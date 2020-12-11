Editorial
Rights Day: Leaving No One Behind
Many countries across the world observed this year’s Human Rights Day yesterday, December 10, 2020. An annual celebration, it was on this day the United Nations (UN) adopted Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and since then, Human Rights Day is commemorated globally.
The Human Rights Day was formally espoused at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on 4th December, 1950. This was the first-ever global document on human rights which adumbrates the fundamental rights of all persons that need to be protected universally.
This year’s theme, “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights”, relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on building back better by ensuring that human rights are central to recovery efforts. Global goals can be attained if nations create equal opportunities for all, address the failures exposed and exploited by COVID-19, and apply human rights principles to tackle entrenched, systematic, and intergenerational inequalities, exclusion and discrimination.
The theme is a generic call to action to engage the public and the UN family to bolster transformative action and showcase practical and inspirational examples that can recover and promote more resilient and just societies. Human rights form the core of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as in the absence of human dignity, sustainable development will remain elusive.
The COVID-19 crisis has been fuelled by deepening poverty, rising inequalities, structural and entrenched discrimination and other gaps in human rights protection. Only measures to close these gaps and advance human rights can ensure we fully recover and build back a world that is better, more spirited, just, and sustainable.
As many countries have entered their second wave of the pandemic, it has become explicit that at the end of the crisis, we simply cannot return to how the world was before. From this shared tragedy comes an opportunity to build back better by putting respect for human rights at the heart of the recovery.
However, that may not be the case with many countries. After more than five years in the saddle, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed more human rights abuses than those before it since 1999. Boko Haram still attacks, abducts and kills in the North-East and carries through many other lethal onslaughts. Violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen have equally ended in fatalities.
In all, very little progress has been made in sanctioning human rights violations and abuses by security forces, insurgents and other perpetrators of the herders and farmers’ clashes. Also, no one has been brought to justice for killing the Islamic Movement of Nigeria’s (IMN) protesters in some northern states.
Security forces have always obstructed lawful concourse. Several protesters including journalists were arrested and detained across Nigeria for participating in the #RevolutionNow protest. Security officials beat up a journalists and fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse activists demanding the release of OlawaleBakare and Omoyele Sowore.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Nigerians watched in consternation and utter disbelief as men dressed in military uniforms shot at protesters calling for an end to police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. We condemn the excessive force against those protesters and call on the international community to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The right to freedom of expression is progressively restricted in Nigeria. Journalists, bloggers and media activists are charged with cybercrime and terrorism under the Cybercrime Act of 2015 and Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013 for performing their duties. Amnesty International recently documented 19 cases of assault, unrestrained arrests, and detention of journalists.
The National Assembly has been considering two draft legislations: Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation and Other Related Offences Bill 2019 and the Bill to Establish a National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech. If passed into law, the bills will give authorities harsh, unforbearing powers to shut down the internet, make criticising the government severely punishable.
Violence against children thrives despite the enactment of the Child Rights Act (CRA). Since the passage of the CRA in 2003, just over 20 states out of the 36 states have domesticated the Act. Most northern states are yet to adopt the CRA. This is shameful. Children are sexually abused, face discrimination and multiple barriers in contemptuous defiance of the legally binding obligation on the right to education.
Torture is pervasive within the Nigerian criminal justice system. Amnesty International says it always receives credible reports that security agents arbitrarily detain, brutalise, and keep suspects incommunicado. Similarly, Nigerian prisons are over-crowded as 70 per cent of the inmates, usually awaiting trial detainees, have been incarcerated for as long as five years.
To curb the escalation of the COVID-19 crisis, rights abuses must end by eliminating discrimination and inequality. For that, economic, social, and cultural rights should be promoted and protected, while a social contract for a new epoch is highly desirable. There is an urgent need for individuals, governments, civil society groups, faith-based organisations, rural communities and the private sector to effectively collaborate to build a post-COVID world that will be beneficial to present and future generations.
Editorial
Rights Day: Leaving No One Behind
Many countries across the world observed this year’s Human Rights Day yesterday, December 10, 2020. An annual celebration, it was on this day the United Nations (UN) adopted Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and since then, Human Rights Day is commemorated globally.
