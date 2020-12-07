Quotarization Of Military

The Tide newspaper of Wednesday, November 4, 2020, carried an item: “Periscoping America’s Rescue Operation in Nigeria”, written by one Chidi Enyie.

Barrister Enyie must be congratulated for writing such a thoughtful and insightful material, for there are many issues portrayed in that write-up. That an American citizen was kidnapped in Niger Republic and taken to the kidnappers’ criminal hideout in Northern Nigeria, necessitated the American rescue operation in Nigeria.

That the US military can fly over 7000 kilometres to Nigeria to rescue one American citizen demonstrates both responsible governance and professionalism, borne of patriotism. A long time ago, Israeli forces demonstrated similar act of professionalism in a rescue operation at Entebbe airport in Uganda which lasted for 90 minutes.

Enyie would tell us that “the rescue operation has proven that security in the North-East could be contained or ended if the Federal Government exercises the will and determination to do so”. Then, why not!

Did that swift American rescue operation in Nigeria not expose the weakness of the Nigerian military? Did that operation not require intelligence, commitment and modern technology to make it successful? Were there much noise-making and fury before, during and after the operation, enough to create panic in the operational zone? The Nigerian military should learn from the way the American forces handled the operation.

Whatever that necessitated the kidnapping of the American citizen in Niger Republic before being taken to a hideout in Northern Nigeria, the relevant issue is that there is a coordinated network of terrorism. Could such terrorist act not be associated with the Boko Haram or other sister groups? If American forces could carry out such a swift and successful rescue operation, the Nigerian military can also deal decisively with the Boko Haram terrorists. It would be relevant to ask why the Boko Haram scourge in Northern Nigeria cannot be ended. Why was it necessary for someone to suggest a dialogue with the terrorists?

Apart from the speculation that “the fight against Boko Haram is with kid gloves”, there is also a suspicion that the Boko Haram terrorists serve as “bargaining chip”. Since there are militants in the Niger Delta, IPOB in the South-East, then “why not Boko Haram in the North”, as a countervailing force? Since quota system is a common policy in Nigeria, must it begin and end with employments and sharing of resources alone? Does it matter that Boko Haram is the worst terrorist group in Nigeria?

It is worrisome to hear Enyie say that “a military chief who fought Boko Haram to a standstill was removed for being thorough with his job”. A vital question which many Nigerians have asked is what exactly is the demand of the Boko Haram terrorists, for which they must be engaged in dialogue? Niger Delta militants are asking for resource control while IPOB are demanding for a referendum

Is it a rational demand that Nigeria should do away with Western education and lifestyle? If the grouse of the Boko Haram terrorists is that Western education is unacceptable, then IPOB with a demand for a referendum, provides a rational and violent-free solution. Let us sit down in peace and agree which way each group wants to associate with others, rather than a situation where some groups feel that they are more Nigerian than others. Such glaring arrogance tends to fuel the use of militancy as a “bargaining chip”.

There is a valid suspicion that insurgency in the Northeast is pampered by the present administration “with a handful of high ranking soldiers sabotaging the efforts of the Nigerian military”. With the large number of people killed and displaced and property destroyed as a result of the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, can the Nigerian government earn a pass mark in its responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and property? If the American government can approve the recent rescue operation in Nigeria because of one American citizen, then why would the lives of Nigerians not matter!

There are very many lessons that the federal government can and should learn from the American rescue operation in Nigeria. One of such lessons is that a citizens’ life is important and if such life can be protected by a government, then patriotism can grow and be sustained. The nation would be better and those who govern can be seen as people-friendly.

It is unfortunate but quite true that a large number of Nigerians feel alienated and unhappy with the attitude of government towards its citizens. It is needful to ask why some people should, by utterances and actions, give the impression that they have a superior citizenship than others. Or, can anyone deny that this is not the posture of some Nigerians? If we take the actions, threats and utterances of some Fulanis as examples, it would become clear why some Southerners feel that Nigeria is a divided country.

Why would any herdsman grazing cattle in my farmland threaten me for asking him to leave my farmland? Such act of impunity has become so common that some people feel that herdsmen are being set up deliberately to push some sections of the country to the wall. Even among military officials, do we not find acts and utterances which give the impression that the nation is being held hostage. Does power lie in gun and money?

A nation divided against itself would hardly stand a long time. Therefore, the demand for a thorough national dialogue is a vital means of reducing the growing tension in the land. But there is a fear that those who benefit from the current system would cleverly sabotage such moves. Like every country, Nigeria has its problems which cannot be addressed by subterfuge and blusters.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.