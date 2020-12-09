Sports
Okrika To Organise Inter-Ward Athletics Championship
The 12 Wards in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State are set to be ignited by an athletics championship, later this month as young talents are expected to be on show.
According to the organisers of the championship, prepara-tions are already at advanced stage to ensure that the Madien Edition of Otalo Ward, Athletics Championship, which will see all the 12 wards in Okrika compete against one another, was successful.
Sponsor of the competition, Hon. Daye, said the championship was basically to discover hidden talents at the grassroots levels and to engage youth, in the area meaningfully during Christmas period.
Hon. Daye said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, saying that Okrika no longer has active sports men and women, following the retirement of the old ones.
According to him, the 12 wards in the area have indicated interest partici-pating in the championship.
“This championship is to discover talents from the grassroots, because most of our old athletes are retiring, we need young ones to replace them.
“The Championship will feature 100, 200 and 400 miters.
Other events to compete for are 1500m, 4×100m and 4× 200m,” Daye said.
Daye called on Okrika youth to participate in the forthcoming Champion-ship and show case their talents.
By: Tonye Orabere
PH Real Madrid Academy Receives Over 6,000 Applications
As the Rivers State owned Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt prepares to commence operations, it has been learnt that over 6,000 applications have been received from across the country and beyond by prospective students seeking entry into the world standard institution.
Speaking after a tour of the facility on Sunday by the technical adviser of the Nigerian National Team, the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, the Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on the Academy, Barrister Christopher Green said that he was not in doubt that the institution would produce the best next generation of athletes in the country.
“At the moment, even before the formal invitation for application, the academy has received over 6,000 applications and still counting. This goes to show the quality of the facility the state government has put on ground and how the people have perceived it”, said Barr Green.
The academy project was conceived by Governor Nyesom Wike a little over a year ago and has been built with the technical partnership of Real Madrid Football Club, Spain, with a view to developing football talents and the youths in the state and Nigeria at large.
According to Green, the management of the academy has got one of the best recruitment agents in the world and the teaching model would be different from the usual.
“The Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has passion for football and we are going to combine the game and academics.
It is not our doing, but the Almighty God led Governor Wike to give this to Rivers people and Nigeria in general.
Wike is a miracle worker, not everybody gave him or us a chance, but today we are all living witnesses to what is happening.
I also believe that the next generation of very good athletes would come out of here.
We have gotten one of the best recruitment agents, the teachers and instructors would use different model from others to teach, so that it will be easier to understand” Barrister Green said.
He explained that the academy will run normal school calendar for six years’ programme, adding that the important aspect of the academy is that if anyone could not cope in the sporting area, the person can have another vocation training in other areas like, electrical, automobile, Telecom and other departments.
By: Tonye Orabere
Do Rivers, Nigeria Proud, Rivers United Charged
Following their qualification for the first round of the 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCUP) competition, Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt has been charged to march on in the competition and bring glory to, not only Rivers State but Nigeria in general.
This was the charge given to the club by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo, in a chat with Tidesports source, yesterday.
According to the permanent secretary, ‘the state government under the able leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike has done a lot to prepare and motivate the team for the tasks in the new season, both on the continent and domestically. They are therefore, expected to do the state and Nigeria proud”.
“We expect the team to stay focused and continue to work hard in order to acquaint themselves successfully and bring joy to Rivers people via positive performance.
“We also expect them to demonstrate a high level of discipline and dedication in all they do, knowing that Rivers people are very disciplined”, he added.
Sirawoo noted that there were many critics and others waiting for the team to falter and he urged them to prove the critics wrong.
Reacting to the team’s aggregate victory over Minnows, Futura Kings of Equatorial Guinea last Sunday in the preliminary round of the CAF Cup, Sirawoo said that the non- commencement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season has affected Nigerian club sides.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
