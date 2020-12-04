Editorial
Bravo, The Tide At 49!
Today, December 4, 2020, marks the 49th anniversary of The Tide newspaper (Then Nigerian Tide),
the flagship product of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation published by the Rivers State Government. The first edition of the tabloid was marketed on December 4, 1971, after its launch in Lagos, December 1, 1971, by the Military Governor of Old Rivers State, then Navy Commander Alfred Papapriye Diete-Spiff and established by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation Edict No 11 of 1971. Dr. G. I. G Okara was the first General Manager while Mr. Athanesius Woluchem was the first Chairman, Board of Directors.
Since then, The Tide has been on circulation despite difficulties of a terminal kind, the same that accounted for the extinction of countless other public and private newspapers in the land. The paper initially published bi-weekly with effect from May 24, 1974, and later became a daily publication with the inclusion of the Sunday Tide. Under The Tide stable was a magazine like the Business Tide and the African Tide Magazine. Other sub-titles like The Midweek Tide and The Weekend Tide were introduced much later. Today, the tabloid has on its stable the daily paper which is The Tide.
The founding fathers of Rivers State articulated and developed a vision on the need for a newspaper. Being a people from a minority area of the country, these stakeholders desperately wanted a voice for the people of the state and indeed a viable channel to educate, inform and socially engineer the people towards properly appreciating government’s plans, projects and actions. The challenges that informed the establishment of The Tide 49 years ago persist to this day.
For The Tide to effectively perform its task of being the voice and protecting the interest of the people and government of Rivers State, the corporation was supported with a well equipped commercial printing press to ensure that it was not hindered by lack of finance. That department remains operational to date.
Known as the “Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta”, The Tide, in its 49 years of existence, has gone through rosy and difficult times, without compromising its core mandate of acting as the voice of Rivers people. Being one of the first state-owned newspapers in Nigeria, The Tide has stayed afloat in defiance of challenges. However, the paper had experienced a few shutdowns due to sundry matters. In April 2020, it had a lull following the global economic crunch occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Categorically, it is a newspaper with a penetrating reach in the Niger Delta, complemented by the most sophisticated, global readership through the internet address: www.thetidenewsonline.com. So, management and staff of the corporation must utilise this occasion to celebrate the sustenance of the newspaper and thank God for His grace through the years. The corporation, and especially the Rivers State Government, must take this time to re-equip and turn around the newspaper for the future.
Although quite some persons and organisations have been partnering with the tabloid from inception, The Tide would want to draw courage and inspiration from the solidarity of a grateful state government. There are many reasons why the government and people of the state should celebrate The Tide. It is heart-warming that till date, the state newspaper is the most authoritative voice in the South-South region and one of the major African newspapers on the internet. Further, it is perhaps the first Nigerian newspaper to attain strong archival capability on the internet.
Bearing a motto: “A Commitment To Truth”, The Tide has, in addition to keeping faith with its mandate, facilitated the training of high-level manpower in the media industry, including students of higher institutions on industrial attachment. It is the first state newspaper to go daily on colour. This newspaper excels despite obvious inhibitions. It has operated for many years without a rotary machine.
May be, one area the newspaper needs to be always appreciated is the fact that it serves as the link between the government and the governed, on the one hand, then, the people and the rest of the world. This tabloid has in no small measure contributed to good governance by advising, promoting government’s programmes and policies and holding the authorities accountable.
It is also indulging that quite many institutions, corporate bodies and individuals mostly patronise the paper and regard it as their first choice. The dissemination of information through timely and accurate news, features, opinion articles, business, sports, press interviews, advertisements, among others, has constantly kept the doors of the newspaper open. We dare say that we serve the menu hot and fresh in these areas.
That The Tide still flows and keeps afloat is a testament of the resilience, hard work, focus, never-say-die spirit and industry of the staff and management on one hand and the support of successive governments, on the other. It, therefore, requires all the backing it can get to carry on.
