhanced voter education.
The time to begin is now as the enormous work beforehand demands quick action. The commission and the National Assembly must immediately commence work on the amendment of the Electoral Act to enhance the credibility of our elections. Delay might catalyze more confusion and distrust in the entire electoral process as it almost did before the last general election in 2019.
The Iearned professor has to take more seriously the constant training of his staff, press for additional electoral reform and enable a more regular continuous voter registration exercise. He must keep a tab on those on electoral duties and sanction violators of the rules. Notably, political parties must unite with INEC to assure full implementation of the laws and finesse gratuitous bickering.
Yakubu’s INEC should be troubled that Nigeria is considered the worst country regarding voter apathy in Africa following the low turnout of voters at elections. Out of 84 million registered voters in the 2019 general elections, only 28.6 million persons voted at the presidential elections. This represents 35% of the registered voters and less than 15% of the country’s over 200 million population.
The more recent elections in Edo and Ondo States were no different as only 25% of registered voters turned up to cast their votes in Edo. While the state had a record of 2.2 million registered voters, 483,000 had failed to collect their voters’ card, thus reducing the number of eligible voters to 1.7 million.
The reason for those storylines is not far-fetched as the general perception that votes don’t count persists. Citizens have little faith in the electoral process because of the misdeed of some electoral officials who in connivance with candidates engage in manipulation of election results.
These issues are aggrandised by electoral violence, thuggery, vote-buying, and multiple registrations. Nigerians still worry about their safety during elections. Therefore, INEC should do more to bring perpetrators of electoral violence to justice to win the confidence of the people, particularly the youths, who constitute a major ratio of the voting public.
Strengthening the country’s electoral system and democracy is a responsibility of all Nigerians but INEC needs to lead by assuring that elections are free, fair and credible. The commission should engage persons of integrity as its returning officers and work more closely with security agencies to protect officials and voters alike, besides ensuring that votes count.
Indeed, Prof. Yakubu has made history but he has a better chance to write his name in gold if he uses the next five years to turn INEC into a better institution that delivers credible elections. We congratulate him on his reappointment and wish him greater successes in his second and final term.
Editorial
Better Conditions For Health Workers
Deeply worried about the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector, the House of Representatives has called on the federal government to strongly discourage the migration of health workers to other countries. The House specifically urged the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity to review the salaries, allowances and welfare of medical practitioners in the country.
The Representatives equally urged the ministry to quickly expand the rapidly shrinking size of medical workers to create employment for the unemployed and develop a functional strategy that would captivate Diaspora medical personnel to work at the nation’s teaching hospitals and other health institutions.
The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson during the plenary. Moving the motion, Johnson said that despite Nigeria being among the highest producers of Diaspora doctors in the world, the nation faces a critical shortage of medical practitioners. He blamed the brain drain in the sector on poor remuneration and working conditions.
“Nigeria has over 90,000 qualified medical doctors practising abroad, and in fact, an average of 50 doctors who had their primary medical education in Nigeria are said to be registering for practice every week in the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Canada and other oil-rich countries”, said Johnson.
We share the concerns or apprehension of the Representatives. The exodus of medical practitioners in Nigeria is worrisome and has particularly gone out of control, contributing to acute shortages of specialised and experienced health professionals in the country. If not curbed, it will be very tough for Nigeria to tackle the increasing poverty rate given that health is wealth.
At independence, this nation built a health system structured basically along with the model of the colonialists. From the 60s through the mid-80s, the health system was anchored and led by seasoned health administrators who coordinated the health manpower comprising pharmacists, doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers and other cadres of health workers.
The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, since the 1960s through mid-1970s, was the ‘Mecca’ of medicine in Africa and indeed medical tourism. It ranked the fourth best university teaching hospital in the Commonwealth where Saudi kings came for treatment; queens were delivered of princes and princesses. By 1975, it was a designated Centre of Excellence in medicine.
However, by mid-1980s, the finest medical teachers started leaving for the Middle East and the West and the young physicians they trained moved to the West mostly for postgraduate trainings. Human capital, quality research, medical education and patient care suffered greatly while infrastructure decayed from poor funding and management. The few decades that followed witnessed a continued downturn in both human capital and infrastructure, resulting in human capital flight, brain drain and medical tourism.
Brain drain is a major challenge facing the Nigerian health system, leading to a dramatic reduction in the number of doctors and medical practitioners in the country. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Nigeria is one of the three leading African sources of foreign-born doctors and general medical professionals. This is unacceptable and doesn’t tell well of the country.
The exodus has led to a drastic drop in the quality of health care services following the absence of skilled personnel. It is scandalous that despite the severe nature of this provocation and how it has badly affected the health sector, the Nigerian government is unable to reverse the trend, largely for lack of concern. Curiously, Nigeria was the only African country listed among the 20 top exporters of doctors in 2004, with a loss of 5, 499 doctors up from 1, 519 in 1991.
Clearly, at this rate, health indicators may keep declining in the absence of aggressive interventions to stop the trend. More doctors leaving the country will eventually lead to a depletion of Nigerian medical doctors. This, in turn, will add to the stress and dissatisfaction among those remaining. The poor will not be able to access health care while the rich will travel out of the country for medical attention.
A reason doctors and other health professionals leave for greener pastures is impoverished pay. Apart from abysmally low pay packages, the actual payment of salaries is often irregular. An equally major driver is miserable working conditions. This includes having to work extra hours due to inadequate staff, lack of diagnostic facilities and sometimes the need to support monthly incomes.
