PDP Stalwart Warns Youth Against Thuggery, Violence

A Caucus Leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, has said he and others were sensitizing their colleagues in the National Assembly to initiate an impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chinda also insisted that he would not apologise to anyone for calling for Buhari’s removal.

He said they were talking to Nigerians to mount pressure on their representatives in the National Assembly to begin the process.

Chinda, who is representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, spoke on Nigeria Info, 92.3FM monitored in Port Harcourt.

He said the Leader of the House, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, was wrong to have threatened him with punishment for calling for his position on Buhari, adding that the comments from Doguwa ridiculed the House.

He said: “I owe nobody any apology for calling for impeachment of Mr. President. The leader of the House said that I am speaking for myself and not for the PDP caucus.

“I don’t know who he (Doguwa) is in touch with. The PDP has also come out to say that is the position of the party, and as spokesperson of PDP in the House, his duty is to tow the position of PDP in the House. Why would the majority leader who is very experienced in parliamentary issues be dancing naked in the public?”

Chinda also said the party was sensitizing House members as well as Nigerians to move for the impeachment of the President.

“We are talking with our colleagues. We are also talking to Nigerians and we are asking Nigerians to talk to their representatives. It is not what you want. If the people that the House leader represents in Kano come together and tell him (Doguwa) we want you to sign this impeachment notice, we are in support, he has no right to do otherwise.

“Even where as an individual he is against it, other than to obey the wishes of those who have elected him, and that is what we are doing. We are talking to Nigerians; we are talking to our colleagues. Once we are done with that, of course we will present the impeachment notice. If it flies, fine. If it doesn’t there is no problem, it’s is a democracy,” he added.

Chinda said he adjudged Buhari incompetent in handling the security of the country.

He said: “That the President has failed to comply with the provisions of Section 11 (4) of the Constitution. Section 14 (2) B, particularly. The major responsibility of every government is security of lives and property of the people.

“Government has failed woefully in this aspect. What do we do? We have called on the President to sack the service chiefs and then bring in new persons, perhaps for new ideas if that will improve the situation. He is the Commander-in-Chief, the bulk stops on his table”, Chinda added.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana