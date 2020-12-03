Limits Of Sanctimony

Before now, Home Economics was only about cooking food, making clothes and sanitation. It was seen as a subject for only girls and women. Boys were given little thought about it. It has gone beyond housekeeping and dress making.

Home Economics in the present school curriculum includes family relations, human relations, consumer education, child development, hotel management, event management, in-door and out-door services.

Some scholars say the subject has become more important than vocational training that can help people live intelligent and normal life in their future endeavours.

One of the goals of acquiring education generally by younger persons is to fulfill life’s aspirations comfortably in future and to give back to the society the assistance received earlier in life. Since boys and girls will live together in future, teaching the boy-child Home Economics will give both equal opportunity to care for their families.

A school of thought has argued that if only the girl is taught the subject, it means it is just for one half of the family. In future, a boy and a girl will definitely get married and establish their own home.

According to an educator, Schepman, when both boys and girls have training in family relationships, they will have a similarity of ideas of the life that will be smooth over many necessary adjustments.

In fact, the importance of teaching the boy-child Home Economics in secondary school cannot be over-emphasised. Since people are developed in other aspects of education to succeed in life, this is also important.

When the boy-child is taught Home Economics which introduces him to child-rearing, decision-making and handling of finance, some of the disagreements that arise in homes will reduce.

Of course, we are aware that when some of these home issues are not handled properly, they lead to disagreement which may lead to divorce of man and wife.

For us to have successful homes which can be satisfying, a lot has to be done by education authorities. Home Economics curriculum has to be revised and updated to suit the present-day home. Specialists in Home Economics should develop types of classes that can assist boys and girls to attain good family life.

Serious efforts should be made by educators to train the boys on how to improve themselves as it concerns family life

Days are gone when mothers nursed their babies alone. Nowadays, greater percentage of women are either of working class or engage in their private businesses, thereby contributing meaningfully to the family income. This calls for the importance of including the boys who will eventually become fathers tomorrow. When a wife is at work, the man who may be on paternity leave should be able to take care of his kids and change baby nappies when necessary.

Awareness on this issue should be created for parents by relevant authorities telling them how important it has become training the boys in Home Economics.

High school boys of today who will become fathers in future should be given home training so as to understand how to manage home responsibilities as well as help their children develop normally. They should be knowledgeable about the kind of meals kids need when their mother is away from home.

Some years ago, it was only the girl-child that was mandated to get close to the mother as it concerns house chores. The boys would go to play football with the belief that house work was meant for girls alone. That mentality should be put right. The need to train them as well has become necessary so that when they get married, while their wives are at work, they can prepare meals for the family. This will help reduce the stress on the woman. In the absence of the mother, a boy can sew a button on his shirt, wash and iron his and his siblings’ clothes.

In our local setting, when our parents retire and cannot be independent, it is the female folks that take their parents to their matrimonial homes to cater for them. The boy who will become man in future can also do it properly if given the opportunity to study it.

I suggest that boys should be trained in Home Economics so that the issue of “children rearing children” in society can be put to stop. This results from teenagers ignorantly impregnating and marrying themselves. Of course, you see this because they may not have been properly taught.

When our boys are trained in that field, they will realise that maturity guides people in everything they engage in life, especially when it comes to marriage.

Home Economics educators should not educate only girls on food preparation. Educating the boys has become imperative considering the fact that boys are hungrier than girls. Boys need to have some ideas of good principles of nutrition.

We are not unaware that boys are more interested in the mechanics of the home. They are always interested to operate equipment to know how they work, study home plans, room arrangement, furniture and more.

We are aware that Home Economics is taught in schools but it is high time government at all levels through the ministry of education and curriculum developers placed more emphasis in providing the necessary teaching and learning facilities in schools to encourage the development of these abilities in acquiring knowledge in areas of their interests. Incentives can also be provided to encourage them.

The male tailors we see on our streets today learnt it when they were young, they earn a lot of money and cater for their families from that.

Even when we were in school, Home Economics was seen as an inferior subject or course of study designed for only women. A young man who studied Home Economics, catering and hotel management can work in a hotel either as a waiter, attendant and may become hotel manager in future.

The young men should be taught to keep homes so that they will appreciate the roles their girls and women play. This will make them understand that the difference between men’s and women’s roles are not much any longer.

After all, women’s education does not end in the kitchen any more.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode