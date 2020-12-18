News
Fayemi Advocates Modern, Problem-Solving Curriculum In Varsities
The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said the time has come for the academic curricular of Nigerian universities to be reworked and tailored towards solving the hydra-headed problems bedevilling the nation.
Fayemi also advised the Nigerian graduates to develop capabilities to generate uncommon innovation and ideas, describing these as the best catalysts to success under a 21st-century economy.
The governor said this at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during the 24th convocation ceremonies of the university.
At the event, Fayemi garlanded the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II as the university’s chancellor in appreciation of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for his superlative and selfless contributions to national cohesion and development.
Addressing the graduates, Fayemi said: “This is a period where the academic curricular of our citadels of learning should be tailored towards meeting the realities of our contemporary Nigeria and the antidote for its various challenges.
“It is a generally accepted norm that only qualified students could innovate and steer the ship of our university system as well as Nigeria as a nation to our expected shore.
“Therefore, I challenge the graduating students of today to see themselves as the future of Nigeria and the earlier the responsibility of leadership is embraced by their generation, the better for them as a people and to us as a nation”.
The governor told the graduates that they can only accomplish their aims in life when they manifest good characters, saying: “You will be judged alongside your academic credentials with the content of your character, through the understanding of the concept of right and wrong, and capability to innovate workable ideas”.
Fayemi said he appointed Muhammad Sanusi the chancellor of the university, in a bid to nationalise and globalise the institution.
“The chancellor, a respected man of international repute is currently enrolled in Oxford University, the UK for a fellowship programme. It is my firm belief that he shall be of tremendous help to EKSU”.
Sanusi while appreciating the governor and the university for the honour, commended Fayemi for playing a significant role in unifying the country, describing this as a rare show of patriotism to one’s fatherland.
“I assure his Excellency that this appointment will only further encourage me to continue joining hands with him (Fayemi) as we seek to make contributions to resolving some of the intractable issues currently facing this country”.
The Vice-Chancellor of EKSU, Prof Eddy Olanipekun, disclosed that a total of 11,437 will be conferred with degree titles, while 48 of them bagged first-class honours.
News
Gunmen Assassinate Man In PH
Unidentified gunmen have assassinated a yet-to-be-identified man in Rivers State.
The incident happened around 3:30 pm at Evo Road, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Phase 2, Port Harcourt.
The victim, who is yet-to-be-identified, was driving in a Kia Optima car, with registration number KUJ-713 AR, Abuja plate number, before he was accosted and shot dead by the assailants.
It was gathered that the killers had trailed their victim to the spot before double-crossing and shooting their target through the car’s windscreen.
However, a Port Harcourt-based activist, Fyneface Dumnamene, has condemned the act, noting that the development was not good for the society at the time.
Dumnamene, who is the leader, Youth Advocacy Centre, said: “This kind of killing was gradually fading out of Rivers State and out of our polity.
“So, its resurgence speaks volume and further exposes the level of insecurity across the country. This is condemnable, irrespective of the level of provocation.
“I urge citizens to use legal means, including the courts to seek redress when provoked other than resorting to outright assassination and other forms of brutal expression of anger.”
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the development, said the victim was trailed from a bank where he went to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.
Mukan said: “The criminals followed the victim from a bank where he went to withdraw money. While they were chasing him, he lost control of the steering and ran into a ditch.
“The criminals met him there and killed him. They did not take the money he withdrew. There were two people in the car when the incident happened. The other person sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment.
“At the moment, we have recovered the corpse of the victim and his car. We have commenced investigation to get the killers. We have gone to the bank to get footage of the outside the CCTV camera may have captured”, Mukan added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
News
Kankara Schoolboys Regain Freedom …Their Safe Return, Big Relief To Families, Nation -Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President described “their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.”
The statement said “in a short remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their release possible.
“President Buhari specifically cited what he called the “spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.’’
“He commended the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the hostages.
“The Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the Army worked extremely hard. As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have been well trained and properly motivated.”
On the issue of detainees held elsewhere in the country by either terrorists or bandits, the President gave assurances that his administration is aware of its responsibility to protect the life and property of the Nigerians.
Buhari urged the citizens to be patient and fair to the administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy and corruption.
He noted that the administration was fully aware that it was elected to resolve challenges.
“When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts and today we have this result to show.”
The President pointed to the successes of the administration in dealing with security in the South-South and North-East.
He said the North-West now presents a challenge which his administration is determined to deal with.
“We have a lot of work to do, especially now that we have re-opened the borders. It is unfortunate that the bandits and terrorists continue to get weapons even under the circumstances of the border closure. We are going to dare them. We will deal with all that,” the President further assured.
He prayed for the full recovery of the students, whom he said had endured significant hardships in the course of their six-day ordeal.
The President assured of the determination of his administration to return to safety all citizens held against their will.
The government did not indicate how many students were set free, but sources said that 344 of the abducted schoolboys were released, yesterday.
Gunmen had last Friday attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State and abducted hundreds of schoolboys, barely hours after President Buhari arrived Daura – his hometown in Katsina State – for a week-long private visit.
The state Governor, Hon Aminu Masari, said 333 of the students of the school were unaccounted for after the attack.
A statement by the Nigerian Presidency later claimed that the location of the abducted schoolboys had been discovered and negotiations were ongoing with their kidnappers for their safe return.
Earlier, yesterday, terror group, Boko Haram, released a video showing some of the abducted schoolboys
News
N182bn Judgement Debt: Ogoni Communities Sue CBN Gov For Contempt
Ogoni communities in Rivers State have sued the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for contempt over N182billion judgement debt.
The sum was awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), over its oil spillage that affected Ogoniland.
The Ogoni people, represented by Mr Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge praying the court to commit the CBN governor to prison, for allegedly disregarding a court order that awarded the money to Ogoni people.
When the matter came up, last Wednesday, Nwosu decried the absence of the CBN governor in court, while also arguing that the charge against Emefiele was semi-criminal in nature and requires his presence in court to answer the charge.
However, counsel to Emefiele, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN), informed the court that it was not in the habit of his client to undermine the authority of the court.
He assured the court that his client would do the needful at the appropriate time.
On its part, the oil and gas giant, represented by Mr Olawale Akoni (SAN) informed the court that he had filed a motion praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or, in the alternative, stay proceedings after taking arguments.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the matter until January 26, 2021, and directed Emefiele and other parties in the suit to obey the court.
Trending
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Appointment Of NDDC Sole Admin: Avengers Threaten Total Shut Down Of Oil Production
- Entertainment5 days ago
Joshua Knocks Out Pulev To Retain Heavyweight Titles
- Entertainment5 days ago
Buhari Celebrates Anthony Joshua’s Victory
- Politics2 days ago
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
- Sports3 days ago
Fury ’ll Bring Out The Best In Me – Joshua
- Politics2 days ago
Senate: Dickson, Others Take Oath Of Office
- Editorial3 days ago
Boko Haram: One Massacre Too Many
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Bayelsa Promises To Preserve Traditional Institution