The Human Rights Day was formally espoused at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on 4th December, 1950. This was the first-ever global document on human rights which adumbrates the fundamental rights of all persons that need to be protected universally.
This year’s theme, “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights”, relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on building back better by ensuring that human rights are central to recovery efforts. Global goals can be attained if nations create equal opportunities for all, address the failures exposed and exploited by COVID-19, and apply human rights principles to tackle entrenched, systematic, and intergenerational inequalities, exclusion and discrimination.
The theme is a generic call to action to engage the public and the UN family to bolster transformative action and showcase practical and inspirational examples that can recover and promote more resilient and just societies. Human rights form the core of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as in the absence of human dignity, sustainable development will remain elusive.
The COVID-19 crisis has been fuelled by deepening poverty, rising inequalities, structural and entrenched discrimination and other gaps in human rights protection. Only measures to close these gaps and advance human rights can ensure we fully recover and build back a world that is better, more spirited, just, and sustainable.
As many countries have entered their second wave of the pandemic, it has become explicit that at the end of the crisis, we simply cannot return to how the world was before. From this shared tragedy comes an opportunity to build back better by putting respect for human rights at the heart of the recovery.
However, that may not be the case with many countries. After more than five years in the saddle, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed more human rights abuses than those before it since 1999. Boko Haram still attacks, abducts and kills in the North-East and carries through many other lethal onslaughts. Violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen have equally ended in fatalities.
In all, very little progress has been made in sanctioning human rights violations and abuses by security forces, insurgents and other perpetrators of the herders and farmers’ clashes. Also, no one has been brought to justice for killing the Islamic Movement of Nigeria’s (IMN) protesters in some northern states.
Security forces have always obstructed lawful concourse. Several protesters including journalists were arrested and detained across Nigeria for participating in the #RevolutionNow protest. Security officials beat up a journalists and fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse activists demanding the release of OlawaleBakare and Omoyele Sowore.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Nigerians watched in consternation and utter disbelief as men dressed in military uniforms shot at protesters calling for an end to police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. We condemn the excessive force against those protesters and call on the international community to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The right to freedom of expression is progressively restricted in Nigeria. Journalists, bloggers and media activists are charged with cybercrime and terrorism under the Cybercrime Act of 2015 and Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013 for performing their duties. Amnesty International recently documented 19 cases of assault, unrestrained arrests, and detention of journalists.
The National Assembly has been considering two draft legislations: Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation and Other Related Offences Bill 2019 and the Bill to Establish a National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech. If passed into law, the bills will give authorities harsh, unforbearing powers to shut down the internet, make criticising the government severely punishable.
Violence against children thrives despite the enactment of the Child Rights Act (CRA). Since the passage of the CRA in 2003, just over 20 states out of the 36 states have domesticated the Act. Most northern states are yet to adopt the CRA. This is shameful. Children are sexually abused, face discrimination and multiple barriers in contemptuous defiance of the legally binding obligation on the right to education.
Torture is pervasive within the Nigerian criminal justice system. Amnesty International says it always receives credible reports that security agents arbitrarily detain, brutalise, and keep suspects incommunicado. Similarly, Nigerian prisons are over-crowded as 70 per cent of the inmates, usually awaiting trial detainees, have been incarcerated for as long as five years.
To curb the escalation of the COVID-19 crisis, rights abuses must end by eliminating discrimination and inequality. For that, economic, social, and cultural rights should be promoted and protected, while a social contract for a new epoch is highly desirable. There is an urgent need for individuals, governments, civil society groups, faith-based organisations, rural communities and the private sector to effectively collaborate to build a post-COVID world that will be beneficial to present and future generations.
Editorial
Fighting Corruption With Integrity
The United Nations has set aside today, December 9, as International Anti-Corruption Day. The occasion is observed annually. The day is commemorated to raise global awareness on corruption and the role of the UN in combating and preventing the scourge.
Bearing the theme: ‘’Recover With Integrity’’ which focuses on corruption as one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), people are goaded to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against this malaise and to ensure that resources serve everyone in the world.