These problems emanate from the government’s low funding of the sector. Surprisingly, in the 2020 budget of N10.33 trillion, the health sector received only 4.14 per cent, that is, N427.03 billion out of the total budget. This is much lower than the estimated 13.5% of South Africa’s national expenditure dedicated to health. The lack of funding has brought about insufficient remuneration, the dearth of medical facilities and inadequate infrastructure in the sector.
To reverse the brain drain, the Nigerian government should rejig the entire health care system in the country. The introduction of a workable national health policy is imperative at this time. A renewed health care system will certainly create the required environment for medical practitioners to function. This includes the provision of basic equipment and infrastructure.
We support the call by the House for a review of our health workers’ pay. It is also our opinion that they be given a special salary scale. There is a need for an extension of their retirement age since at 60, when they are expected to disengage from service, many are often still fit and active. If judges, lecturers and of recent teachers could be granted such consideration, health practitioners who perform the all-important duty of saving lives must not be denied similar largesse.
Editorial
Christmas In These Times
Today, December 25, is universally observed as a day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and the Saviour of mankind. His amazing life of virtue, teaching and sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary form the substratum of the Christian faith. The day is more often than not marked with extravaganzas which encompass the exchange of visits and gifts.
The Christmas season has such a magnetic pull that even non-Christians are unwittingly drawn into the frenzy of the preparations that herald it. For months, both Christians and non-Christians alike have been engaged in one calculation or the other towards meeting the expectations of Christmas.
Christmas means a lot of things to different people. To quite some people, especially Christians, it signifies the birthday of the Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, the season is for reflections over the mysteries concerning the conception, eventual birth and the crucifixion of the Saviour of the world.
In a world overrun by secularism and materialism as well as other social forces impacting negatively on spirituality and morality, a world witnessing an inexorable decline in Christian values and Christian worship, the continued influence of Jesus Christ is, nevertheless, clear-cut.
Christians should, therefore, reflect on Jesus Christ’s humane lifestyle and instructions and correlate His teachings in their individual lives. Through His love, Jesus Christ demonstrated God’s mercy and compassion for mankind. So, Christians should always exemplify mercy to all in their communities with giving and charity works that can extensively touch the lives of those around them.
In a wider world imploring exemplars, Nigeria occupies a unique place in that decadence and deficiency. The soul of the country appears lost and the people are yoked with leadership at all levels that are far from exemplary. As a result, a blessed nation seems cursed and rudderless in the ocean of life.
This should engage the attention of all just in this festive season. For Nigerians, however, this year’s Christmas brings to a close, a year of forlorn hopes and shattered expectations. The majority of people are unable to cope with leadership at all levels that have failed to bring them any relief, but greater agony occasioned by the exacerbating economic situation, decaying social infrastructure and widespread insecurity.
Reports of monumental corruption and mindless looting of the nation’s treasury continue as though there had never been a change in leadership. The fight against corruption appears lost completely as the new combatants in town seem to have surrendered to the superior firepower of graft.
The rising cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in many parts of the country have made every Nigerian a prisoner in their land. So hostile is the land that many of its progenies would do anything including trekking across the desert to escape it, not minding the risks being undertaken.
Despite the agony and the chaos that have buffeted in the country, the celebratory spirit of the Nigerian is most an irrepressible one. We have noted that this incurable optimism in the Nigerian is what appears to have secured the tranquility that prevails in many quarters today amid the subsisting trauma of life.
Sadly, in this year’s Christmas, Nigerians are progressively becoming apprehensive over a possible second wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Recently, there has been a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. On December 17, 2020, a record daily number of 1,145 new confirmed cases was reported. This boost is caused by increased local and international travels, businesses and religious activities with minimal compliance with Covid-19 safety measures by the public.
As at December 21, 2020, a total of 78,790 cases and 1,227 deaths had been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with over 70 million cases reported globally. This indicates that the virus is still very much around in the country and should be tackled with utmost consciousness.
With this deadly disease facing Nigerians in the Yuletide, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Controls (NCDC) must contain the spread given the pomp that is usually associated with the festivity. Unfortunately, most Nigerians no longer comply with Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands with soap and running water, use of hand sanitiser and observance of physical distancing in public gatherings. Even security agencies no longer enforce the rules.
While there is a need for the concerned government agencies to develop workable strategies on how the country could celebrate the season without adverse consequences, the citizens have a role to play to ensure the success of such action plans. To this end, Covid-19 test should be made mandatory for all travellers and possibly every Nigerian.
Following the increased travelling during this season, we call for greater safety consciousness on our roads. Drivers should avoid recklessness while the road safety and security officials should discharge their responsibilities creditably. There should be security officials at all flashpoints across the country, while special attention is paid to the FCT and other parts of the country that are prone to terrorist attacks.
As Nigerian Christians join their international counterparts to mark the day, we hold that beyond the conspicuous consumption, the decoration of streets and houses with special festoons and rosettes, exchange of gifts and singing of carols, this occasion should compel intense reflection by many Nigerians, especially those in authority. They must begin to ask the hard question: What can we do to lighten the burden of the people?
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
- Editorial3 days ago
Better Conditions For Health Workers
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
- Focus3 days ago
A Nation In Search Of Vindication
- Rivers3 days ago
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
- Niger Delta3 days ago
FRSC Arrests 79 Traffic Offenders In A’Ibom
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him
- News3 days ago
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal