Trump And US Electoral College
The 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, has not only shocked the world but demonstrated that upright and adverse characters exist across-the-board. Prior to the recent US Presidential election, many, particularly Africans where ‘do-or-die’ politics and hostility after a loss thrive irrepressibly had believed that all white people are cultured.
Of course, many public officers in the United States, United Kingdom and other developed nations had distinguished themselves, voluntarily resigned their appointments without much ado when found wanting, unlike in African countries where sit-tight syndrome has remained a norm for ages. On account of such anomalies amongst politicians in developing nations, the outgoing US President Trump had,at a time, tagged Africa as ‘Shithole’. Justified by his presently unfolding true colours or not is a story for another day.
Conversely, past US Presidents like George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barak Obama and many others had, during their respective tenures, distinguished leadership and demonstrated that America has a high number of refined and elegant personalities. Even when Hilary Clinton,former presidential candidate of the Democratic Party and wife of influential former US President, Bill, won the general poll but lost afterwards at the Electoral College to Trump and his Republican Party, despite great influence and affluence, she conceded defeat, maintained decorum and moved on. She didn’t even approach any court to reclaim the people’s mandate which she was foully denied at the Electorate College. Clearly, this system is anti-democratic which may not survive if pursued at a Court of Justice. Why should a mandate by majority of citizens be overturned by few individuals that constitute the Electoral College?
In America, the Electoral College is a group of 538 presidential electors that ‘finally decide’, after the general ballots, with power to endorse or overturn the general election results. Trump cleverly leveraged on it to emerge US President after terribly losing the general election against democratic norms. The two-step system is repugnant and bizarre. With it, it is pointless channeling energy to campaigns since few people ultimately decide.
For instance, Americans never elected Trump as president. Yet, he was sworn-in. Suffice it to say that Trump became US President through the back door – Electoral College. It, therefore, suggests that US democracy is a weird concept; a government by few individuals. The recent endorsement by the Electoral College will be considered on January 6 by the US Congress. And tirelessly, President Trump is manifestly plotting to overturn the election, unprecedentedly through the Congress.
Inarguably, this arrangement is crazy and precarious, and should astutely be reviewed. It implies a desperate moneybag can buy US Presidency after losing the general polls. This absurdity creates the unending scenes for Trump, after losing convincingly, to behave as a ‘too-powerful monster’ and determinedly fight to overturn the outcome as he successfully did against Clinton previously.
Trump had challenged the election in 60 courts across the states in America and used his presidential power to secure recounts in some, but alas in futility, and finally thrown-out at the Supreme Court, yet he still believes he could overrule the verdict of the apex court. This is abysmal and unacceptable. What is happening in America is a big shame. If a verdict of the Supreme Court could be snubbed, where is the concept of Rule of Law? It means the system is vulnerable.
Appallingly, Trump has unrelentingly continued to make baseless claims of electoral frauds to the extent that Twitter and other social media disclaim his statements every now and then to avoid misleading the public. Yet, he remains recalcitrant. Honestly, this is unfortunate and leaves much to be desired of a US President that most nations of the world look up to for guidance. Indeed, Trump has made history. It shows that Trump lacks core leadership qualities other than selfish interests and autocratic tendencies. Americans shouldn’t allow these blunders and nuisances to continue unabated or to metamorphose to further violence. Most terrible; Trump purportedly vowed not to vacate the White House for the incoming President on inauguration day. This can plunge the nation into a war. What a rebellion!
Arguably, Trump and his fellow Republicans may end up destroying the great feats past US leaders had put in place. As it stands, a clash is foreseeable on January 20 during or after Joe Biden’s inauguration. The President-elect, after his endorsement by the Electoral College, remarkably reminded Trump and his cohorts that electoral mandate solely emanates from the people, and not imposed by politicians or attained by self-helps.
Obviously, Trump will go down in history as an undesirable denizen of the US White House for deficiency in American character. A man that is arguably uncultured, cantankerous, unteachable and self-centered is unideal for public service let alone to occupy the revered office of a president, and the US White House for that matter. Furthermore, Trump has fired scores of his principled appointees that unflinchingly disagreed on the baseless electoral-fraud claims thereby portraying himself as ‘too-desperate-for-power’. Obviously, these are ‘shithole’ traits.
For the incoming 46th US President, Biden, there’s much work ahead. The highest level of hostility looms after inauguration. It is obvious that America under Trump has been taken aback vis-à-vis its cherished democratic values, setting a wrong precedent which must be addressed as soon as he is inaugurated.
