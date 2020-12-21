CAFCC: Rivers United, Celtic Battle For Supremacy

The only surviving Nigerian club in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, will on Wednesday, be guest to Bloemfontein Celtic, in South Africa.

This will be the first leg of the group stage game in the competition. The encounter is slated to take place at Dr. Petrus Molemela stadium.

Even as United players seem not to be at their best form before heading to South Africa, but promised to make a statement that will make the country proud.

The Port Harcourt side in its pre-season matches had won only three games in the five matches played recently.

But the Pride of Rivers have built up confidence following their qualification to the group stage, as they edged out Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea, through penalty after 3-3 score line.

Besides, United is expected to file out her best players to execute the game. Coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, has put on smiles as its first choice goalkeeper, Theophilus Afolekai would mount the post after he recovered from injury.

United players have expressed commitment and determination to kick start the game, they have in different quarters said winning trophies this football season is to pay back their sponsors.

“We are going to approach that game differently, we are committed and determined to run away with victory. I think we have what it takes to win them home and away” their said.

Meanwhile, the host, Bloemfontein Celtic is also battle ready and adequately prepared to eliminate United.

Equally, the host is not also at their best form, but has gained confidence as they beat Baroka FC 2-0 , at the ongoing DSTV Premiership League, which see them to 10th position on the log.

The John Maduka-tutorted boys have vowed to secure victory to boost their image and qualify for the next stage.

Apparently, both sides will not leave any stone unturned; no doubt, both teams will play with caution as they have not met in any competition.

We should bear in mind that Southern African Premiership League is ongoing and most of the players are active.

But I believe the best side will win the game. Good luck to both teams.

By: Tonye Orabere