Rivers
Group Canvasses Support For New NDDC Management
A socio political group in the Niger Delta, Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND) has called on citizens of the region to give maximum support and cooperation to the new administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)
The forum said this at the end of its national executive committee meeting held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
In a press release jointly signed by the National Chairman of the forum, Owo Udoh and National Secretary, Richard Monday, the forum also called on the sole administrator of the commission, Mr Effiong Akwa to ensure that the commission is repositioned with the view to achieving the purpose for which it was setup.
While pledging its support for the sole administrator, it urged all Niger Deltans and other stakeholders to drop personal interest and give the sole administrator maximum support to enable him reposition the commission for the development of the region.
According to the statement, the Niger Delta region has remained backward despite the trillions of naira pumped into it in the past.
The organisation also advised people in the region to always toe the path of dialogue when there are issues than going for protest which can cause disunity among the diverse ethnic groups in the region.
It further vows not to support any group or persons that want to frustrate federal government development plans for the region.
Rivers
Nsirim Tasks Journalists On Constructive Criticism
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulnus Nsirim has said that the state had become a major player in national politics because of the vision and ingenuity of Governor Nyesom Wike and his rapid infrastructural development of the state.
Nsirim noted that the state had recorded giant strides under the leadership of Governor Wike and charged the media in the state to shift its focus from the urban to the numerous rural developmental projects executed by the Wike administration.
The commissioner stressed that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic recession, Governor Wike had been on the driver’s seat pursuing his developmental agenda.
“That is the kind of Governor we have in the state,’ the commissioner stated.
Mr Nsirim, who spoke to reporters in Port Harcourt, said contrary to the impression being created, Governor Wike has evenly spread developmental projects across all the local government areas of the state.
On how the governor has achieved results, Nsirim said: “His Excellency has put God first and he has a passion to develop Rivers State. He is selflessly committed to making Rivers State investors’ destination of choice and of course, he is a prudent manager of resources.”
He said critics of the governor Wike’s administration resort to accusing him of concentrating development in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor, adding that the government under Wike has spread developmental projects to all the local government areas of the state.
He encouraged the media to find time to go across the state to ascertain the achievements of the governor.
“I don’t know how many journalists know about the Saakpenwa-Ogoni road, the Abonnema ring road, Abalama reclamation project and the cassava processing company.
“I don’t know how many journalists have been to Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas, the stretch of Andoni-Opobo Unity road to see the amount of money that is being sunk there by this administration. Opobo people drove home in their vehicles for the first time in the history of the kingdom under Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. And that is because there is a Governor who is committed to ensuring that development is spread throughout the length and breathe of the state,” he stated.
The commissioner urged the media to guard against the practice of armchair journalism, adding that the state government is open to welcome any constructive criticism that will contribute to the developmental efforts of the administration.
“I have said to journalists that it is only a bad leader that will not want constructive criticism. But, we shouldn’t promote armchair criticism. The media must not allow itself to be a dumping site for armchair criticism. But, you see, that is what we find most of the time. A lot of people are just there to pull him down. They don’t see anything good. It shouldn’t be so,” Nsirim said.
He challenged the media practitioners to always uphold the tenets of objectivity and fairness in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities to society.
Rivers
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Government House Port Harcourt, Mr. Apapa D. Apapa says Engenni kingdom of Ahoada West Local Government Area has not fared badly in terms of project execution under the present administration of Governor Wike.
He said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of a Blue Print Committee for the development of Engenni kingdom.
Apapa listed some on-going projects being executed by the Wike-led administration in the kingdom to include: The Mbiama/Okarki Road, renovation of Government Secondary School Okarki, while the stool of Okilomibe of Engenni kingdom was upgraded to a first class by the present administration in the state.
He said time had come for the people to work together for the overall development of Engenni kingdom.
Also speaking, chairman of the occasion, Professor Dele Osah Ogulu said time had come when the people should experience development.
He said Engenni had been lagging behind in terms of development and described the ceremony as the beginning of development in Engenni kingdom.
Also speaking, Dr Uriel Etawo who was chairman of the Blue Print Committee said the committee would work within its terms of reference and designed programmes for the overall development of Engenni kingdom.
He also thanked the people for the confidence reposed on them and promised that the committee will not disappoint them.
The event was declared opened by the Okilomibe of Engenni kingdom, King Moore Maclean Ubor.
Rivers
Invest In Your Future, Chinwo Tells Workers
Workers have been advised to make solid plans towards their retirement to forestall regrets.
The General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo, gave the charge at the sendforth ceremony in honour of the retirees of the corporation which took place at the corporation’s boardroom.
Chinwo urged workers still in service to save and invest in preparation for their disengagement from service, reminding them that lack of planning was already a recipe for trouble on retirement.
He reiterated that those who were being sent forth had at some point been on the other side of the divide, organising sendforth for others, and advised that everyone in any position of authority should view it as a temporary thing as it is only transient.
The general manager thanked the retirees for their labour of love for the corporation, having invested the major part of their lives serving the corporation, and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for their services and investment.
While reminding them that the corporation was their home, he urged them to feel free to call for any assistance they might need, while making themselves available also for whatever and whenever the corporation would require their service.
Responding on behalf of the retirees, Chief Goodluck Ukwe, stated that he was overwhelmed with emotion, as he was leaving behind, brothers, sisters, friends after so many years of being together.
He expressed gratitude to the management for the show of love to the retirees, despite the hard times and the paucity of funds.
He prayed for God to give the general manager and other management staff the strength and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the corporation.
The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of plaques to the retirees.
By: Juliet Njiowhor