Instructively, the interferences, endorsement and ratification of Electoral College and Congress respectively on general polls outcomes should be reconsidered as it is anti-democratic. It flouts the one-man, one-vote concept. Peoples’ votes must count. Not even the developing countries Trump tagged shitholes have recorded such monumental nuisance after a Supreme Court verdict. Thus, if unchecked, they can be used by greedy politicians to continually create uproars in the polity. Above all, egoistic politicians in the developing nations may copy such irresponsible attitudes rather than seeing politics as a friendly and intellectual pursuit of power. And the consequences are usually grievous. Goodluck, Mr. Biden.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
On That Ignatius Ajuru Varsity Example
What is the big deal about someone returning a lost-and-found item, some people may ask? Under normal circumstances, where corruption is not the order of the day and the integrity level of the people is very high, it wouldn’t make a headline that someone finds a lost item and returns it to the rightful owner. But in a society where the reverse is the case, such saintly act is a very big deal which should not go unnoticed.
That is why the recent action of the Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt of honouring a student, Mr. Ami Victor Ugochukwu, who returned a misplaced smart phone to the owner must be applauded. The Level 100 student of Political Science was said to have returned the phone worth thousands of naira to the owner, Dr. Pat Spencer, a lecturer in the institution, even when he had no phone of his own.
As a way of showing appreciation to Victor and encouraging other students to be of good character, the university showered him with the following: A certificate of honour; four years’ comprehensive scholarship covering school fees and little for his upkeep while in school; cheque from the University to refund him his Year One fees already paid; his photograph will be displayed on the University’s Electronic Billboard of Excellence for 6 months. The exemplary student had also been named as Student of the Year.
This reminds me of the incident of January 23, 2015 where a cleaner at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Josephine Ugwu, found a forgotten sum of $28,000 and other foreign currencies totaling about N12million and returned it to the owner.
In fact, the two stories have a lot of similarities. Like Victor who has not even a “torchlight phone” and was presented with the opportunity of owning an expensive smart phone, Josephine whose monthly salary was a paltry N7, 800 had the opportunity of becoming a millionaire overnight should they have yielded to the temptation of taking what did not belong to them.
Again, Josephine was called all manners of derogatory names by her friends, colleagues and strangers on the social media for being “so foolish” and choosing poverty over wealth; more so, as that was her third time of returning money she found in the course of her duties at the airport. Victor must have been confronted with similar mockery by other students and friends who must have seen his act of integrity as being stupid and foolish.
Furthermore, for their rare, saintly gestures, both of them got some handsome rewards from their establishments and other organisations and individuals. The Lagos State House of Assembly recognized the cleaner’s good deed with the prestigious National Orientation Agency Citizens Responsibility Award for Outstanding Character. Her employer also raised her salary among other rewards.
Again, the action of Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele and other management of IAUE must be commended and emulated by other institutions, organisations, groups and individuals. In a country where banditry, kidnapping, deceit, fraudulent activities, living false lives, armed robbery, theft and other social vices are the in-things, particularly among the young ones, it is imperative that those who choose not to join the crowd and exhibit high levels of integrity and ethical values should be celebrated.
It is high time concerted efforts were made to cultivate high moral standards among Nigerian citizens as, according to experts, the quality of a country’s human resource base is a dependent variable in the national development efforts. As a nation desirous of development, we ought to have a national value system which the citizens must be made to adopt.
And that’s where the National Orientation Agency (NOA) comes in. In March 2012, the agency launched the “Do the Right Thing Campaign”, which we were told would open a new channel for the promotion of sound ethical values in our society. The then Director General of the agency, Mr. Mike Omeri, was quoted as saying that through the campaign which was launched in collaboration with Global Priority, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the image of the country would be revamped; that concerted efforts would be made to restore the cultural values and ethics of the Nigerian society, as part of designed efforts to showcase the country’s greatness, sovereignty and socio-economic viability to the outside world.
Eight years down the road, what has been achieved? Is the situation not worse now than it was then? Some staff of the agency, during a phone-in radio programme recently, alluded to poor funding as the main challenge of the agency. This is an issue that ought to be given urgent attention by the government at all levels. The country, particularly the youth as the future hope of the country, is fast derailing and if nothing is done to redirect them positively now, it might be too late tomorrow.
However, educationists would always tell us that children learn from characters of their parents and adults around them more than through spoken words. That means, it will be very difficult to expect young Nigerians to be honest, upright, not people that would do anything to be rich when we the parents, leaders in churches and secular society do the opposite. If we want the young ones to be honest, we, especially those in authority, must be honest in the management of the nation’s resources.
Having said that, our youth must always be guided by the cliché “as you make your bed, so you lie on it” in all their dealings. If they want a better future, they should strive to do the right thing irrespective of the norm in the society. Our two earlier stories of Victor and Josephine should serve as an encouragement for them to continue on the right part even when they are not seen. As the saying goes, “it pays to be good”.
Conclusively, let us listen to Josephine, “People should appreciate what they have. People do a lot of bad things because they are not happy with what they have. With the little I earn, I try to manage it well. If I can’t manage that small money that I earn, even if I begin to earn N1 million, I will still not know how to manage it.
“So, I am telling every Nigerian to be happy in any situation they find themselves. Don’t be faster than your shadow because so many things will go wrong. Sometimes things get bad because people want to be like others. All fingers are not equal. It is true that God promised those who serve him riches, but people should be careful how they go about it.”
By: Calista Ezeaku
Wind As Alternative Source Of Power
Apart from unemployment and insecurity, the greatest problem Nigeria faces today is inadequate power supply. It is a general monster that haunts every home and every Nigerian irrespective of status.
Every successive government makes promises towards improving power supply in the country, with huge budgets allocated to it on annual basis. Yet, power supply has remained epileptic, leaving the country’s economy more devastated and the citizenry more impoverished.
Research has, however, shown that the country’s power supply can improve with less cost if the government can harness some other sources of energy apart from water (dam). One of such sources is wind (wind mill).
Nigeria is endowed with several energy sources such as sun (solar), water (dam), wind (wind mill) and lignite. Ironically, the government has, in its energy policies, concentrated only on water (dam) for its power generation and this has not produced the expected results in electricity generation for the citizens.
Wind energy as an alternative source of power, is the conversion of wind into a useful form of energy such as using wind turbines to make turbines, wind mill for mechanical power, wind pump for water pumping or drainage. It is renewable, clean and produces no greenhouse gas emission during operation.
Wind turbines are power systems, consisting of two or three blades propelled by the wind and attached to shaft with a gear mechanics. Wind mill was dated back to over a hundred years ago. Technological improvements made it more powerful, robust, easier to deploy, flexible and adaptable to a lot of climate conditions. It is now referred to as wind turbines.
The wind regime in Nigeria is generally moderate in the south except in coastal areas, and strongest in the hilly regions of the north, according to Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency. The mountainous terrains, especially in the Middle Belt and the northern fringes of the country where prime wind conditions exist hold high potentials for exploration and development in electricity.
Overdependence on water dam for power supply has led to a tremendous shortage of power supply in Nigeria. No nation depends on only one or two sources of power generation no matter how abundant. That is why even in the United States and Europe with very stable and highly integrated variety of power supply system, the market for standby generators and backup UPS batteries is still huge.
In 2008, wind power produced about 1.5% of worldwide electricity usage; and it is growing rapidly. Several countries have achieved relatively high levels of wind power generation, such as 19% of stationary electricity production, in Denmark, 11% in Spain and Portugal, and 7% in Germany and the Republic of Ireland. As of May, 2009, eight countries around the world had started using wind power on a commercial basis.
Studies commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and carried out by Lay Maher International has confirmed great potentials in wind energy. It has also identified possible sites for viable wind energy project across Nigeria. The mean wind speed at a height of 10m above the ground ranges between 2.3m/s and 3.4m/s for selected sites along the coastal areas, and 3.0m/s to 3.9m/s for high land areas and semi-arid regions.
The rule is that the higher you go, the windiest it gets. Wind turbines are normally installed at height between 18m and 90m above the ground. Several researches have shown that in areas with annual mean wind speeds of 3.5m/s – 4.0m/s or greater, wind power system can deliver electricity or pump water at a cost lower than photo voltaic, diesels, or grid extension.
And compared to fossil fuel power sources, the environmental effects of wind energy are relatively minor. Given the unsteady power supply in Nigeria and the potentials of other several sources of energy the country is endowed with, there is the need for Nigeria to diversify and integrate wind energy into her power sources.
Solar energy has already been integrated, with many street lights being powered by solar cells. Therefore, using wind energy will not only serve as supplementary energy source needed to generate adequate power supply in the country, it has the potentials of reducing cost of generating electricity and as well providing employment opportunities for the teeming population.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
