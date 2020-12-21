Rising Sea Level, Threat To Niger Delta, Others – Don

The spread of the corona virus pandemic to Rivers State early this year can be said to have dealt a serious blow to institutions especially the school system in the state.

Environmentally, some pupils and staff of some primary schools in the state may not be in a hurry to forget both the environmental and other challenges that impacted on them as a result of the closure of schools, due to the pandemic.

Sources had it that in some schools, premises were overgrown with weeds, some premises were converted to public toilets by some natives, while some were completely taken over by reptiles and other dangerous animals.

State school Chokola Igbo Etche in Etche Local Government Area was not left out of the harrowing experiences.

Head teacher of the school, Mrs Ukoha Sandra, in an exclusive interview said, the school pitch was converted to a public toilet by some of the natives.

She said the situation had continued, despite the fact that the school was in session.

“They come here in the night and defecate all over the place and we have constantly reported the matter to the community, and no serious attention is being paid to it.”

Sandra said the school needs fencing to keep off those who strayed into the area at night to defecate in its premises. She also said State School Chokota had no sanitation facilities such as water and toilet, adding that what the school had was only pit latrine which is unhygienic.

According to her, the pit latrine is being cleaned regularly with hypo bleach and klin detergent.

“We don’t have water sometimes, I give money from my pocket to buy water”, she said.

She stressed the need for the government and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the school by providing water and sanitation facilities.

Sandra said the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a terrible blow to the school as the population of the school has been reduced.

According to her, the school which has a population of 600 pupils now has less than 400 as some parents say they will wait till January 2021 before bringing their children to school.

Sandra said however the school was complying fully with COVID-19 protocols as no pupil was allowed to enter class rooms without putting on face mask and washing hands with soap and water.

She also said pupils and staff were happy to be back to class.

Also speaking, a basic five teacher, Mr Nwangha Godspower Anugo, said the school needed fencing to keep off intruders.

Anugbo said the school had no toilet and water, facilities.

“We need water seriously, the place also needs fencing”. On the conversion of the school premises to a public toilet, he said the matter had been reported to the Chokota Community Development Committee (CDC) and the youth body but noting was being done about it.

Also, Mrs Eucheria Etukudoh, a basic III teacher said, pupils used hand sanitisers in the school while in her class, there was spacing of pupils.

Some pupils who spoke were The Tide said they were happy to be back, but government should do something about the problem of water and sanitation.

Some of the pupils which include, Blessing Mfon Archibong of basic I, Favour Joseph Uwem of Basic II and others said they were happy to be back to school.

Also, for Centop International School, Umuchoko, the management has provided water and sanitation facilities in the school. The proprietor of the school, Mr Onwu Innocent Bamidele, however said the school was yet to recover from the shock of the lockdown but stressed that hand washing was strictly observed in the school.

According to him, the school has eight handwashing points, four within and four outside, while children are subjected to regular temperature check before entry into the premises.

Bamidele said the school had excellent water and sanitation facilities.

Also speaking, a parent, Burn Ray Unyene, said the pandemic dealt terrible lows to families.

“It is not easy to keep a child in the house”, adding that parents are happy that schools have resumed.

He also said parents were happy that school environment was neat and tidy.

Some of the school children, who spoke said they were happy to be back to school.