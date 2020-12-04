Entertainment
About Timaya’s Gratitude Album
Even though Timaya has released bigger albums, “Gratitude” Album is his most introspective project for 14 years. The Nigerian super star and veteran singer has been in our face producing hit after hit and nailing his impact into the consciousness of American Grammy winner, Cardi B.
He has told his true story as a ‘plantain Boy’ with immense faith in God, he has spoken about life Anagaga and showed ‘Gratitude’ for his journey and he has told ‘Malonogedi’, while inspiring us to shake our ‘Bum Bum’. He has also rebranded from ‘Dem mama’ to DM and became papichulo or chulo for short.
All the while, his ploy has been to make us feel good Afro pop music the best way he can. His story and style of music is also one of the least criticized because Timaya is never going to change and there is no reason to expect him to change, but here, there is a slight change.
His latest album Gratitude comes on the heels of welcoming his third child with the stunning Dunnie. On L.O.V.E, it seems Timaya makes music for Dunnie aboard a Reggae beat.
“Gratitude” is a Timaya album filled with feel good Afro pop music, but this time his topics are from a more mature, calmer introspective and inspired Timaya. The music is enjoyable and calmer. In that spirit, Timaya sings “me I no de do gra gra”.
Commendably, he also bravely goes through the tracks by himself, while the album has some vibes, Timaya stands tall and speaks resonant truths into the entire spirit of his album. He is still energetic but his experience and veteran status shows in his music and he openly projects that.
Timaya articulates the right stories and shows the reason for his gratitude. This is a story of residence, Providence, pain and success from a veteran Nigerian super star. Even though Timaya has released bigger albums, Gratitude is his most introspective. It adequately reflects Timaya’s current stance in life and largely reveals a different side of him.
The album contains the following tracks:Born To Win, Don Dada, Something Must Kill A Man, I Can’t Kill Myself, Iberibe and L.O.V.E others are Local N Bougie, Gra Gra, Chulo Bothers Nobody, The Mood, No Limit and Okaka.
Showbiz Personalities Lament Loss Of Revenue To COVID-19
Entertainment industry is no doubt one of the largest employers of labour globally, Nigeria inclusive.
However, in recent times the industry has witnessed a down turn in business as a result of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic. This has caused many clubs, hangouts and hotels to wind up and their owners driven into other businesses like buying and selling of goods, especially in the Port Harcourt city to cushion the biting economic effect of this dreaded disease.
Nevertheless, the post-lock down period has affected the owners of the entertainment enclave and showbiz personalities the opportunity to bounce back to business, though at a skeletal level.
In order to assess the impact of COVID-19 in showbiz in Port-Harcourt, an expert Sunshine Walter of Mr. Dynamic Grill located on Peter Odili Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt who spoke with The Tide recently said “The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the industry as prices of goods and services are very high. The prices od drinks, raw food and meat are high, labour inclusive. We cannot break even, just struggling to balance up. We cannot get things we are suppose to get at the right price.”
The showbiz in the Port Harcourt City is sluggishly struggling to get to the usual height as people are still afraid to patronize hangouts clubs and hotels believing that there may yet be another outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Hence, the normal crowd witnessed in showbiz in the city is absolutely absent.
In a further chat with the Manager of Mr. Dynamic Grill, Miss Walter, explained that in keeping with state government protocol on COVID-19 pandemic “We had to introduce disposable cups, strict application and adherence to wearing face and nose masks by customers, social distancing, hand washing inclusive to ensure healthy environment and to woo customers yet the level of patronage is low.
The circumstances on the ground are certainly not the best of times for the entertainment industry as a result of outbreak of coronavirus owing to the fact that most hangouts, clubs and hotels have gone underground, unable to bounce back to business. The few operating which are making strong effort to continue to be in showbiz for instance, Sansun Hotel on Odili Road has wound up and have been put in the property Market for sale.
Showbiz in the city is in a very lamentable state, most popular hangouts and clubs can no longer host variety nights with guest artists, dancers, talent, disco jockeys (DJ) in attendance.
Night life in Port Harcourt is gradually phasing out because of near danger and fear of the possible contraction of coronavirus. People rather prefer to stay within the comfort of their homes and enjoy themselves.
