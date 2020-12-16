Health
Nutrition Tips For Better Health (ll)
Avoid bright lights before sleep When you’re exposed to bright lights in the evening, it may disrupt your production of the sleep hormone melatonin.
One strategy is to use a pair of amber-tinted glasses that block blue light from entering your eyes in the evening.
This allows melatonin to be produced as if it were completely dark, helping you sleep better.
Take vitamin D3 if you don’t get much sun exposure
Sunlight is a great source of vitamin D.
Yet, most people don’t get enough sun exposure.
If you’re unable to get adequate sun exposure, vitamin D supplements are a good alternative.
Their benefits include improved bone health, increased strength, reduced symptoms of depression, and a lower risk of cancer. Vitamin D may also help you live longer.
Eat vegetables and fruits
Vegetables and fruits are loaded with prebiotic fiber, vitamins, minerals, and many antioxidants, some of which have potent biological effects.
Studies show that people who eat the most vegetables and fruits live longer and have a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses.
Make sure to eat enough protein
Eating enough protein is vital for optimal health.
What’s more, this nutrient is particularly important for weight loss.
High protein intake can boost metabolism significantly while making you feel full enough to automatically eat fewer calories. It can also reduce cravings and your desire to snack late at night.
Sufficient protein intake has also been shown to lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels.
Do some cardio exercises
Doing aerobic exercise, also called cardio, is one of the best things you can do for your mental and physical health.
It’s particularly effective at reducing belly fat, the harmful type of fat that builds up around your organs. Reduced belly fat should lead to major improvements in metabolic health.
Don’t smoke or do drugs, and only drink in moderation
If you smoke or abuse drugs, tackle those problems first. Diet and exercise can wait.
If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation and consider avoiding it completely if you tend to drink too much.
Use extra virgin olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil is one of the healthiest vegetable oils.
It’s loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants that can fight inflammation.
Extra virgin olive oil benefits heart health, as people who consume it have a much lower risk of dying from heart attacks and strokes.
Minimize your sugar intake
Added sugar is one of the worst ingredients in the modern diet, as large amounts can harm your metabolic health.
High sugar intake is linked to numerous ailments, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many forms of cancer.
Don’t eat a lot of refined carbs
Not all carbs are created equal.
Refined carbs have been highly processed to remove their fiber. They’re relatively low in nutrients and can harm your health when eaten in excess.
Studies show that refined carbs are linked to overeating and numerous metabolic diseases.
Don’t fear saturated fat
Saturated fat has been controversial.
While it’s true that saturated fat raises cholesterol levels, it also raises HDL (good) cholesterol and shrinks your LDL (bad) particles, which is linked to a lower risk of heart disease.
New studies in hundreds of thousands of people have questioned the association between saturated fat intake and heart disease.
Lift heavy things
Lifting weights is one of the best things you can do to strengthen your muscles and improve your body composition.
It also leads to massive improvements in metabolic health, including improved insulin sensitivity.
The best approach is to lift weights, but doing bodyweight exercises can be just as effective.
Avoid artificial trans fats
Artificial trans fats are harmful, man-made fats that are strongly linked to inflammation and heart disease.
While trans fats have been largely banned in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. ban hasn’t gone fully into effect — and some foods still contain them.
22. Use plenty of herbs and spices
Many incredibly healthy herbs and spices exist.
For example, ginger and turmeric both have potent anti-inflammatory effects on the body.
ADAPTED FROM KRIS GUNNARS ONLINE
Health
RSG Approves Antenatal Payment For HIV Positive Women
As part of efforts to alleviate the economic and financial burden of Women Living with HIV/AIDS, the Rivers State Government (RSG) has approved the payment of Antenatal fees for HIV positive women.
Making this known recently, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, said it is part of an on-going programme in the State.
According to the Commissioner, the Government’s gesture is in line with a recent user-fee waiver for People Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWHIV), who are currently accessing treatment services in all facilities.
He noted that following the development, there is significant improvement in linkage and retention in HIV/AIDs activities in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
‘’There is no doubt that we have made significant improvement in linkage and retention as a result of user- free waiver for PLWHIV, who are accessing treatment services in all health care facilities in the State”, he said.
Professor Chike continued that “the State Government is committed to improving the health care service delivery to the point of it being resilient and sustainable through global partnerships”.
Noting some of the steps taken by the State Government to better the healthcare delivery system in the State, the Commissioner stated that the government has also “repositioned health care centres, upgraded the secondary healthcare facilities, and standardized care in the State-owned Teaching Hospital to meet international best practices.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Oncologist Recommends HPV Vaccine For Cancer Prevention
An Oncologist at Estate Clinic, Dr Vera Okoro Benin has advised women to take Human Papillomavirus Vaccines (HPV) to avoid developing cervical cancer.
Okoro gave the advice in an interview with the The Tide of Nigeria, on Tuesday in Benin.
“HPV vaccination is a cancer prevention vaccine. HPV is estimated to cause nearly 36,000 cases of cancer in men and women every year in the United States.
“It can prevent more than 32,000 cases of these cancers from ever developing and also prevent the infections that cause those cancers.
“Preventing cancer is better than treating it.
“It is also recommended for children of ages 11 to 12 to protect them against cancers caused by virus,” she said.
According to Okoro, 85 per cent of people could get an HPV infection in their lifetime.
She said that almost every person, who is sexually active, might get HPV at some point in their life.
The Oncologist said that most HPV infection could go away on their own while those that do not go away could cause certain types of cancer.
She said that HPV could cause cancers of the cervix, vagina, and vulva in women while it causes penisexternal icon in men, and anusexternal icon at the back of the throat, base of the tongue and tonsils (oropharynx) in both women and men.
Okoro said that HPV infections, genital warts, and cervical precancers (abnormal cells on the cervix that could lead to cancer) have dropped significantly since the vaccine had been in use.
