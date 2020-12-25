Rivers
Institute Harps On Support For Less-Privileged
The Governing Council of Acts 2020 International Institute of Theology and Mission, Rivers Study Centre, has ended its week long ministerial advancement programmes with a call on members of the public to be closer to God and contribute to the lees privilege ones in the society.
The programme culminated into the award of Doctorate Degrees in Humanity and Divinity to some distinguished Nigerians that have impacted positively through their choosen professions and contributed to humanity especially in their ministerial lives.
Speaking at the conferment of the award of honorary Doctorate Degree of Humanity and Divinity on some illustrious Nigerians, Senior Pastor of Resurrection Gospel Int‘l Ministry, Apostle O.A Samuel, described the event as the most remarkable one in his life in 2020.
He explained that the purpose of the award was to ensure lives were raised and the ministry of the Lord continued through teaching, empowering and spreading his words, adding that the essence of the programme was to impact and let people know that God still exists and is doing great things in the lives of those that trust in him.
“it is true that a lot of evil is committed in the name of one thing or another, but between a mad man and a mechanic, people still realise who is a mad man and who is a mechanic! So in all the happenings in our society, there are still good people; people of exceptional character and qualities”, Apostle Samuel maintained.
Earlier, the Dean of the Institution, Rev..Samuel Geoffrey had said that so far the institution had made some groundbreaking impacts in raising men and women of distinguished characters since inception some years ago.
Also speaking, a recipient of the Honourary Doctorate of humanity, Chief..Godwin Azundah Wosu Edema expressed appreciation to God for the honour done him, stressing that as a teacher in the vineyard of God, the honour showed that God had actually answered his prayer and reiterated his commitment to do more in the things of God.
Another recipient Dr Ruskin Amadi, also joined in thanking God for his grace and mercies, and restated his willingness to do more in the things of God, even as he advised youths to seek God‘s face now that they are young.
Rivers
‘We’re Lobbying NASS Members For Buhari’s Impeachment’
A Caucus Leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, has said he and others were sensitizing their colleagues in the National Assembly to initiate an impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.
Chinda also insisted that he would not apologise to anyone for calling for Buhari’s removal.
He said they were talking to Nigerians to mount pressure on their representatives in the National Assembly to begin the process.
Chinda, who is representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, spoke on Nigeria Info, 92.3FM monitored in Port Harcourt.
He said the Leader of the House, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, was wrong to have threatened him with punishment for calling for his position on Buhari, adding that the comments from Doguwa ridiculed the House.
He said: “I owe nobody any apology for calling for impeachment of Mr. President. The leader of the House said that I am speaking for myself and not for the PDP caucus.
“I don’t know who he (Doguwa) is in touch with. The PDP has also come out to say that is the position of the party, and as spokesperson of PDP in the House, his duty is to tow the position of PDP in the House. Why would the majority leader who is very experienced in parliamentary issues be dancing naked in the public?”
Chinda also said the party was sensitizing House members as well as Nigerians to move for the impeachment of the President.
“We are talking with our colleagues. We are also talking to Nigerians and we are asking Nigerians to talk to their representatives. It is not what you want. If the people that the House leader represents in Kano come together and tell him (Doguwa) we want you to sign this impeachment notice, we are in support, he has no right to do otherwise.
“Even where as an individual he is against it, other than to obey the wishes of those who have elected him, and that is what we are doing. We are talking to Nigerians; we are talking to our colleagues. Once we are done with that, of course we will present the impeachment notice. If it flies, fine. If it doesn’t there is no problem, it’s is a democracy,” he added.
Chinda said he adjudged Buhari incompetent in handling the security of the country.
He said: “That the President has failed to comply with the provisions of Section 11 (4) of the Constitution. Section 14 (2) B, particularly. The major responsibility of every government is security of lives and property of the people.
“Government has failed woefully in this aspect. What do we do? We have called on the President to sack the service chiefs and then bring in new persons, perhaps for new ideas if that will improve the situation. He is the Commander-in-Chief, the bulk stops on his table”, Chinda added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
MOSIEND Tasks FG On Restructuring, Threatens Protest
The Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta, MOSIEND, has threatened to resume hostility in Niger Delta, if Federal Government failed to give considerable attention to issue of restructuring of Nigeria.
The president of MOSIEND, Eastern Zone, Comrade Kennedy Tonjo West, said the decision was part of the group’s Communique reached at the Maiden Congress held in Port Harcourt.
West said the people of Niger Delta, particularly the Ijaws were vulnerable to the concocted Nigeria’s constitution which was put together by some few military junta in the country,
He said the constitution was intentionally planned to extort the economic resources from Niger Delta in order to impoverish the region.
According to him, Nigerian Government is not only using the means of Nigerian constitution on Niger Delta, but also militarising the region particularly the Ijaw territories in the region.
The MOSIEND leader expressed the readiness of the group to shut down all oil facilities, if federal government further delayed to give listening ears to the yearning of the people, especially on restructuring and resource control.
He said the time had past when governments and multinational companies continued to neglect and subject the region to abject poverty, despite the huge resources contributed to the treasury of the nation.
He said: “our focus is ensuring that poverty is reduced to the barest minimum, especially amongst the Ijaws in the area.
“Our concern is to make sure Ijaw in all the States of Nigeria take its rightful positions amongst the comity of other ethnic groups in the country.
“We will work to have positive impact on the lives of people of Ijaw and to ensure that our interests were protected across the boards.”
Speaking, the chairman of the Ijaw Elders Forum, Comrade Kezier T. Ogoriba, who described the new MOSIEND president as fearless leader, said he was ready to make sacrifice for the development of the Ijaw Land and charged the people of Ijaw to remain committed and focused and not to allow politicians to mislead the struggle of Ijaw forefathers.
Ogoriba promised elders’ support in any good steps taken to liberate and develop the Ijaw nation in the country.
By: Enoch Epelle
Rivers
PDP Stalwart Warns Youth Against Thuggery, Violence
Parents and guardians in the State have been told to protect their children and wards from alleged advances by some politicians to use them as thugs during the upcoming Local Government election in the state.
A chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyigbo LGA, Pastor Joe Dappa, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, said the warning became imperative based on increased evidences of youths’ involvement in anti-social vices with traces to sponsorship and inducement by some politicians.
Dappa lamented that one of the most worrisome aspects of the development was that supposedly leaders of tomorrow were financially induced to twist events for their selfishness.
He warned against the consequences of allowing some politicians to consistently sponsor youth restiveness and vandalism in their bid to assume power, saying that the action poses threat to the future of children and wards.
Dappa, former Assistant Secretary of PDP, Oyigbo LGA assured that if voted, he would provide an enabling environment for the betterment of youths and people of Oyigbo.
Dappa cautioned the people of the LGA and the state against indiscipline, describing it as a cankerworm that militates against the development of the society.
He said for the society to develop, it must produce disciplined citizens, pointing out that an indisciplined technician cannot be asked to man a nuclear plant neither can an indisciplined engineer be sent to outer-space if the society really needs the expected result.
Dappa warned youths, especially students against the culture of confrontation and destruction, stressing the need to embrace dialogue as a civilised and profitable means of resolving grievances.
By: Bethel Toby
