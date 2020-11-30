Oil & Energy
Court Restores Abigborodo, Hely Creek Fields To Transnational Energy
A Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside the purported reversal of the consent given by the Federal Government for the farm-out agreement between Chevron and Transnational Energy Limited (TEL) on the Abigborodo and Hely Creeks marginal fields in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 49.
The court, in a judgment by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, upheld the plaintiffs’ claims and granted all the reliefs sought, including an award of $20million in damages against the defendants, who are all Federal Government’s agents.
The judgment was on a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1067/2020, filed by Transnational Energy Limited (TEL) and Bresson A. S. Nigeria Limited.
Defendants were Minister of Petroleum Resources, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Department of Petroleum Resources, National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS) and the Attorney General of the Federation.
The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Dr. Sijuade Kayode, claimed that a farm-out agreement over the two marginal fields was concluded between TEL and the joint venture operators, Chevron Nigeria Limited in 2017 for amongst others purposes, to provide feedstock to a gas-to-power project developed by TEL and its partners, which started in 2012.
They stated that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in a letter dated 20th February, 2017, conveyed a letter of ministerial consent by the Minister of Petroleum Resources approving the farm-out and its terms.
The plaintiffs added that the DPR, in its said letter, equally directed TEL to pay a prescribed premium to Federal Government, after which the farm-out will become effective, a directive TEL complied with by paying the prescribed fee of $639,820.65.
Rather than allow the plaintiffs enjoy the benefits of the agreement after the FG acknowledge receiving TEL’s payment, the then Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, the late Abba Kyari wrote a memo, purporting to revoke the earlier ministerial consent, claiming to have acted on the instruction of the President.
They added that the DPR, without any notice to the farmee (TEL) put the two fields in the 2020 marginal fields basket, even though the fields were not part of the original 57 of fields approved for the bid round, a decision TEL and its sister company in the power business (Bresson A.S. Nigeria Limited) challenged by filing the suit.
The plaintiffs exhibited their audited accounts, business plan and financial model which showed that both plaintiffs had jointly expended $22,718,000.00 on the development of the gas and power side of the project.
They also exhibited their financial models in arguing that they have lost over $164million due to the actions of the defendants, while Federal Government may have equally lost over $68million in royalty and taxes not earned as a result of the actions of the defendants.
They plaintiffs asserted that their gas-to-power project elicited a massive international cooperation spanning over 15 countries and involving over 100 international experts.
“As a matter of fact, the Hungarian Exim Bank went to parliament to amend its legislation in order to raise her scope of participation in the power side of the projects,” they said.
Justice Taiwo, in the judgment delivered on October 18, 2020, a copy of which was made available on Friday, held that the defendants failed to supply counter evidence and arguments to disprove the plaintiffs’ claims.
The judge noted: “One thing that is very clear and undeniably so, is that the averments of the plaintiffs, from the inception of the meetings and correspondences between the plaintiffs, Chevron Nig Ltd, the third defendant (DPR), NNPC and NAPIMS on the farming out by Chevron Nigria of the Hely Creek and Abigborodo marginal fields within OML 49 were not denied.
“From the preponderance of the facts and documents attached to the affidavits of the plaintiffs in support of the application, I find and I hold that the plaintiffs have proved that they are entitled to the declaratory reliefs being sought,” the judge said.
Justice Taiwo, who upheld NAPIMS’ claim that it was not a juristic person and excluded it as a party, expressed displeasure at the conduct of the defendants in relation to issues leading to the dispute and asked governments and their agencies to always abide by contractual agreements duly entered.
He wondered why the the defendants turned around to dispute the presidential consent given for the farm out agreement between TEL and Chevron after the Ministry of Petroleum accepted the $639,820.65 the plaintiffs paid to the FG and which payment the ministry acknowledged.
The judge added: “The defendants cannot be allowed to resile from their obligation under the contract or agreement where they have benefited. Money was paid into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria by the fist plaintiff (TEL).”
Justice Taiwo held that neither the then Chief of Staff to the President nor NAPTIMS and DPR has the power to issue any letter reversing the farming out agreement as they purported to have done.
“Governments and their officials must not, without legal reasons, terminate contracts at will and without recourse to their conscience, where as, in this case, as held above, that the plaintiffs have put in substantial efforts and expended monies in the project.
“It is even bad that the defendants have not offered to refund the money paid by the first plaintiff in this matter. The purported revocation, if I may use the word, leaves one to think that there are facts suppressed by the defendants,” he said.
The judge proceeded to, among others, affirmed the consent already granted TEL in relation to the farm out agreement, validated the payment made by the company as approved premium for the consent and ordered the defendants to take all necessary steps to allow the plaintiffs unhindered access and possession of the said Hely Creek and Abigborodo fields.
It was learnt from the court’s registry that one of the defendants has applied for stay of execution of the judgment upon filing a notice of appeal.
But, the plaintiffs, it was gathered, are favourably disposed to an amicable resolution of the dispute in view of the financial costs to both parties, and particularly its impact on the main aim of the agreement, which was to provide gas for power plants.
FG Removed Fuel Subsidy To Pay Salary, Service Debts -TUC Leader
The Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Chief Chika Onuegbu, has alleged that the Federal Government removed subsidy on petroleum products to enable it pay salaries and service foreign debts.
He also alleged that 99 per cent of the Federal Government’s earnings were being used to service foreign debts.
Onuegbu made the allegations at the weekend, while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the only reason why government opted for petroleum subsidy removal was because there was no money to pay salaries and service debts at the same time.
He noted that the removal of petroleum subsidy without developing critical infrastructures was causing Nigerians untold hardship, explaining that the organised labour had advised the government to put in place critical infrastructures before removing the subsidy.
