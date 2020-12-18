Business
Average Price Per Litre Of Kerosene Increased In Nov – NBS
The average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N353.38 in November from N352.93 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.
The Bureau made this known in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (November 2020)’’ obtained from its website in Abuja, yesterday.
According to NBS, the increase is by 0.13 per cent month-on-month and by 11.29 per cent year-on-year.
The report listed states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene as Ebonyi whose residents bought at N433.33, Benue at N429.17 and Taraba at N411.52.
It added that states with the lowest average price per litre of the product were Bayelsa at N212.96, Rivers at N283.33 and Niger at N316.67.
“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -1.18 per cent month-on-month and increased by 0.67 per cent year-on-year to N1,218.50 in November from N1,233 in October.
“States with the lowest average price per gallon were Osun at N970.45, Delta N986.43 and Anambra N1,071.
“States with the highest average price per gallon were Kebbi N1,377.78, Enugu N1,363.46 and Nasarawa N1,328.33’’, it said.
The NBS said that in arriving at the statistics, field work was carried out by its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.
Activist Tasks Multinationals On Host Communities Dev
A Niger Delta activist, Pat Obiene, has urged multinational oil companies operating in the region to live up to their social responsibilities by promoting peace and development in their host communities.
Obiene who gave the admonition while speaking with newsmen on issues of Niger Delta development in Port Harcourt, recently, pointed out that the oil multinationals owe it as a duty to play active role in the promotion of security and development in their host communities.
He frowned at what he described as ‘indifference and non-compliant behaviour” of some oil companies towards the development of the Niger Delta.
“Apart from their business concerns, the companies should head towards improving on their community relations policies and implement the various agreements reached with their host communities.
“They ought to also ensure that the youths are given a top priority, so as to avert incessant conflicts that arise between them and the communities as a result of breach of corporate agreement”, he said.
Obiene also emphasized the need for peace and security in the entire country and Niger Delta in particular.
According to him, the issue of security should not be left in the hands of government alone, but should be thoroughly addressed through concerted efforts of all stakeholders.
“It is regrettable that issues of security are mostly left in the hands of government alone, and this is sadly wrong. Nigeria, and indeed, the Niger Delta region, play host to numerous multinational companies who prospect from the economic fortune in the region and the entire country.
“These companies must show concern in the security of the region and the country, and this is a major part of their corporate duties, as they can not operate when there is insecurity”, he said .
By: Corlins Walter
A’Ibom Lauds FEC For Approving Ibom Deep Seaport Project … As ICRC Begins Implementation
The Akwa Ibom State Government has commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport project for the state.
The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, gave the commendation in a statement in Uyo, yesterday.
Ememobong said that the state government was deeply touched by the gesture and thanked members of FEC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the approval.
The state government also commended the Minister of Transport, the Nigerian Ports Authority, other agencies and every official of the Federal Government involved in the landmark decision.
The commissioner also appreciated the efforts of the Technical Committee for the Implementation of the Deep Seaport led by Mrs Mfon Usoro as well as officials of the Akwa Ibom State Government, who worked tirelessly to achieve the success.
“With this development, His Excellency, Gov. Udom Emmanuel will soon lay out a full scale implementation plan for both the Deep seaport and the Liberty Oil and Gas free Zone, also recently approved,’’ Ememobong said.
He said that the approval was coming on the heels of the vigorous push by the Udom Emmanuel led- administration to actualise long awaited vision.
The Tide reports that FEC at its meeting on Wednesday approved construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport.
Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) says it will begin contract signing and implementation for the National Public Security Communications (NPSC) project and the Ibom Deep Seaport project.
The commission, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the decision followed the FEC’s approval of Full Business Case (FBC) Compliance Certificates for the two projects.
The NPSC project is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project between the Ministry of Police Affairs and MPS Technologies Limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by Mobitel Limited to manage the NPSC Concession.
The commission said: “The objective of the project is to rehabilitate, upgrade and operate the system in order to more efficiently provide specialised security and surveillance services to the Nigerian Police Force on a sustainable commercial basis and generate revenue.
“The Ibom Deep Seaport, on the other hand, is a greenfield port development integrated within the Ibom Industrial City (IIC) Free Zone development.”
Located in the South East of Akwa Ibom, it was concessioned by Bolloré-PCI Consortium, the statement said.
The Tide reports that the Ibom Deep Sea Port aims to become the Eastern Gateway of Nigeria, providing vital port capacity for the country.
It is projected to provide the much needed container handling and storage capacity, import capacity for petroleum products, provide import capacity for vehicles and provide dedicated import capacity for food and agricultural products.
It is also expected to provide dedicated export capacity for industrial output and natural resources and be a logistics base and regional trading hub in West Africa.
PETAN, NCDMB Sign MoU On Local Oil Firms’ WCS
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the NCDMB-PETAN Working Capital Scheme for Nigerian indigenous oil service companies.
PETAN Chairman, Mr Nicolas Odinuwe, while signing the MoU, thanked the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote and his team for making the scheme a reality.
He said that since the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act came into being in 2010 resulting in the creation of the NCDMB, giant strides had been recorded in the industry and even more so under the leadership of Eng Wabote.
“Under the leadership of Engr Simbi Wabote, the performance level of the NCDMB has been ramped so much that even despite the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, we at PETAN can claim without fear of contradiction that the Board is now effectively over-performing as evidenced by the launch of the Nigerian Content Intervention (NCI) Fund and now the signing of this scheme which will no doubt, go a long way in leveling the playing field for indigenous oil and gas companies”, he said.
While promising upmost professionalism in the utilisation of the scheme, he noted that the move had increased the recovery and success factor of indigenous oil and gas companies exponentially.
Earlier in his remarks, the NCDMB boss, Engr Wabote, had described the signing of the MoU as a landmark event signalling a one of a kind intervention for oil companies that are usually at the receiving end of oil price dips and unforeseen circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
He charged PETAN to pass the litmus test as the scheme presents to pave way for more of such initiatives of the government to materialise.