This time next year, the Rivers State-owned newspaper will attain the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee). The question is: what is the plan of the government for the paper? What does the government think about this newspaper that has promoted its programmes and policies diligently for 49 years? The universal truth is that for any newspaper, private or public, to survive, it must be well-capitalised and professionalised.
That is why there is every reason for the Rivers State Government to reposition The Tide that has proved an invaluable resource to the state by furnishing the corporation with functional machines, computers, generating plants, rotary machinery, additional staff, circulation vans, and replace all decaying infrastructure to enable it to function better and be able to withstand future challenges. The lucrative business of exercise book production needs to be restored.
Fortunately, early this year, the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, magnanimously announced plans for a massive renovation of The Tide Newspaper premises to give it a more modern outlook as well as the provision of state-of-the art printing machines. We dare say that with the pragmatic and fatherly disposition of our Governor, this will surely soon come to fruition.
At 49, The Tide is a full-grown adult and no longer a youngster; its network, experience and even service have increased a thousandfold. Its plan for the future has become even more demanding. This is one of the issues the anniversary will shape and colour in the actual interest of the least Rivers person.
As can be seen, The Tide family has to return adulation to God and gratitude to the government and people of Rivers State for keeping the publication alive. This is an opportunity for the stable to commemorate itself. Thus, all staff of the corporation (past and present), as well as those who have sprinted on the pages of this great newspaper, must be grateful to God and remain more positive than ever. Bravo, The Tide at 49!
Editorial
Bravo, The Tide At 49!
Today, December 4, 2020, marks the 49th anniversary of The Tide newspaper (Then Nigerian Tide),
the flagship product of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation published by the Rivers State Government. The first edition of the tabloid was marketed on December 4, 1971, after its launch in Lagos, December 1, 1971, by the Military Governor of Old Rivers State, then Navy Commander Alfred Papapriye Diete-Spiff and established by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation Edict No 11 of 1971. Dr. G. I. G Okara was the first General Manager while Mr. Athanesius Woluchem was the first Chairman, Board of Directors.
Since then, The Tide has been on circulation despite difficulties of a terminal kind, the same that accounted for the extinction of countless other public and private newspapers in the land. The paper initially published bi-weekly with effect from May 24, 1974, and later became a daily publication with the inclusion of the Sunday Tide. Under The Tide stable was a magazine like the Business Tide and the African Tide Magazine. Other sub-titles like The Midweek Tide and The Weekend Tide were introduced much later. Today, the tabloid has on its stable the daily paper which is The Tide.
The founding fathers of Rivers State articulated and developed a vision on the need for a newspaper. Being a people from a minority area of the country, these stakeholders desperately wanted a voice for the people of the state and indeed a viable channel to educate, inform and socially engineer the people towards properly appreciating government’s plans, projects and actions. The challenges that informed the establishment of The Tide 49 years ago persist to this day.
For The Tide to effectively perform its task of being the voice and protecting the interest of the people and government of Rivers State, the corporation was supported with a well equipped commercial printing press to ensure that it was not hindered by lack of finance. That department remains operational to date.
Known as the “Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta”, The Tide, in its 49 years of existence, has gone through rosy and difficult times, without compromising its core mandate of acting as the voice of Rivers people. Being one of the first state-owned newspapers in Nigeria, The Tide has stayed afloat in defiance of challenges. However, the paper had experienced a few shutdowns due to sundry matters. In April 2020, it had a lull following the global economic crunch occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Categorically, it is a newspaper with a penetrating reach in the Niger Delta, complemented by the most sophisticated, global readership through the internet address: www.thetidenewsonline.com. So, management and staff of the corporation must utilise this occasion to celebrate the sustenance of the newspaper and thank God for His grace through the years. The corporation, and especially the Rivers State Government, must take this time to re-equip and turn around the newspaper for the future.
Although quite some persons and organisations have been partnering with the tabloid from inception, The Tide would want to draw courage and inspiration from the solidarity of a grateful state government. There are many reasons why the government and people of the state should celebrate The Tide. It is heart-warming that till date, the state newspaper is the most authoritative voice in the South-South region and one of the major African newspapers on the internet. Further, it is perhaps the first Nigerian newspaper to attain strong archival capability on the internet.
Bearing a motto: “A Commitment To Truth”, The Tide has, in addition to keeping faith with its mandate, facilitated the training of high-level manpower in the media industry, including students of higher institutions on industrial attachment. It is the first state newspaper to go daily on colour. This newspaper excels despite obvious inhibitions. It has operated for many years without a rotary machine.
May be, one area the newspaper needs to be always appreciated is the fact that it serves as the link between the government and the governed, on the one hand, then, the people and the rest of the world. This tabloid has in no small measure contributed to good governance by advising, promoting government’s programmes and policies and holding the authorities accountable.
It is also indulging that quite many institutions, corporate bodies and individuals mostly patronise the paper and regard it as their first choice. The dissemination of information through timely and accurate news, features, opinion articles, business, sports, press interviews, advertisements, among others, has constantly kept the doors of the newspaper open. We dare say that we serve the menu hot and fresh in these areas.
That The Tide still flows and keeps afloat is a testament of the resilience, hard work, focus, never-say-die spirit and industry of the staff and management on one hand and the support of successive governments, on the other. It, therefore, requires all the backing it can get to carry on.
This time next year, the Rivers State-owned newspaper will attain the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee). The question is: what is the plan of the government for the paper? What does the government think about this newspaper that has promoted its programmes and policies diligently for 49 years? The universal truth is that for any newspaper, private or public, to survive, it must be well-capitalised and professionalised.
That is why there is every reason for the Rivers State Government to reposition The Tide that has proved an invaluable resource to the state by furnishing the corporation with functional machines, computers, generating plants, rotary machinery, additional staff, circulation vans, and replace all decaying infrastructure to enable it to function better and be able to withstand future challenges. The lucrative business of exercise book production needs to be restored.
Fortunately, early this year, the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, magnanimously announced plans for a massive renovation of The Tide Newspaper premises to give it a more modern outlook as well as the provision of state-of-the art printing machines. We dare say that with the pragmatic and fatherly disposition of our Governor, this will surely soon come to fruition.
At 49, The Tide is a full-grown adult and no longer a youngster; its network, experience and even service have increased a thousandfold. Its plan for the future has become even more demanding. This is one of the issues the anniversary will shape and colour in the actual interest of the least Rivers person.
As can be seen, The Tide family has to return adulation to God and gratitude to the government and people of Rivers State for keeping the publication alive. This is an opportunity for the stable to commemorate itself. Thus, all staff of the corporation (past and present), as well as those who have sprinted on the pages of this great newspaper, must be grateful to God and remain more positive than ever. Bravo, The Tide at 49!
Editorial
Beyond The S’ South Demands
After a last-minute cancellation of a meeting between the Presidency and stakeholders of the
South-South zone scheduled for November 17, 2020, representatives of the geo-political region recently met in Port Harcourt with a presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and demanded a restructuring of the country to ensure true federalism and devolution of powers to the states as well as resource control.
Other demands included the relocation of the headquarters of all subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the region, revitalisation of the region’s Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri ports, immediate privatisation of the three refineries in the region to make them functional and boost the economy of the zone, create and manage their police and security architecture under a federal structure.
The regional leaders also called for the relocation of the headquarters of major oil companies from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South region. Also, they requested the immediate implementation of the consent judgement entered in the Supreme Court Suit No: SC/964/2016 to enable the zone get its share of $55 billion shortfalls of collection on deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.
The governors and stakeholders equally expressed concerns about the rot in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and observed that one of the major failures of the intervention agency was its refusal to forge and foster synergy, consultation and cooperation with the state governments, especially on project location, development and execution.
None of the demands by the South-South regional leaders is new as they have always been at our fingertips. Rather, we find it curious that the #EndSARS protests which unfortunately were limited to Southern Nigeria, and Abuja, the nation’s capital, have triggered a presidential stakeholders meeting.
Gambari is busy junketing across geo-political zones, all in the name of gathering information as to what could have been responsible for the anger that assailed the land. Interestingly, the South-South meeting took place only just recently after an initial failed meeting that drew heavy condemnations from leaders of the zone.
