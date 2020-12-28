Niger Delta
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
The South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd) on Christmas day.
In a statement, yesterday, Clark, said, “In one of the most painful moments of my public life, l was woken on Christmas morning, 25th December, 2020, to the shocking news of the death of the National Chairman of our flagship, regional organization, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd) at the age of 68 years.
“The news has been devastating to me personally, and we, the entire people of the South-South geopolitical zone. Coming just months after our Deputy National Chairman, late Chief Francis Doukpola died under similar circumstances, in June this year.
“AVM as l used to call him was my most trustworthy and dependable ally and deputy in the leadership of the people of the zone. He brought along wide experience as a senior member of the Nigerian Armed Forces, where he left a towering record of service, and as former military governor of Akwa Ibom State. He was, therefore, able to, within a remarkably short time, bring PANDEF to par with other existing groups in the country such as Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum.
“AVM was also able to bring greater clarity in articulating various issues about the Niger Delta. His close interactions with the governors of the region, the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders helped to maintain the relative peace in the Niger Delta, and offered renewed vigour to the quest for equity, justice and fairness.
“At the recent visit of the Federal Government Committee, led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, he led the Leaders and Elders of the zone to articulate our position.
“AVM did exceedingly well as PANDEF National Chairman within the short period, he crystallized our efforts and also inaugurated the State Executive Committees of the Forum in the six South-South states, which he personally attended. His death is indeed, most painful and a big loss to the organization; the vacuum created by this irreparable loss will be very difficult to fill. Since the death of his Deputy, Chief Francis Doukpola from similar circumstances, the position of deputy national chairman has not been filled, and now we have lost the National Chairman.
“I have since contacted all our Governors of the zone, in particular, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel to commiserate with him and our people. I have also spoken to his widow, Funmi Nkanga, who is still receiving medical attention and covet our prayers to be healthy and consoled.
“As your father, I urge all our people to be comforted, knowing that we are not able to question the will of God. Let us also observe greater caution against the spread of Covid-19 which is still very much around, even in our zone.
Niger Delta
FRSC Arrests 79 Traffic Offenders In A’Ibom
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it arrested 79 road traffic offenders in Akwa Ibom State between December 1 and December 24.
The FRSC Sector Commander in Akwa Ibom, Mr Oga Ochi, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Uyo.
Ochi said that the offenders were arrested for traffic offences which included overloading, driving with worn out tyres, driving without driver’s licence and unavailable vehicle papers.
He said that the traffic offenders arrested were made to pay fines as prescribed by the law.
“The offenders have been made to pay various fines as prescribed by the law; we also gave warnings where necessary to some who drove against traffic.
“ We want to warn that when your vehicle is not road worthy, you don’t put such vehicles on the road,” he said.
The sector commander said that personnel of the agency were made to work extra hours during the Christmas celebration to enforce traffic rules and ensure safety on the roads.
Ochi warned drivers against setting unrealistic target for themselves during festivals, adding that this was another cause of road crashes.
He reminded motorists that the second wave of COVID-19 ravaging the world was still on, adding that they should adhere to the safety protocols.
“Fleet operators must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
“Our focus is on overloading as we are into the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that there has been sudden rise in number of cases in some states of the federation and we are making sure that there is compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
“That is why we emphasised that no vehicle should be overloaded at this time, for those that are still overloading their vehicles, we are there to enforce.
“Where you carry excess passengers you are made to drop the excess passengers.
“Our major problem has been private operators who are not using designated parks.
“That is why we strengthened our enforcement to make sure those categories of motorists are made to comply with COVID-19 protocols,” he said.
Niger Delta
Diri Urges Care For Clergy
The need for the laity to honour and care for the priests who have offered themselves as living sacrifice for the service of God has again been stressed.
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State gave the admonition while addressing Christians at a priestly and diaconate ordination mass organised by the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi at St Patrick’s Parish, Ovom, Yenagoa.
Represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor described genuine clergymen as an asset to the society whose services contribute to the spiritual and moral wellbeing of the people.
Senator Diri said the challenges facing ministerial priests are quite enormous and therefore they should be supported in terms of prayers and material gifts.
He used the opportunity to once more thank Bayelsans and men of God for their prayers and support to the present administration that culminated in its electoral and numerous court victories.
Speaking in his personal capacity, the Deputy Governor congratulated the newly ordained priests and deacons on their successful ordination and enjoined them to be faithful in the service of God.
Niger Delta
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
The Cross River State Police Command has arrested and paraded suspected car snatchers and cultists in some parts of the State.
Our correspondent gathered that the Command smashed a gang of three-man robbery suspects and recovered a 2018 Corolla Toyota worth over eight million naira
The operation was spearheaded by Anti-Kidnapping /Cultism Team, (AKCT) which tracked the gang from Calabar to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State where they were apprehended after robbing their victim in his house before taking his car.
An eyewitness who gave his name as Austin Akpan said that the suspects had already put the car for sale at the cost of N1m as against the original cost/price of between N7.5m to N8m.
Parading the suspects and the recovered vehicle with registration number, EPE 210 FQ, in Calabar, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said the Police would never relent in ensuring that the state is free from crimes and criminality.
“In line with our open-door policy as it concerns information sharing, the command has apprehended a notorious robbery gang who specialises in robbing filling stations and snatching cars. After robbing their victim in Calabar, they took his 2018 Toyota Corolla which cost over eight million to a car stand at Uyo without knowing that we were tracking them.
“They were intercepted at about 12: 00 midnight, Tuesday in synergy with our people in Akwa Ibom. We arrested them and brought them back to Calabar and they all have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court immediately investigation is concluded,” he said.
The Commissioner disclosed that a group of cultists who also mastermind native wars around Ekori in Yakurr Local Government Area were arrested by the Ekori Division of the Nigeria Police.
He said the command will deal with criminals and no stone shall be left unturned.
“All criminal have heard the position of the government and we are here to enforce that by ensuring that Cross Riverians sleep with their two eyes closed.
“Our men are highly motivated and their morale has been boosted, all criminal elements in the state should take note that we have both plain cloth and uniform policemen especially during this Yuletide to ensure there is peace in Cross River”, he said.
One of the suspects, 28-year-old Francis Archbong who regretted being involved in the crime said “I didn’t know the value of the car that we wanted to sell but we wanted to sell the car for one million naira. I used to be a carpenter before going into driving but I didn’t know the value of the car, but we needed cash urgently.
“I used to be a carpenter but I became driver to make quick cash. The car was handed over to me by Etete, so I drove it to Akwa Ibom to sell it there, but to tell you the truth, I didn’t know the car was up to 8 million naira. If I knew, I won’t place it at 1 million naira,” he said.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Trending
- News3 days ago
Police Smash Biafra Radio Transmission In Rivers, Arrest Six Suspects
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends Strike, Nine Months After
- Sports3 days ago
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
- Nation5 days ago
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
- Politics3 days ago
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
- Politics3 days ago
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
- Politics3 days ago
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’