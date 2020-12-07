Opinion
What Face For PH City?
Across the world, cities have been known to design, build and decorate their important public edifices and other structures in forms and patterns that serve to mark them out from what is generally available. In some cases, such stand-out buildings have become so uniquely iconic that they are selected to be the symbol by which their host cities are easily identified. Call it the Face of the City.
For example, the presence of the Statue of Liberty in the background of any photograph is enough to suggest New York City as the object’s geolocation. The same is true of the White House in Washington, DC; Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco; the sky-piercing Space Needle in Seattle; and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis; all in America.
In Europe, such structures will include the Big Ben clock tower in London; Eiffel Tower in Paris; Brandenberg Gate in Berlin; and Red Square in Moscow.
Elsewhere on the globe, mention will hardly skip the Sydney Opera House in Australia; Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro; Acropolis in Athens; the palatial Taj Mahal in Agra (India); and the Arabian sail-boat shaped Burj Khalifa Hotel (former Burj al Arab) in Dubai; among a few others.
Much as these buildings have been listed for their respective cities, they are by no means the only unique symbols by which some of these beautiful cities can be readily identified in any collection of some panoramic world-city pictures. Given this, therefore, the City of New York can still boast of its concrete jungle of exquisite skyscrapers, the long yellow taxis, and the flag-studded United Nations Headquarters building. Washington will also be wont to showcase its popular Monument and The Pentagon building.
For London, its legendary bridge across River Thames, the red double-decker buses, Westminster parliament building, and the expansive offshore plantation of wind turbines known as the London Array, are some necessary additions.
Now, let’s come back home to Nigeria where there is hardly any human settlement in the class of the cities mentioned above. Expectedly, our examples here will be far less sophisticated and magnificent. They include the National Assembly Complex, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and Central Bank Headquarters building in Abuja; National Arts Theatre in Lagos; Cocoa House in Ibadan; Tinapa Complex in Calabar; and Abia Tower in Umuahia.
Let me hasten to add that this was probably what the former Imo State Governor and now Senator, Rochas Okorocha, had aimed to achieve with his controversial ‘Aka Chukwu’ monument in Owerri.
In the case of Port Harcourt, it is not clear if any project had ever been purposely conceived, designed and built to serve as the city’s symbolic image. To the best of my knowledge, the closest any previous regime had come to attempting anything in this regard was in the early 1990s when the Rufus Ada-George administration mounted an artwork atop the Point Block building at the State Secretariat Complex.
It was essentially a cast of two giant hands holding up to the sky an equally crafted map of the Old Rivers State in apparent demonstration of the state’s initial slogan — A Dedication To God And The Nation. And, lest it skips me, no one should bother to go looking for this piece of art because it’s long been dismantled.
Even though the city has some architecturally remarkable edifices of its own, among which are Hotel Presidential, NDDC Head Office building, Point Block, the renovated Old Brick House building within the Government House court, and the newly built Pleasure Park, I still think that none of these structures attempts to tell the story of Port Harcourt and its people.
Frankly, my idea of an iconic symbol for the Rivers State capital will have nothing to do with the city’s status as the hub of Nigeria’s petroleum industry. Already, the state’s current official sobriquet — Treasure Base Of The Nation — has taken care of that. Instead, I would prefer to see (on the same Point Block building) the giant sculpture of a fisherman casting his net from a canoe with his feet maintaining that trademark delicate balance that forces the uninitiated observer to cringe while holding their breath.
And, for a tinge of rarity, his canoe should be steered by a woman as only little else can serve to symbolise the increasing role of our women in the daily execution of this manly economic chore.
My insistence on the use of the Point Block is because, apart from its surrounding ambience, the 17-storey building is currently the tallest available and arguably the most visible from more sections of the town. Again, this would also make it easier for fun seekers who may wish to deliberately bomb their photographs with such iconic structure, even from afar.
Whatever is the eventual choice symbol, the government (especially State and PHALGA) should strive to deliberately promote it; even if the task requires displaying close-up pictures of the lucky object on some Welcome and Goodbye billboards at strategic points on the city’s fringes.
Port Harcourt deserves a famous architectural or sculptural landmark. The need to raise one had never been more expedient than now, especially going by the city’s rapidly rising profile as an international community and the ongoing impressive attempt to regenerate the place.
