Heed Calls For Restructuring, True Federalism, Wike Urges Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the calls from various geopolitical zones of the country for restructuring and true Federalism so as to douse brewing tension in the country.

Governor Wike gave the advice last week when he featured as a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily monitored from Port Harcourt.

He said stakeholders in South-South and other geopolitical zones that met with the delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari had expressed their grievances which must be genuinely addressed.

Noting that stakeholders in the South-South, on Tuesday in Port Harcourt ventilated their expectations, Governor Wike said what was required was the political will by the President to implement the demands.

He advised President Buhari that whenever the National Assembly carries out constitutional amendment as it concerns restructuring, true Federalism and Resource Control, he should be courageous enough to assent to it.

The victory of Rivers State Government Against the Dutch Oil Shell at the Supreme Court last Friday, was a major source of joy last week in Brick House.The apex court, last Friday affirmed the state’s acquisition of 45 per cent equity stake in OML 11 and the Kidney Island, Port Harcourt.

Recall that the Supreme Court had in January 2019, upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which awarded N17 Billion damages against Shell for a devastating oil spill that ravaged farmlands, rivers, and streams in Ejama-Ebubu in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State decades ago.

In July 2019, Shell which was the operator of the OML11 and Kidney Island Port Harcourt, filed a suit at the Supreme Court to set aside it’s earlier judgement on the ground that the appellate court did not go into the merit of their appeal before upholding the decision of the Court of Appeal.

But the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgement prepared by Justice Centus Nweze and delivered by Justice Samuel Oseji, asserted that the appeal filed by Shell was frivolous and lacked merit.

Another major event in Brick House in within the week under review was the courtesy visit by a delegation of Chiefs, Elders and Women leaders of Opobo led by the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja.

The visit was to inform that Governor and also invite him to be their Special Guest of Honour at the planned Opobo Kingdom Sesquicentenary celebration billed to hold between 24th and 28th December, 2020.

King Jaja who also is the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers said the people of Opobo Kingdom have lined up several activities to celebrate Opobo Kingdom as they mark 150 years of it’s establishment.

The Governor directed the State Surveyor-General to commence surveying and measuring of the land recently reclaimed by the Rivers State Government in Opobo kingdom so that the land can be allocated to the benefitting families.

He commended the Amayanabo and the people of Opobo Kingdom for being very supportive to his administration and urged them not to relent.

Governor Wike underscored the importance of the Ogoni- Opobo-Andoni Unity Road to the state and restated the determination of his administration to complete the project before his administration is over..

Also last week, Gov Wike added another feather to the long list of his awards as he emerged the Hallmark Man of The Year 2020.

Business Hallmark Newspaper, gave Governor Wike the award as it recognises outstanding individuals and institutions who have affected national development in productive ways.

Chief Told Adeniyi, a member of Business Hallmark Advisory Board, and Co-chair of it’s Public Policy Forum, said Wike was chosen in recognition of his developmental strides in the state as well as his staunch defense of democracy.

The State Government also imposed a 24 hour curfew for two weeks on the entire area around the Okoro-nu-Odo flyover in Rumuokoro due to the upsurge of cult activities and related violence.

Governor Wike also received a delegation of the Tiv People living in the state under the aegis of Mdzough U. The delegation which was led by Mr Caleb Yashi.u

By: Chris Oluoh