Corruption is indeed a sophisticated social, political and economic phenomenon affecting all countries. It countermines democratic institutions, decelerates economic development and contributes to governmental instability. Corruption assaults the very basis of democratic institutions by impairing electoral processes, perverting the rule of law and creating bureaucratic impasse whose only reason for existing is to solicit for hush money.
UN statistics state that every year, $1 trillion is paid in bribes while an estimated $2.6 trillion are stolen annually through corruption – a sum equal to more than five per cent of the global GDP. According to the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP), in developing countries, funds lost to fraud are estimated at 10 times the amount of official development assistance.
However, this year’s observance takes a different form from previous years because it addresses the unique challenges and opportunities in the fight against corruption contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes that need to be made to minimise corruption.
Corruption is unlawful, unscrupulous and the ultimate treachery of public trust. It is even more obnoxious in times of crisis as the world is experiencing now with the COVID-19 pandemic. The reaction to the virus is creating new opportunities to leverage weak intendant and inadequate transparency, diverting funds away from people in their hour of grand need.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has uncloaked the vulnerabilities in health systems, procurement and public service consignment throughout the world as many cases of misappropriation of public funds, serious violations of contracting processes and maladministration have come to light.
The flinty consequences of corruption are more palpable than ever before in the current COVID-19 crunch. Corruption inhibits people from receiving medicine, vaccines, vital protection and treatment. It also denies healthcare workers of the much-needed medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE).
These corruption hazards and many others in the health sector should be observed and mitigated through increased oversight and transparency, which remain essential to address malfeasance in the procurement and distribution of PPE. It will similarly promote the equitable access of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to the populations, particularly for the most vulnerable and marginalised groups.
In the private sector, many small and medium-sized companies hit hard by the pandemic, are uncertain if they can survive in these times of crises. While a good number of them get economic stimulus packages to cope with COVID-19 necessitated lockdowns, others are asked to offer bribes to get their packages. This is unacceptable. We think that transparency and oversight must not be exchanged for rapid response and impact.
Many nations are still taking dramatic measures to encase and mitigate the ravaging spread of COVID-19 by making large-scale acquisition of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. However, this health crisis has opened up revelatory opportunities for severe corruption in the procurement sector, which in many cases cause expansive damage.
To mitigate procurement-related corruption risks such as covert contracts, overpricing, and collusion, governments should publish all public contracts; use open and competitive bidding, and publish the names and beneficial ownership information of companies awarded contracts. Whistleblowers are equally key in this regard.
Also, in providing support donations to businesses impacted by COVID-19, there have been abuses of emergency business grants to enterprises that are not legally entitled to them. Fake companies emerge here and there that take advantage of the current situation or even organised criminal groups impersonate companies in need.
In the circumstances, we strongly advise that support must reach only those who are most in need. Responses must be done after due diligence and verification and under the oversight of possibly lawmakers, anti-corruption bodies, civil society groups and perhaps, the private sector association.
Sadly, in Nigeria, palliative items meant to be distributed to Nigerians were deliberately kept back by some state governors and politicians, several months after actual distribution began nationwide, leading to widespread looting of warehouses across the country. This is corruption and deserves to be sanctioned.
Reducing the risks of inefficiency and corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic requires the unification of strong anti-corruption bodies, better oversight over emergency support packages, more open and transparent public procurement and enhanced anti-corruption compliance by the private sector.
Additionally, countries also need to ensure support and protection for whistleblowers and journalists uncovering corruption during the pandemic as well as bring their national anti-corruption frameworks in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). To recover with integrity, we must demand to stand united against corruption.
Editorial
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
While presenting his 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he would put an end to the payment of pensions to his predecessors and former deputy governors of the state. He said the law had to be repealed to free the state government of the legal obligations and reduce the cost of governance.
Lagos blazed the trail in 2007 when its then governor, Ahmed Tinubu, at the twilight of his tenure, signed into law a bill earlier passed to provide pensions and other welfare benefits to former governors and their deputies beyond what was approved for former political officeholders nationwide by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, (RMAFC).