It is unclear what the stakeholders’ meeting was meant to achieve. If the meeting was designed for the presidential team to get information on the grievances that could have precipitated such widespread protests, that is enough proof that the Presidency is deaf to the lamentations across the land. This is, however, not strange for a government that renounced all it promised Nigerians that graciously voted it into power.
While The Tide salutes the governors and stakeholders of the region for making bold to ask for, particularly restructuring (a word the president and his Northern cliques hate to listen to), every other demand that was presented before the presidential team is in the public domain.
The clamour for restructuring has never been louder at any other time than this moment in our history. Some sectional groups which used to stand firmly against it have joined the call to remodel the political and administrative architecture of the country. The only group that continues to ask questions about the true intentions behind the clamour is the Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF).
Nigerians know the country suffers badly over the refusal of the political leaders to agree on the need for fiscal federalism. No one can deny the fact that the economy is solely dependent on oil from the Niger Delta, and that the northern cabal in power sees this as a goldmine. Perhaps, they are waiting for the oil in the delta to be depleted after which they would rely on their resources and allow for resource control.
The controversy over the Zamfara gold which is not appropriated as a national resource like oil is probably a pointer of what could happen in the future. Surprisingly, this critical issue was not presented at the meeting. No law of the country permits Zamfara or any state government to control and manage gold or any other mineral deposits in the state. We cannot as a nation apply laws discriminately. If people are allowed to process their solid minerals, others should also be allowed to do the same for their oil.
If President Muhammadu Buhari seeks to understand the gravity of the anger of the #EndSARS protesters, his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, handed him a gift on the assumption of office. Buhari had often been asked to act on the constitutional conference materials as a blueprint to restructure the country. Even the decisions of the restructuring panel headed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State which the All Progressives Congress (APC), constituted contains enough information for the president to act with and accomplish the demands of the South-South leaders.
As requests are constantly made for the development of the zone, past and some present governors from the area need to answer the question of what they have done so far with the over N50 trillion they have received from the Federal Government as 13 per cent derivation fund through the Federation Accounts all these years without any tangible, meaningful, and people-oriented human capital development to address the plights of the Niger Delta people. That would be fair to the entire Niger Delta struggle.
The seven-point demand of restructuring, true federalism, resource control, state police and others should be taken seriously by the federal authorities as we call for a deliberate understanding of the predicament and challenges of the region by our leaders, especially in terms of the degradation of the environment and waters. While we urge leaders of the region to articulate their positions and forward same to the National Assembly for necessary constitutional amendments, we ask the Federal Government to be disposed to the agitations or cease from developing other parts of the country with resources from the area. This is only fair in the interest of true federalism.
Editorial
As World Marks AIDS Day…
Tomorrow, December 1, 2020, the world will commemorate World AIDS Day. On this day, people
around the world unite to show solidarity and support for persons living with HIV/AIDS and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.
Each World AIDS Day focuses on a specific theme, but this year seems to have dual theme all tailored towards sharing the responsibility of ending the impact and resilience of HIV/AIDS . Thus, this year, the theme revolves around “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility”. Again, this year’s theme combines a growing list of challenges that World AIDS Day has alerted people to globally.
Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever international day for global health. Every year, United Nations agencies, governments and civil society groups coalesce to campaign around specific themes related to HIV to create awareness.
World AIDS Day remains as relevant today as it has always been, reminding people and governments that HIV has not gone away despite the overwhelming presence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, there is still a critical need for more funding for AIDS to increase awareness of the impact of HIV on people’s lives to end stigma and discrimination and to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV.
This year, the world’s attention has been directed by the COVID-19 pandemic on health and how pandemics affect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is showing once again how health is interlinked with other critical issues, such as reducing inequality, human rights, gender equality, social protection and economic growth. Hence, the theme.
COVID-19 has proved that indeed no one is safe in a pandemic until everyone is safe. Thus, leaving people behind is not an option if we are to succeed in the fight. Eliminating stigma and discrimination, making people our priority and basing our responses on respect for human rights and gender-responsive approaches are key to ending the colliding pandemics of HIV and COVID-19.
