Digital Marketing vs Traditional Marketing

Businesses, products and services need to make sure that they are able to attract their clients. This is because that is core of any business, it needs to be able to reach its intended audience. And in order for them to be able to get there are two different types of marketing that can be used, these are digital marketing and traditional marketing.

Difference Between Digital Marketing and Traditional Marketing

As we mentioned earlier, there are two different types of marketing that can be used in order to get your product or service to reach its intended audience, and these are digital marketing and traditional marketing.

The difference between digital marketing and traditional marketing is the manner in which the message will be reached by the audience.

In traditional marketing, the message will be portrayed through means like magazines and newspapers, whereas in digital marketing, the message will be portrayed through modern technology communication methods like social media or websites.

Channels of Digital and Traditional Marketing

Both types of marketing use different channels in order for them to be able to get the message across.

Channels for Digital Marketing include:

Social media e.g. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn

Websites

Content Marketing

Affiliate Marketing

Email Marketing

Channels for Traditional Marketing Include:

Outdoor e.g. billboards, bus/taxi wraps, posters etc

Print Magazines

Pros and Cons Both Digital and Traditional Marketing

As much as both are methods of marketing, they each have the good and thebad that comes with them.

Pros of Digital Marketing

Engagement

Measurable

Targeted

Cons of Digital Marketing

Can be annoying

It is not permeant

Dynamic

Pros of Traditional Marketing

Impactful

Permeant

Memorable

Cons of Digital Marketing

Hard to measure

Expensive

No direct Interaction

What method of Marketing Should you Use?

Now you need to be able to make the choice on the method of marketing that you will use. As you can clearly see that each of them have their pros and cons.