In another development, a survey carried out by the Entertainment Desk of The Tide newspaper shows that proprietors in the showbiz are really facing a hard time.
Lamenting on the gloomy business environment brought about by this deadly pandemic, a manager of a popular hangout and night club on Dr. Peter Odili Road, Lesuka, Amaka Blessing decried the poor state of the entertainment industry in Port Harcourt, saying “there was no economic or business magic her outfit could apply to continue to operate withint he period of lock down as they totally carried out state government rules and guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic, adding that for 8 months they were not in business, although others were into hide and seek game.
By: Okwein George Parker
Tiwa Savage’s Celia Makes Times Magazine’s Top 10 Album 2020
Nigeria’s female music icon, Tiwa Savage’s Celia has been selected among the Top Ten in 2020 Album by Times Magazine, Describing the album, Times Magazine says:
“The latest album from Savage has an innate understanding of how various streams of music from the black diaspora fit together, soul, RnB rap, Afro beat and global pop coalesce seamlessly on the record”.
Savage feather weight and precise voice, flips fluidly between English and Yoruba, while Bright horn selections drift in and out.
She also shows off an alluring chemistry with an array of artistes from Sam Smith to Davido to Naira Marley. Their inspired contribution make Celia a Nigerian standout in a year of creative excellence from the country with other releases coming from Burna Boy, Davido, Fire Boy, DML, Olamide and Wizkid.
Tiwa in her reaction wrote on her official twitter handle @ Tiwa Savage: “ I doubted many things, but one thing I knew for sure was what a beautiful bodywork myself and everyone involved created, we created magic”.
“Soooo many project dropped this year all over the world and Times magazine picked #’Celia’ as one of their top ten albums released this year, Ope ni fun Eledumare’.
“ I’m even more gingered to drop my next project, following my heart and stepping out of my comfort zone yet again,2021, I am ready for you”. Celia released in August featured Sam Smith, Naira Marley, Stefflon Don Dice Aisles and Hamza.
Gotv Churns Out Interesting Programmes For Festive Season
The festive season is here and GOTV Nigeria is making it extraordinary with content specially curated for you and your family to enjoy, so if you are in search of shows to keep you entertained. Here is a selection of classic comedy, action and horror movies to watch this first weekend on GOTV.
Starting off is ‘MUSIC AND LYRICS’, a movie about a washed out singer who is given a second chance to make a chart topping hit for an aspiring teen sensation. Catch the thrilling comedy movie with Brad Garrett and Drew Barrymore on Thursday 3 at 7p.m on M-Net movies 4 (GOTV channel 3)
NONSTOP:- A US air Marshal receives threatening message demanding that his airline transfer 150 million dollars to an offshore account in the absence of which a passenger’s on the flight will be killed every 20 minutes. Watch Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore in this action packed movies, Nonstop which will air on Friday 4 at 7pm on M-Net movies 4 (channel 3).
RIDE ALONG:- TNT fans are also in for a treat with the dynamic duo of Cube and Heart in the comedy and action movie Ride Along. For the past two years, a high school security guard, Ben (Kelvin Heart) has been trying to prove himself to detective James (Ice Cube) that he is more than just video game junkie who is unworthy of his sister. Tune in to TNT (GOTV channel 16) at 9pm on Friday to watch the exciting duo.
A THOUSAND WORDS:- A hilarious comedy drama about a dishonest agent who is afflicted by a curse that would kill him if he speaks over 1000 words. When his attempts to keep quiet wreak havoc on his life, he tries to find a way to break the curse. A Thousand words will air on Saturday at 7pm on M-Net movies 4
DEADTECTIVES:- The horror/comedy film will also air on Saturday at 7pm on TNT (channel 16) this pulse raising hilarious comedy tells the story of a team of hapless reality TV ghost hunters who experience true paranormal activity for the first time while filming a make-or-break episode in most haunted mansion in Mexico.
Enjoy all of these and more when you subscribe to GOTV Jolli. GOTV Jolli package gives you a wide access to amazing contents movies, kiddies content, local drama, News and series at N2,460.00.