Global Solidarity and Shared Responsibility requires that we view global health responses, including the AIDS response, in a collective and new way. It, therefore, calls on the world to come together under the exercise of strong leadership that will create equal societies, the right to health for all and a robust and equitable global recovery. This World AIDS Day also calls on countries to step up their efforts to achieve healthier societies.
It has been estimated that 38 million people globally were living with HIV. Out of this figure, 25.4 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy. While 1.7 million people became newly infected with HIV globally, 690, 000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in the last year.
Given this development, it is now imperative for the introduction of a permanent cure for AIDS. If scientists developed a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine within a year and a half, and are still learning what COVID-19 infections look like and how to vaccinate against them, why is it hard to develop a HIV vaccine since its outbreak several years ago? In 1984, officials declared that an HIV vaccine would be ready for testing in two years. More than 35 years later, however, there is no HIV vaccine.
As the world focuses on this global health concern to humanity, Nigeria also joins the urgent call for a collective effort to alleviate the plight of AIDS patients in the country. Working on the local theme: “United to End AIDS in the Midst of COVID-19: Get Tested”, the Federal Government laments the low response of people to HIV/AIDS testing and appealed to citizens to embrace it.
The Director-General of the National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Aliyu, speaking at the 2020 World AIDS Day celebration in Abuja, regretted that the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely impacted the HIV/AIDS programmes in the country. Aliyu clearly identified stigma and discrimination as major causes of low response to testing and decided that his organisation would fight against such issues.
It has been rated that Nigeria has the second largest HIV epidemic in the world. Although HIV prevalence among adults is much less (1.3%) than other sub-Saharan African countries such as South Africa (19%) and Zambia (11.5%), the size of Nigeria’s population means 1.8 million people were living with HIV in 2019. Recent drops in prevalence estimates for the country has been attributed to better surveillance.
Nevertheless, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), estimates that around two-thirds of new HIV infections in West and Central Africa in 2019 occurred in Nigeria. Together with South Africa and Uganda, the country accounts for around half of all new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa every year. This is despite achieving a 13% reduction in new infections between 2010 and 2019.
NACA can reinvigorate the fight against the twin problem of discrimination and stigmatisation by employing interventions that will properly direct and improve young people’s knowledge of HIV, reducing negative stigma belief through media campaigns and increasing access to HIV testing through home-based testing and “opt-out” strategy at the point of care. This will drastically reduce the prevalent rate as well.
A major setback in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the COVID-19 era emanated from poor financing. Though NACA confirms it has been receiving some funding, the Federal Government needs to do more to enable the organisation increase its testing capacity and treatment of more AIDS victims to inspire courage and confidence in them and get them tested for the ailment.
It is commendable that NACA is beginning to enlist the support of the private sector to find a lasting solution to the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the country. The organisation should similarly solicit the assistance of some wealthy Nigerians like Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Femi Otedola, Chief Mike Adenuga, Chief (Mrs) Folorinsho Alakija, among others. Also, universities in the country should be enabled to come up with antidotes to the HIV/AIDS challenge through research efforts. This no doubt will greatly boost our national image.
Afterall, two Nigerians are involved in the discovery of the vaccine recently discovered to cure 95% of Covid – 19 infections. If that be the case, why not find a cure for HIV? There is no gainsaying that such a feat will put Nigeria on the global map.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
Ekiti PDP Blasts Fayemi Over Insecurity
- Politics5 days ago
Borno: PDP Blames Buhari For Massacre
- Politics5 days ago
‘Legislators Should Enlighten Nigerians On Legislative Duties
- Sports5 days ago
‘Sports Ministry Needs N81m To Clear Weed At National Stadium’
- Editorial5 days ago
As World Marks AIDS Day…
- Politics5 days ago
Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari
- Politics5 days ago
YPP Mobilises Youths For Future Elections
- Politics5 days ago
National Issues Require Bipartisan Approach – Lawmaker