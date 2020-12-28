Maritime
Seafarers President Assures Workers Of Better Welfare In 2021
The National President of the Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association , Bob Yousuo, has assured Nigerian seafarers of better welfare package in 2021.
Yousuo said more Nigerian seafarers would enjoy employment following interventions from the International Transport Workers Federation.
He gave this assurance in his Christmas message to members of the association.
According to him, a single collective bargaining agreement and joint monitoring team will be put in place for the wellbeing of Nigerian seamen.
Meanwhile, the seafarers’ national leader called on the Federal Government to prepare adequate protection and compensation to seafarers as the second wave of COVID-19 was gradually infiltrating nations of the world.
Yousuo urged seafarers’ employers to take the welfare of their workers very serious by paying them adequately.
He said, “We say no to slavery wages. The International Labour Organi-sation wage scale must be adhered to strictly”.
He, however, prayed that the pandemic does not resurge, pointing out that seafarers were indispensable as almost 90 per cent of the global trade was carried out by them.
Maritime
COVID-19: FRSC Urges NURTW To Observe Protocols, Warns Against Over-speeding
As the Coronavirus pandemic resurfaced, the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has urged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to observe all COVID-19 guidelines in all the motor parks in the country.
This was contained in a statement by the Corps Zonal Commanding Officer, RS9, Enugu, Mr Owoimaha Odoma in Owerri.
Odoma said the call became imperative in view of the new wave of the pandemic in the country, adding that the violation of COVID-19 protocols by motorists could further escalate the dreaded virus in various communities.
The FRSC official said, “COVID-19 is real and it is our duty to help the government enforce compliance and that is why I have been on the road to monitor movement of vehicles.
“Accident rate has reduced drastically in the zone due to the visibility of officials of the Corps on the road; we have also recorded some successes since we began the Operation Zero Tolerance”.
Udoma, who is also the zonal inspection head of the FRSC ‘Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Violation’, also warned motorists against over- speeding and night journey.
“We embarked on road monitoring in the states under the zone and we have observed that violations of speed and COVID-19 guidelines were the major challenges on the road during this period.
“We started this road inspection on December 12; we will conclude it on January 15. We are calling on road users to maintain all the road traffic rules including COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.
He commended the sector commanders under the zone for showing capacity during the yuletide period.
Maritime
Union Lauds RSG For Completing Nembe/Bonny Jetty
The Bonny Maritime Transport Association (BMTA) has commended the Rivers State Government for the completion of the Nembe/Bonny Jetty which is due for commissioning in January 2021.
The association also lauded the security agencies for intensifying security along the waterways in the state during the yuletide.
Marine Safety Officer, BMTA, Comrade Kingdom Kingdom, gave the commen-dation during a telephone interview with The Tide.
Describing the jetty as modern and standard, the BMTA official said the jetty was now set for maritime activities like its counterparts in Lagos State.
According to him, the jetty has modern lounge for passengers, security post and other social benefits for travellers.
“No governor or government has rehabilitated this jetty for comfort of sea travellers, but Governor Wike’s administration has written its name in gold.
“Many (administrations) have come and gone, they did not remember us here, we have been suffering for years”, he noted.
Kingdom thanked the security agents, especially the Navy and Marine Police, for providing security along all the routes, channels and creeks in Bonny during the festive period.
He urged boat drivers and passengers to make judicious use of the jetty to justify the money spent by the state government to construct it.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Yuletide: Piracy Attacks Continue In Nigeria, Ghana Waters
Amid the current festivities, piracy attacks have continued to occur along the Nigerian and Ghanaian coasts.
According to reports by global risk intelligence partner, Dryad Maritime, three incidents of piracy were recorded between December 18 and 21 despite the Federal Government’s pledges to nip waterways insecurity in the bud.
These attacks were preluded by a warning from the Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade –Gulf of Guinea, MDAT -GoG on December 17.
It disclosed that a high-risk maritime incident would occur in the coming days in the following countries: Guinea , Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote d ’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.
The report also listed Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome & Principe, and Gabon as part of the designated areas for futuristic attacks.
As predicted, an unknown vessel was approached by one speed boat containing eight to 10 persons in Bayelsa State on December 18, Dryad reported, adding that an alert was raised onboard.
According to the report, the vessel started evasive manoeuvres forcing the speed boat to stop its approach of boarding the vessel.
Similarly, on December 19, a Singaporean containership named MAERSK CADIZ was approached by an unknown number of attackers while sailing from Tema to Kribi, in the South Province of Cameroon.
Dryad reported that the vessel was boarded even though Nigerian authorities were alerted. However, details regarding the welfare of the crew remain unknown at this time.
On December 21, a Maltese containership, PORT GDY-NIA, was also approached and boarded by an unknown number of attackers. It was sailing from Lome to Bata, in Equatorial Guinea. Till date, details regarding the welfare of the crew also remain unknown.
Dryad in its report said, “There has been a surge of incidents in the past five weeks, resulting in an increased risk rating for the Gulf of Guinea high-risk area to critical on November 11.
The increase in risk profile was further underpinned by the release of an imminent attack warning by MDAT -GoG covering the waters of ECOWAS Areas F.E.D”.
Vessels were advised to operate within the area maintaining the highest level of vigilance.
Similarly, the International Maritime Bureau advised that vessels remained at least 200-250 nautical miles offshore where possible.
Meanwhile, the world’s largest international shipping association, Baltic and International Maritime Council, has urged Nigeria to act on its promises to police its waters as the Gulf of Guinea dry season brings a spike in piracy incidents.
It also said the industry was interested in the first trial of accused pirates under the country’s new law.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Police Smash Biafra Radio Transmission In Rivers, Arrest Six Suspects
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends Strike, Nine Months After
- Nation5 days ago
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
- Sports3 days ago
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
- Politics3 days ago
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
- Politics3 days ago
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
- Politics3 days ago
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’