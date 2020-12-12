IMF Tasks Nigeria On Monetary Policy Reforms

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has called on the Federal Government to amend the Land Use Act so as to pave way for real development in the real estate and housing sector.

The institution also urged the Federal Government to take more proactive steps towards addressing housing deficit and other challenges in the sector.

President of the institution, Emma Okas Wike, who made the call during an interaction with journalists at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, noted that the problem and deficit in the housing sector was yet to be addressed.

According to him, the call for the amendment of the Land Use Act has become very important, so as to enable real estate developers have access to land.

“Government should have a workable housing policy. They should create a workable housing system so that low income earners can have affordable and decent house.

“All that the Federal Government needs is to have the political will to get it done, and there should be a real workable statistics with which to work and plan with.

“Addressing housing deficit in this country will mean to get the policy right, for without the right policy, addressing housing deficit will be difficult.

“Government has no business to be involved in direct housing production; managers and developers have not helped matters, as they have taken advantage of the situation to build expensive houses, and this has not actually addressed the real housing needs of the people,” he said.

The NIESV boss also explained that the Nigerian professionals wanted a situation where the Federal Government and indeed, the presidency, would listen to professionals in the country.

“They should allow the Nigerian engineers design and execute projects in the country, instead of using foreigners to do the job.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensuring that the interest of our members are protected, and we will continue to ensure that quacks and quackery are tackled”, Wike vowed.

He, however, commended the Federal Government over the setting up of the Assets Disposal Committee, but urged the government to use professionals in executing such projects.

By: Corlins Walter