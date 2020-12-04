Bravo, The Tide At 49!

Today, December 4, 2020, marks the 49th anniversary of The Tide newspaper (Then Nigerian Tide),

the flagship product of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation published by the Rivers State Government. The first edition of the tabloid was marketed on December 4, 1971, after its launch in Lagos, December 1, 1971, by the Military Governor of Old Rivers State, then Navy Commander Alfred Papapriye Diete-Spiff and established by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation Edict No 11 of 1971. Dr. G. I. G Okara was the first General Manager while Mr. Athanesius Woluchem was the first Chairman, Board of Directors.

Since then, The Tide has been on circulation despite difficulties of a terminal kind, the same that accounted for the extinction of countless other public and private newspapers in the land. The paper initially published bi-weekly with effect from May 24, 1974, and later became a daily publication with the inclusion of the Sunday Tide. Under The Tide stable was a magazine like the Business Tide and the African Tide Magazine. Other sub-titles like The Midweek Tide and The Weekend Tide were introduced much later. Today, the tabloid has on its stable the daily paper which is The Tide.

The founding fathers of Rivers State articulated and developed a vision on the need for a newspaper. Being a people from a minority area of the country, these stakeholders desperately wanted a voice for the people of the state and indeed a viable channel to educate, inform and socially engineer the people towards properly appreciating government’s plans, projects and actions. The challenges that informed the establishment of The Tide 49 years ago persist to this day.

For The Tide to effectively perform its task of being the voice and protecting the interest of the people and government of Rivers State, the corporation was supported with a well equipped commercial printing press to ensure that it was not hindered by lack of finance. That department remains operational to date.

Known as the “Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta”, The Tide, in its 49 years of existence, has gone through rosy and difficult times, without compromising its core mandate of acting as the voice of Rivers people. Being one of the first state-owned newspapers in Nigeria, The Tide has stayed afloat in defiance of challenges. However, the paper had experienced a few shutdowns due to sundry matters. In April 2020, it had a lull following the global economic crunch occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Categorically, it is a newspaper with a penetrating reach in the Niger Delta, complemented by the most sophisticated, global readership through the internet address: www.thetidenewsonline.com. So, management and staff of the corporation must utilise this occasion to celebrate the sustenance of the newspaper and thank God for His grace through the years. The corporation, and especially the Rivers State Government, must take this time to re-equip and turn around the newspaper for the future.

Although quite some persons and organisations have been partnering with the tabloid from inception, The Tide would want to draw courage and inspiration from the solidarity of a grateful state government. There are many reasons why the government and people of the state should celebrate The Tide. It is heart-warming that till date, the state newspaper is the most authoritative voice in the South-South region and one of the major African newspapers on the internet. Further, it is perhaps the first Nigerian newspaper to attain strong archival capability on the internet.

Bearing a motto: “A Commitment To Truth”, The Tide has, in addition to keeping faith with its mandate, facilitated the training of high-level manpower in the media industry, including students of higher institutions on industrial attachment. It is the first state newspaper to go daily on colour. This newspaper excels despite obvious inhibitions. It has operated for many years without a rotary machine.

May be, one area the newspaper needs to be always appreciated is the fact that it serves as the link between the government and the governed, on the one hand, then, the people and the rest of the world. This tabloid has in no small measure contributed to good governance by advising, promoting government’s programmes and policies and holding the authorities accountable.

It is also indulging that quite many institutions, corporate bodies and individuals mostly patronise the paper and regard it as their first choice. The dissemination of information through timely and accurate news, features, opinion articles, business, sports, press interviews, advertisements, among others, has constantly kept the doors of the newspaper open. We dare say that we serve the menu hot and fresh in these areas.

That The Tide still flows and keeps afloat is a testament of the resilience, hard work, focus, never-say-die spirit and industry of the staff and management on one hand and the support of successive governments, on the other. It, therefore, requires all the backing it can get to carry on.

This time next year, the Rivers State-owned newspaper will attain the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee). The question is: what is the plan of the government for the paper? What does the government think about this newspaper that has promoted its programmes and policies diligently for 49 years? The universal truth is that for any newspaper, private or public, to survive, it must be well-capitalised and professionalised.

That is why there is every reason for the Rivers State Government to reposition The Tide that has proved an invaluable resource to the state by furnishing the corporation with functional machines, computers, generating plants, rotary machinery, additional staff, circulation vans, and replace all decaying infrastructure to enable it to function better and be able to withstand future challenges. The lucrative business of exercise book production needs to be restored.

Fortunately, early this year, the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, magnanimously announced plans for a massive renovation of The Tide Newspaper premises to give it a more modern outlook as well as the provision of state-of-the art printing machines. We dare say that with the pragmatic and fatherly disposition of our Governor, this will surely soon come to fruition.

At 49, The Tide is a full-grown adult and no longer a youngster; its network, experience and even service have increased a thousandfold. Its plan for the future has become even more demanding. This is one of the issues the anniversary will shape and colour in the actual interest of the least Rivers person.

As can be seen, The Tide family has to return adulation to God and gratitude to the government and people of Rivers State for keeping the publication alive. This is an opportunity for the stable to commemorate itself. Thus, all staff of the corporation (past and present), as well as those who have sprinted on the pages of this great newspaper, must be grateful to God and remain more positive than ever. Bravo, The Tide at 49!