Let us, therefore, ensure that we get an iconic symbol befitting of Nigeria’s Garden City. Something any Rivers person can easily identify in a picture and proudly say, This is Port Harcourt.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Quotarization Of Military
The Tide newspaper of Wednesday, November 4, 2020, carried an item: “Periscoping America’s Rescue Operation in Nigeria”, written by one Chidi Enyie.
Barrister Enyie must be congratulated for writing such a thoughtful and insightful material, for there are many issues portrayed in that write-up. That an American citizen was kidnapped in Niger Republic and taken to the kidnappers’ criminal hideout in Northern Nigeria, necessitated the American rescue operation in Nigeria.
That the US military can fly over 7000 kilometres to Nigeria to rescue one American citizen demonstrates both responsible governance and professionalism, borne of patriotism. A long time ago, Israeli forces demonstrated similar act of professionalism in a rescue operation at Entebbe airport in Uganda which lasted for 90 minutes.
Enyie would tell us that “the rescue operation has proven that security in the North-East could be contained or ended if the Federal Government exercises the will and determination to do so”. Then, why not!
Did that swift American rescue operation in Nigeria not expose the weakness of the Nigerian military? Did that operation not require intelligence, commitment and modern technology to make it successful? Were there much noise-making and fury before, during and after the operation, enough to create panic in the operational zone? The Nigerian military should learn from the way the American forces handled the operation.
Whatever that necessitated the kidnapping of the American citizen in Niger Republic before being taken to a hideout in Northern Nigeria, the relevant issue is that there is a coordinated network of terrorism. Could such terrorist act not be associated with the Boko Haram or other sister groups? If American forces could carry out such a swift and successful rescue operation, the Nigerian military can also deal decisively with the Boko Haram terrorists. It would be relevant to ask why the Boko Haram scourge in Northern Nigeria cannot be ended. Why was it necessary for someone to suggest a dialogue with the terrorists?
Apart from the speculation that “the fight against Boko Haram is with kid gloves”, there is also a suspicion that the Boko Haram terrorists serve as “bargaining chip”. Since there are militants in the Niger Delta, IPOB in the South-East, then “why not Boko Haram in the North”, as a countervailing force? Since quota system is a common policy in Nigeria, must it begin and end with employments and sharing of resources alone? Does it matter that Boko Haram is the worst terrorist group in Nigeria?
It is worrisome to hear Enyie say that “a military chief who fought Boko Haram to a standstill was removed for being thorough with his job”. A vital question which many Nigerians have asked is what exactly is the demand of the Boko Haram terrorists, for which they must be engaged in dialogue? Niger Delta militants are asking for resource control while IPOB are demanding for a referendum
Is it a rational demand that Nigeria should do away with Western education and lifestyle? If the grouse of the Boko Haram terrorists is that Western education is unacceptable, then IPOB with a demand for a referendum, provides a rational and violent-free solution. Let us sit down in peace and agree which way each group wants to associate with others, rather than a situation where some groups feel that they are more Nigerian than others. Such glaring arrogance tends to fuel the use of militancy as a “bargaining chip”.
There is a valid suspicion that insurgency in the Northeast is pampered by the present administration “with a handful of high ranking soldiers sabotaging the efforts of the Nigerian military”. With the large number of people killed and displaced and property destroyed as a result of the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, can the Nigerian government earn a pass mark in its responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and property? If the American government can approve the recent rescue operation in Nigeria because of one American citizen, then why would the lives of Nigerians not matter!
There are very many lessons that the federal government can and should learn from the American rescue operation in Nigeria. One of such lessons is that a citizens’ life is important and if such life can be protected by a government, then patriotism can grow and be sustained. The nation would be better and those who govern can be seen as people-friendly.
It is unfortunate but quite true that a large number of Nigerians feel alienated and unhappy with the attitude of government towards its citizens. It is needful to ask why some people should, by utterances and actions, give the impression that they have a superior citizenship than others. Or, can anyone deny that this is not the posture of some Nigerians? If we take the actions, threats and utterances of some Fulanis as examples, it would become clear why some Southerners feel that Nigeria is a divided country.
Why would any herdsman grazing cattle in my farmland threaten me for asking him to leave my farmland? Such act of impunity has become so common that some people feel that herdsmen are being set up deliberately to push some sections of the country to the wall. Even among military officials, do we not find acts and utterances which give the impression that the nation is being held hostage. Does power lie in gun and money?
A nation divided against itself would hardly stand a long time. Therefore, the demand for a thorough national dialogue is a vital means of reducing the growing tension in the land. But there is a fear that those who benefit from the current system would cleverly sabotage such moves. Like every country, Nigeria has its problems which cannot be addressed by subterfuge and blusters.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Still On Insecurity, Agric In Nigeria
Appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to defend her ministry’s budget for 2021 recently, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, requested the National Assembly’s approval for the government to borrow $1.2bn from Brazil to finance agriculture.
The loan, she said, will be used to acquire 100,000 hectares of land in each state for food production, build roads in such locations to provide access for farmers to move farm produce to markets and reduce post-harvest losses and issues in the agriculture value chain in Nigeria. Many found such request ridiculous not only because of the country the loan is coming from but that what is needed for the agricultural sector in the country to thrive is adequate tackling of insecurity that has been the lot of the country for many years, not endless loans.
The unfortunate event that took place in Borno State last weekend where over 40 rice farmers were slaughtered in their farm by members of Boko Haram Islamist group is a clear testimony that no amount of loan from any country be it Europe, America or if we like, Benin, will make agriculture a viable option for many, except measures to secure people’s lives and property especially in the villages are put in place.
With the drastic reduction in oil price in the international market recently and its attendant consequences, there had been calls for the nation to go back to agriculture. Diversification of the economy became the talk of the day. Not a few individuals, both private and corporate heeded to this call as more and more people began to invest in agriculture. In Anambra State, for instance, renowned businessmen went into massive production of rice, tomatoes and many more. Governments at both federal and state levels have also shown readiness to diversify the economy and invest hugely in agriculture.
Incidentally, with the endless menace of herdsmen across the country, particularly in North Central, South East and South South zones, the idea of revamping the agricultural sector might just be a mirage.
Virtually every day, we hear stories of the brutal attack by the herdsmen who would not spare any community that dares question the destruction of their farmlands and crops by their cattle. Apart from the destruction of crops, they engage in armed robbery, abduction, raping and killing. The loss of lives and massive destruction of property that usually attend the attacks are indications of how heavily armed the cattle rearers are. From a group of stick – wielding pastoralists, living essentially nomadic life, the Fulani herdsmen have metamorphosed into arms bearing fighting force. Yet we are in a country that criminalizes illegal possession of arms.
Not even a recent anti-open grazing law of Benue State could deter them as the leaders of a Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, had not only kicked against the law, but vowed to mobilize their members to resist its implementation. Nor are they bothered by the presence of policemen. Recall how about 15 policemen drafted to the farm of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),Chief Olu Falae, narrowly escaped death when suspected herdsmen allegedly opened fire on them in the farm. It was gathered that the herdsmen stormed the farm in Akure and destroyed it. That prompted Falae to invite the police, only for the herdsmen to attack the policemen.
Why both current and past governments have not taken any concrete action to stop this barbaric act is still a puzzle to many. Of course, the Federal Government would always order an investigation into some major attacks or send a “high powered delegation” to the affected state, the National Assembly would equally assure to look into the matter, but what has been the outcome of these? Has anybody or group ever been made to account for their deadly acts?
No doubt, the failure to address this problem all these past years has emboldened the herdsmen to carry on with the unbridled trampling on the rights of other Nigerians peacefully living in their communities. It has continued to flame the ember of hatred among various communities, religions and tribes. One wonders how we can revamp agricultural sector and achieve food security under the prevailing circumstance.
At this critical time when people are being encouraged to go into farming to ensure availability of food in the country and to curtail food importation, herdsmen should not be allowed to empty their cattle into cultivated farmlands and destroy crops and farmlands.
Most importantly, Nigeria should toe the line of the developed countries who keep their animals in ranches. In no advanced country can you see cattle roaming freely on the properties of other people and causing problem for their countries. Both federal, state, local government even cattle owners who make money from this business, can join hands in establishing ranches and grazing reserves across the country and adopt other strategies to enable herdsmen settle to modern systems of livestock farming.
We are glad that President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation’s chief security officer, has accepted the invitation of the federal law makers to brief them on the security situation in the country. Probably he will be able to tell the nation why crime and insecurity issues continue unabated despite his promise to tackle them head on. Nigerians also await his answers on why the security chiefs continue to stay in office in spite of repeated calls for their sack by many Nigerians including the law makers based on their long expired tenure in office and apparent exhaustion of ideas on how to deal with the painful security situation in the country.
By: Calista Ezeaku
