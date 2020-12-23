Niger Delta
Okowa To Construct Koka Junction Flyover, 13 Roads
The Delta State Executive Council (Exco), yesterday, approved the construction of 13 roads across the state and a flyover along Ibusa Road at Koka junction, Asaba.
The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this during a post-exco briefing in Asaba, yesterday.
He said that the decisions reached at the meeting on the projects and other issues would impact positively on the lives of Deltans.
Aniagwu, who was in company with his Works counterpart, Chief James Augoye, said, “today, at Exco meeting presided by our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a lot of projects were approved for construction and with me here is my brother the commissioner for works who will brief you on the road projects.
Augoye said the ministry will complete the procurement processes for the projects by the end of January, 2021.
He listed the approved roads to include Rehabilitation of 11.85km Odimodi, Ogulaha road in Burutu at a cost of N2.1billion,
“Construction of rigid concrete pavement of 2.025km Stadium Road, Ugborodo in Warri South-West Local Government Area at a cost of N1.2billion and Construction of 6.7km access road to Ekuku Bridge in Otefe-Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area at a cost of N1.01 billion,”
Others include, “Widening and rehabilitation of 12.6km Jeddo, Ughoton road with a spur to Egbokodo in Okpe Local Government Area at a cost of N1.8billion.
“Construction of 5.2km Alizomor, Alizor, Omumu Road in Ika South Local Government Area at a cost of N1.4billion; Construction 11.6km Owa-Alero Umunede Road in Ika North East Local Government Area at a cost of N3.2billion
“Construction of 10.6km Boji-Boji Owa, Otolokpo road in Ika North East Local Government Area at a cost of N3.1billion; Construction of 9.1km Isheagu-Ewulu Road in Aniocha South Local Government Area at N2.5billion.
Augoye further said the “Construction of 500meters bridge with five stands across Orere River with access roads of 4.3km in Orere Town in Ughelli South Local Government Area at a cost of N9.8billion
“Reconstruction of 24km Ellu, Ovrode, Ofagbe, Orie-Irri, Okpe-Isoko, Uro-Irri and Ada-Irri road in Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas N4.3billion
“Construction of flyover along Ibusa Road by Koka Junction, Asaba Benin Expressway N6.2billion; Completion of the construction of 4.1km Akwukwu-Igbo, Ugbolu Road Phase 2 at a cost of N2.8billion; Flood control measures along Madonna College Road in Asaba Oshimili South Local Government Area N1.8billion and rehabilitation of Eku Agbor road, Section 1 Agbor to Umutu 41.2km at a cost of N424.4million whole section 2 from Umutu to Eku 35.2km will cost N382.8million,”
He said the state government will engage two contractors to ensure that the road was completely rehabilitated by the end of January.
Aniagwu also said Exco approved the sum of N1.379billion to fund the 2020/2021 Job cycle for the Office of the Job Creation Bureau for the recruitment, training and distribution of starter packs for trainees to be handled by the Job Creation Office.
“Our job creation efforts remains one of our star projects and a major component of our Smart Agenda which is today targeted at creating a stronger Delta”.
“Exco approved N227million for the Ministry of Health upgrade of the Clinical building at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital Oghara and the expansion of Mother and Child Hospital in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area .
“Exco approved the appointment of Obi Boniface Uyanwanne as the traditional ruler of Ubulubu kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area and the appointment of HRM Emmanuel Onobrakpeya Okumagba as the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area,”
Aniagwu further said Exco also approved the amendment to the law guiding the succession of the throne of the Obi of Owa Kingdom to include that at the event that the Obi dies in Owa Kingdom without a male son, the eldest surviving brother will be crowned king.
MOSIEND Rejects NDDC Sole Admin, Seeks Akpabio’s Sack
The Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), yesterday, barricaded the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in Port Harcourt, as a way of sending the message to the Presidency that they completely reject the imposition of a sole administrator for the commission while also asking for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for misleading President Muhammadu Buhari on the affairs of the commission.
MOSIEND also vowed to disrupt the activities of NDDC, if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to reverse the new appointment and put in place a constitutionally mandated Management and Board to manage the affairs of the commission.
In a 17-point demands signed by the National President and Secretary of the group, Kennedy Tonjo West and Amb Amain Winston Cottrell, respectively, MOSIEND said the interim management phenomenon was unknown to the Act that established the commission, accusing the minister as tactically smuggling in the IMC as a self-serving measure.
In the statement presented to the commission, the Ijaw group also accused the minister of turning the NDDC into his “private cocoa farm”.
MOSIEND further alleged that the inefficiency of the supervising minister has placed the entire Niger Delta region on a keg of gunpowder as well as put undue pressure on the states of the region.
The group, therefore, called on Buhari to do the needful by calling the minister to order or redeploy him, saying that Akpabio’s style of leadership, as it affects the NDDC, was highly anachronistic and antiquated.
Meanwhile, the President of MOSIEND, Eastern zone, Kennedy West, said the people of the Niger Delta, particularly the Ijaws, were ready to spill blood again to correct all the anomalies in NDDC.
Kennedy, in an interview with The Tide after the protest at the NDDC, yesterday, said “Our focus is to ensure poverty is reduced to the barest minimum, especially amongst the Ijaws.
“Our concern is to make sure Ijaws in all the states of Nigeria occupy their rightful positions in the comity of other ethnic groups in the country.
“We will work to have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Ijaw and to ensure that our interests are protected across the board.
“The Niger Delta people can no longer tolerate or allow this divisive and deception disposition of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs as it is not telling well on the region.
“The region is sitting on a keg of gunpowder; this is due to the overbearing tendencies of the Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio”, he added.
In his response, the Director of Security at NDDC, Tonye Frank Oputu said the message of the Ijaw people would be convened to the sole administrator of the NDDC.
Oputu, who represented the sole administrator, said the NDDC was doing everything possible to ensure that the purpose for establishing the commission was actualised even after the administration of the sole administrator.
Also speaking, the Chief Security Officer in-charge of the contractor handling the NDDC Corporate Headquarters, Rodnab Construction Company, Mr Ben O. Ogoriba, urged the group not to do anything that would undermine the development of the region as well as the ongoing construction work at the new site, assuring the group that whatever might be constituting a hitch would be resolved amicably.
I’ll Improve On UNICAL’s CSR -VC
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has pledged to improve on the institution’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards the university’s host communities.
Obi made the pledge when she received the executives of the Akim Youths Council from Calabar Municipality who were on a courtesy visit on Monday in Calabar.
The Vice Chancellor described Akim Youths as very organised as exemplified by their patience and candour, urging youths from other local government areas to emulate them.
She informed the youths she recognises the role the community has played in the development of the university, hence her decision to visit the chiefs of the host communities even while she was still VC-designate.
She added that it has always been her desire to work closely with the host communities.
The VC informed them that the university under her leadership will continue to explore other ways of empowering members of the host communities.
“The host communities should be the first to police the university as a matter of policy, ensure that they take ownership and protect the university from vandals and those who seek to plunder it,” she said.
In an earlier remark, the President of the Akim Youths Council, Mr Fred Okon, while congratulating the Vice Chancellor over her success at the keenly contested Vice Chancellorship interviews, said her appointment was well deserved.
According to Okon, the visit was a mark of solidarity and for them to associate with the new Vice Chancellor and by extension, the entire university management.
Okon, while expressing the Youth Council’s appreciation for the opportunity and privilege, recounts the events of the unfortunate #EndSARS protest hijack, and how the Akim Youths took it upon themselves to defend the university on October 24.
