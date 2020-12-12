Opinion
On Immortalising Our Heroes Past
Reading Ibelema Jumbo’s WriteAngle: ‘We Need PHIA No More’ (The Tide, Monday 23/11/2020), was quite instructive. It is a reminder of an ancient culture that has refused to fade away: Hero Worship. A common example: Roman Emperor Nero who ordered the killing of whoever would not bow and tremble at the mention of his name. That was A.D. 54-68, but in 2020, UK Parliamentarians raised an issue of a Nigerian hero who had half of Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) in his pocket. Humans would quickly change their perception of true heroes if they have a glimpse of the records of custodians of global security dozzier.
Jumbo would tell us that “the naming of airports after the towns and cities in which they are located is fast going out of fashion”. Rather, he would ask: “who said that naming Omagwa airport for Alfred Diete-Spiff, Melford Okilo or even former President Goodluck Jonathan … would be indigenously incorrect?”. It is truly said that “Lives of great men remind us, we can make our own lives sublime”. But heroism is a different issue.
Historically, at the founding stage of Christianity many zealots engaged in acts of fanatical martyrdom solely to be immortalized or called “saints”. At the Council of Constantinople, 553 A D there was almost a fight as church leaders presumed to decide what would be allowed to be true. That was how the issue of reincarnation was expunged from Christian creeds by the belligerent posturing of a small but powerful group of clerics. Not only that power wins arguments but political heroism is a commercial commodity.
As an experienced journalist, Ibelema Jumbo should know how arm-twisting tactics can turn truth into falsehood by power holders. He would also know how ‘WriteAngle’ audacity in journalism can be dangerous. With late Dele Giwa as an example, it is easy to know how jittery power-holders can be with inquisitive cats who have damaging records. Let him also learn from Shakespeare that “the merit of service is rarely attributed to the true and exact performer “. The intelligent class in a society should be able to see beyond hypocritical and mundane posturing and grand-standing common in Africa.
When Great Britain ruled the waves, great pirates were given national honours for acts of brigandage and plunder which brought cash into the nation’s coffers. Similarly, the founding of America, Australia and New Zealand, involved acts of unspeakable inhumanity against aborigines. Matabele Land in South Africa was called Rhodesia after the hero who plundered the gold of the land. Human history is full of such plight where might is right.
The world of politics and economics are full of intrigues, whereby fair can be foul and foul fair, Ibelema Jumbo must have heard the old cliché that “behind every great wealth, there is usually a crime”. Neither is he unaware of what sociologists call elitism and its driving ideology. There are numerous crooked ways, including the rigging of elections, by which great ones become great. A school pupil once asked a history teacher why someone was called Alexander the Great, and the teacher said that it was because he killed many people.
Obviously some people are born great and do great deeds, for the benefit of humanity. Neither is it indigenously incorrect to honour folk heroes. Rather, it is the politicization and commercialization of national honours which breed the culture of hero-worship and other abuses. Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s immortal statement of his ambition not worth the blood of anyone, marked his greatness and nobility of soul. Neither would naming any national monument after him do him more credit than the nobility of his character had already depicted. Sponsors of immortalization projects are usually praise singers.
Late Professor Tam David-West sought to be given a cremation burial as a symbol of what he stood for. He would say that greatness lies in unassumingness and that peoples’ works and the values contained therein should speak for them. Similarly, Francis Bacon of Britain, disgraced in office for bribe-taking through conspiracy, gave humanity the true meaning of greatness. David-West had a similar experience with a cup of tea and a gold wristwatch as the bribe that he took from foreign oil buccaneers.
Great and knowing ones like Bacon, using Shakespeare as a medium, would tell us that “men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water”. Same sublime truth is repeated: “I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him. The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones”. It is more human to bloat the wrongs of others rather than give them credit for their virtues. The other political extreme is immortalization as window-dressing.
Nigerian currency notes bearing faces of Nigerian heroes by the present devalued status of the naira, is a symbolic testimony of the error of immortalization. Similarly, Nigeria’s National Honours lists bear names of heroes and patriots. The likelihood is that unsung and unknown heroes live and die with happier memories, rather than have wrong human assessment.
During the Vietnam War, Mandarin system featured as a form of corruption. It had to do with influence-peddling whereby a high public official uses his position and power for personal good. Thus greatness and heroism become idle impositions. The history of elitism has to do with the Mandarin culture whereby power and wealth determine who the great and beautiful ones are. Those excluded from the club are nobody’s heroes. Wheeler-dealer game!
There was an ancient mockery whereby name and place of origin determined the worth and value of an individual. That was how the question arose: “can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” while acts of heroic patriotism should be appreciated and valued, hero worship must be discouraged as well as image laundering.
.Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Saving A Dying Nation
A classic and well-researched newspaper opinion article titled: “The Geography Of Illiteracy”, written by Dr Babatunde Ahonsi, and published in The Guardian of June 2011, unearthed the worrisome figures that should keep every good Nigerian busy with a thought on where we went amiss in our education sector. The figures Ahonsi released were chilling, to say the least. They show how depleted our education had gone.
Thank you, Dr Ahonsi. I believe and accept every part of your work and research. It can even be worse. Your article was balanced – problem stated and solutions proffered. This piece is to sound the warning louder, state where we got it wrong and highlight some other solutions with examples to the ones you proffered.
Illiteracy must occur in a place where parents, students and the society alike do not give a hoot on how academic success came about but concentrate more on the ‘success’ itself. They will always quote the clandestine adage, “the end justifies the means”. Yes, the end has not only killed our education but is also killing our society. The break down will lend credence to this assertion.
The North East and North West as well as South South are the worst hit, and that answers the mayhem that has characterized those places. But this is just the secondary cause. The family is failing as an agent of socialization in Nigeria, and this failure cum corruption in our society is the bane of our education system.
Academic success in our country now is not viewed in the number of work put in, but seen from the paper a child presents to their parents. The parents are far too busy with wealth accumulation or trying to survive in a harsh economic environment. They forgo salient aspects of their duty in the child’s life like helping out in homework, teaching the child the rudiments of hard work. The lack of moral upbringing that is evident in our generation is contributing too.
So, like opportunity cost in economics, the parents search for money and forgo knowledge and morality. Can we eat our cake and have it? Geography of illiteracy is what we ask for! Abraham Lincoln was not a fool when he pleaded with his son’s teacher to “teach him that a dollar earned is far more valuable than five pounds I had not earned.” Morality is what he was advocating.
Why are we experiencing this geography of illiteracy? This is the focus of this piece. Outside the ones enumerated above, corruption caused by low moral rectitude is another. The paper is more important than what is upstairs. The parents encourage this; corrupt teachers and education policy makers aid them. Parents pay money for examination malpractice for their children, some schools, mainly private ones encourage this to swell their number – runaway, that is the economics of private schools in Nigeria. The policy makers draw up mediocre education policy. I will visit that later!
I was severely punished in my senior secondary school one (SSS 1) for reporting a teacher who gave an “A” to my classmate who could hardly read then in Bible Knowledge because the said teacher was given an envelope by the student. So, we asked for it and it is very much with us – the geography of illiteracy.
What is the way forward should concern us now, and not really the past. But the past is necessary in order to correct the present and get the future right. That was why Jesus always used stories to teach, and it was highly effective. One thing that needs urgent attention is our education policy: Standard Six system; primary, junior secondary, senior secondary, and higher institution (aka 6-3- 3-4), and Universal Basic Education (UBE) are all good if given adequate care and attention.
Our learning and evaluation modes are chaotic, to say the least. Pupils are taught from September to December, only to be given hordes of tests a week before examinations. For instance, a child covers all the chapters for test and examinations. How bizarre!
This is because the time the teacher was supposed to use for the test must have been used for farming (in the rural areas) and trading (in the urban centres) by the teacher, to augment his pay for enhanced living condition. This has a distance relation – poor pay. But the world standard is for homework to be given to a student from every topic and quiz as well as test to be administered at the end of every chapter.
In fact, in countries like the United States, South Korea, and England, the pupil might not write an examination since they must have been tested in all chapters, and to me, that is thorough compared to the kangaroo examinations we conduct here. That is the true test of knowledge! If the child did not do well – a euphemism for failure – they will enroll for summer school, and it is only when the child fails again that he repeats the class. Compare this to our education system, and you will see that our education policies are flawed.
Teachers’ remuneration is another issue. Teachers are so poorly paid that they look for other things to do in order to supplement. Do I blame them? They have a reason! “Man must whack”.Some of them are owed months of salaries and allowances. The effect is beyond this. Poor pay has driven away intelligent people from teaching. Go to a school and ask the top 15 students what career choice they would like to pursue after school and you will understand the danger facing education. You will hear medicine, law, journalism, accountancy, petrochemical and petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering, among others. Teaching will rarely or never be mentioned.
Reading materials are of immense contribution to teaching and learning. Our textbooks should always be critically examined before they are recommended. What we see are watery texts that are not helpful. Most of the books are not explanatory; they smack of carelessness, and lack detailed analysis.
For instance, what kind of Mathematics textbook will just state a ten-step solving problem, only to scribble it down as a four-step? Some English textbooks draw sketches in a writing topic without scripting an example. Does that not smack of misinformation? They are part of the geography of illiteracy!
Scholarships and educational aids like free books and good laboratory equipment are necessary but they are neglected in our country. The oil companies give pseudo scholarships; schools and churches do not deem that necessary; federal, state and local governments have since forgotten about it. Temple, a public affairs analyst, writes from Port Harcourt.
By: Uwalaka Temple
That Pension Funds Loan
The chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, may not be wrong in insisting that state governments have the right to borrow from the Pension Funds. Responding to a question on the news that the governors intend to borrow N17trillion from the pension funds on a national television he said, “There is no reason why state governments cannot access it, especially when they are going to be making available an irrevocable standing payment order for it.”
It is common knowledge that the pension funds are domiciled with Pension Fund Administrators who manage the fund. They invest them in certain approved investments like government bonds, treasury bills and other securities, shares of public limited companies, real estate development investments, loans and so on. In the past, the federal government and corporate bodies are said to have borrowed from the fund and the state governors may not be wrong in trying to toe the same foot step.
But will anybody blame pensioners, individuals and groups for kicking against the proposed action of the governors? No! The story of our leaders and their penchant of not obeying laws and court orders is not strange to any Nigerian. Many of our leaders behave as if they are above the law and do not keep to terms and conditions attached to whatever transactions they enter into. It is on record that three years after the N614 billion bailout fund was given to 35 states of the federation to help them pay their workers’ salaries and settle their pension obligations with a two-year grace period to repay, many states are yet to repay. So, what is the assurance that they will abide by the terms and conditions to be given by the PFAs for accessing the pension funds?
Most of the governors seeking this loan are in the last lap of their tenures. Can they repay N17 trillion before leaving office? How are we sure that their successors will be willing to inherit the burden of repaying the loan? What then becomes the fate of the pensioners who contributed this money should they refuse to pay?
Having a pension plan is one of the most secure insurance policies for workers’ future upon retirement. With the enactment of the Pension Reform Act 2014, pension became contributory whereby the employer and employees contribute a minimum percentage of the employees’ salary to the scheme every month. The minimum contribution for the employer is 10 per cent and eight per cent for the employee. The salary deduction has been religiously carried out by the states monthly. But painfully, many state governments have been defaulting in keeping to their own side of the bargain and in remitting the money deducted to pension administrators, making it difficult for workers to access their pension. Stories abound about how workers who retired after toiling for 35 years, approached their PSAs to access their pension, only to be told that their state governments did not remit their money.
Today, the same governors who failed to play their role in making retirement less stressful for workers after long years of service are planning to squander the fund in the name of using it for infrastructural development. Why must it be the workers who are poorly remunerated, whose salaries are delayed for months, who are denied their rights of promotion as and when due, that should sacrifice their pension funds for infrastructural deficit in the country? What sacrifice are the governors who claim to be so pained by the high level of infrastructural decay in the country making to better the situation? Many of them are still adamant on continuing with the outrageous pension packages for former governors and their deputies which milks the states’ treasuries apparently because it will benefit them.
Yes, we know that borrowing is part of economic development,yet misappropriation and mismanagement of loans is what constitutes nuisance to economic policies. There is hardly any state which does not owe either a bank or one foreign financial institution. We have become debtors and beggars. What they have done with all the previous loans is not known to many. It is, therefore, high time our leaders both at the federal and state levels thought of other ways of generating revenue for whatever project they want to embark on instead of borrowing all the time.
Some analysts have posited that if those in authority at all levels should sincerely fight corruption and embezzlement of public funds, cut down their expenses and huge security votes, reduce cost of governance, the states and the nation at large will be very buoyant. There is no better truth. Corruption is the bane of our development and unless it is drastically tackled, no meaningful development shall be seen irrespective of how many millions of naira we borrow.
It is also high time the governors joined in pushing for more powers from the 64 exclusive list which is being controlled by the federal government. Every state in the country is blessed with one natural resource or the other and if the states are given the power to manage some of these resources, the cases of going cap-in-hand to seek for who to lend us money for infrastructural development both as states, and as a nation, will minimize.
President Muhammadu Buhari should, therefore, harken to the request of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and use his “good offices and leadership position to urgently instruct the Director-General and Board of the National Pension Commission [NPC] to use their statutory powers to stop the 36 state governors from borrowing and/or withdrawing N17 trillion from the pension funds purportedly for ‘infrastructural development.’
But if the governors must have their way, which will not be surprising, it should be agreed that a bulk sum of this money should be deducted from their monthly FAAC allocations even after the expiration of the tenures of current governors; that any state owing pension arrears of civil servants should not be entitled to the loan; that any state that does not have means of generating 70% of the loan through IGR should not be part of the loan.
By: Calista Ezeaku