The Lagos State Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law stipulates that former governors who completed two terms consecutively are entitled to a house each in any location of their choice in Lagos and Abuja. They are also entitled to six new cars every three years, 100 per cent of the basic salary of the serving governor (N7.7 million per annum), free healthcare for himself and members of his family and furniture allowance, which is 300 per cent of their annual basic salary (N23.3 million). The law further states that deputy governors are beneficiaries of vehicles, fully-paid vacation, medical insurance and other juicy perks.
While some states pay N300 million as gratuity, others pay as low as N2.2 million annually as a pension. Also, some states pay 300 per cent of annual basic salary every four years as furniture allowance. Free medical trips for ex-governors and their family members are provided in many states. Some states also provide two houses (one in their state and another in Abuja) for former governors.
Soon after Sanwo-Olu’s laudable decision, his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, on November 13, 2020, made a similar pronouncement via his Twitter handle. The governor said his administration would send a bill to the state House of Assembly to abolish pensions for former governors and their deputies. He said the decision was in line with his campaign promise.
Zamfara State had earlier repealed its public office holders pension law in November 2019 after former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari allegedly requested his N10 million ‘monthly upkeep’, which he said had not been paid for some months then. The Zamfara State House of Assembly thereafter abolished the law that allowed the payment of pensions and other allowances to the state’s former governors and their deputies. Imo State is set to repeal theirs accordingly.
At the last count, about 26 states have approved this life pension law for their former governors and their deputies. Ironically, according to reliable sources, states paying former governors and their deputies jumbo pensions top the list of states with the highest domestic and external debts in the country.
Information on the website of the Debt Management Office, (DMO), had it that the 26 states which have the pension laws for their ex-governors owe a total of N3,920,194,580,284.72 (about N4tn), comprising N2,906,789,725,341.46 domestic debts and $3,311,780,571.71 (N1,013,404,854,943.26) foreign debts as of June 30, 2019.
It is mind-boggling that former governors and their deputies and in some cases former speakers and their deputies are living large, existing in obscene opulence while most of their citizens wallow in abject poverty. To rub salt upon a festering injury, many of these former governors have taken “permanent seats” as either senators or ministers after their tour of duty as governors.
Following the obnoxious pension laws, many former governors now draw billions of naira as retirement allowances from their respective state governments. This is even as some governors have refused to pay pension arrears and gratuities of retired workers in their states and these debts have continued to mount.
In approving those bogus pensions, state governors failed to consider the severe economic impacts the huge payments would have on the states. We find it extremely unreasonable for a pension to be paid a public office holder who quits office after a maximum of eight years while the civil servant who labours for 35 years or attain 60 years of age to retire is denied his or her legitimate benefits and left to suffer hardship. We opine that not only governors should be denied this largesse, former presidents and heads of state who are currently placed on life pension should also cease from enjoying it.
In a suit instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP), Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had in a judgement ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly, and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to challenge the legality of state pension laws permitting former governors and other ex-public officials to collect such pensions.
In another suit filed by the Taraba State Government against Mr. Garba Umar, a former acting governor of the state, the National Industrial Court declared as null and void, the payment of the controversial jumbo pension and gratuity to former governors and deputies not in harmony with what is approved by RMAFC. These laudable judgements should be enforced immediately.
Like many other retired public officers, government support for governors and their deputies should be based on recommendations of the RMAFC for severance allowances, be modest and within the limit of what is reasonably required for their upkeep and sustenance after leaving office. Former governors and their deputies should be assets, not liabilities to their respective states.
It is hoped that all the remaining states still paying life pension to their former governors will follow the good examples of Zamfara, Lagos and Kwara States. It is even more desirable now that Nigeria is in its worst economic recession in the last 36 years.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Groups Intensify Voters’ Registration Campaign In Rivers
- Politics5 days ago
Rivers APC May Not Have Candidates In 2023 – Worlu
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Group To Shut Down Agip Operations Over Lopsided Appointments
- Editorial5 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Autogas Conversion For Vehicles Is Free -FG
- Opinion5 days ago
What Face For PH City?
- Politics3 days ago
Ex-Commissioner’s Defection Has No Effects On PDP – LG Boss …Says He Is Ungrateful
- Business3 days ago
Airlines Increase Flight Tickets Cost By 100% At PH Airport