“We thank God that the 5,000 capacity Water Smith Modular Refinery has been commissioned in Imo State. We want to see government give free hand to private and other refineries to thrive.
“The Federal Government’s earnings have reduced by 60 percent as the Minister of State for Petroleum has rightly said, and government is no longer in the business of fixing pump price.
“Who then is responsible for announcing change in price, which the Petroleum Pricing Regulating Agency is supposed to do? NNPC now does it because it is the sole importer, and yet government is saying that they are no more fixing pump price.
“Labour has the capacity to ambush government, but what we are looking at is the economy. Hardship is on the increase, and that is why we are engaging government to discuss.
“Strike at this time will stiffen the economy, and the alternative to strike is dialogue. We need trust for us to believe government, and we want government to come up with reasonable decision to convince labour.
“TUC and NLC strike will cripple the nation’s economy, and can not be sustainable for one week because some people will die, and all along, labour and government have been engaging in this where every strike by labour will only cause a little shift from government position to a middle ground with labour, but yet, the price continues to increase”, he said.
The former National Industrial Relations Officer of PENGASSAN, who is also an Economist by training, posited that embarking on strike now would have adverse effects on the economy, saying Nigeria is already facing the twin evil of increase in cost of living and inflation, which he referred to as “stagflation”.
By: Corlins Walter
Scientist Makes Case For Radioactive Material Control
A radioactive scientist, Mr Ahmad Kabiru, has urged the radioactive regulatory agency in the country, the Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) to be proactive in the discharge of its duty.
Kabiru gave the charge at a ‘Knowledge Sharing Session’, organised by Ntephe, Smith and Wills (NSW) in conjunction with the Institute of the Environment (IE) Limited in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He explained that radioactive materials were used for oil and gas exploration, adding that they are not only naturally occurring, but are stored along with the oil and gas as a reservoir.
He described the materials as Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (TENORMs), and pointed out that though they may be harmful, they are useful in oil and gas exploration activities as they help to bring oil to the surface for use.
Kabiru explained further that TENORMs were used in nearly every sector of the economy, at the airports to scan luggage, in hospitals for clinical investigations, diagnosis and treatment especially cancers and also in the agricultural sector and for power generation.
According to him, “we cannot say we’re going to stop oil and gas exploration because there are technologically enhanced radioactive materials coming up with it, what we do is to properly manage it so it does not affect the activities of the oil and gas exploration and those who handle it will not be exposed to its effects”.
He called on the NNRA, which regulates the application of radioisotopic technology in the country, to ensure that whoever is involved in the application of radioisotopic technology does not expose himself, his workers and the people around him and the community to dangerous levels of radiation.
He warned that oil bearing communities would be affected when the radioactive source get out of control of the licensee “because if you lose control you don’t know who is in the possession of it and what the person is using it for. It can affect the community in two ways and it comes as water because of the activities of oil and gas exploration”.
According to him, “there are accumulated effects do not manifest immediately after exposure and these can be expressed in form of cancer and genetic mutation. The next one is the Demestic effects which manifest immediately the person is exposed to radiation. People can die and they can also get burnt by radiation”.
Kabiru urged the government to support the regulatory agency with funding, adding that more awareness should be created about the effects of radiation and how to manage it.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
NEMSA Threatens To Withdraw Licences Of Erring Electrical Contractors
The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has threatened to withdraw licenses of electrical installation contractors who violate the extant laws operating in the power industry.
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEMSA, Engr. Peter Ewesor, who made the threat at the inauguration of the Zonal Electrical Installation Contractors Certification Panel in Port Harcourt, said that the move was to prevent loss of lives and property of Nigerians.
Ewesor, who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, said that several lapses had been identified in the power sector and other workplaces in the area of electrical installations, resulting in unstable networks and fire incidents over the years.
According to him, “these lapses are largely responsible for the networks getting into states of disrepair soon after commissioning them for use, and the aging equipment and networks, as regularly adduced as the causes of frequent networks/system collapse and failures”.
Ewezor listed some of the lapses as, “design and construction failures, improper planning and execution of electrical projects, use of substandard material and equipment, deliberate oversight of the procedures, codes and requirements for executing electricity projects as specified by regulations and standard codes of practice, lack of adherence to standard construction and installation, inadequate safety provisions during construction”.
The NEMSA boss said, “The safety, reliability, quality and efficiency of power supply to the populace largely depends on the quality of networks and systems that are built according to specification and standard. This certification is to say that we have certified you as being competent, qualified, reliable to provide level of comfort and safety to the people you are providing the electrical installation services to.
“So, if you now provide otherwise services that lead to loss of lives, that actually lead to bad installation that will cause havoc and hazard, why should you continue to have the certificate? There are two ways; either we suspend or we revoke. Suspend means given the opportunity to explain what happened, giving the opportunity to see if you can improve.
“But revocation means the persons has caused a very serious problem in the industry probably that would lead to loss of lives and property and you have led to actually creating a lot of disaffection. Then, we don’t need to allow you to continue to work. And this happens in all professions,” Ewesor stated.
He assured that the agency would play its role in stamping out quacks, unqualified electrical installation contractors and bad electrical installations in the country to ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply to Nigerians, while ensuring safety of lives and property and taking Nigerians out of darkness into light.
“That is why these contractors are being certified. We want them to be on top of their game and do the right thing,” he explained,
He urged the panel to be honest in its work and shun unnecessary sympathy towards anybody during the interview session.
“Being sympathetic means you (panelist) have given somebody the license to say the man can go and destroy property. In the case of an electrical engineer, it is probably one of the worst because he can kill a whole community. One mistake of an electrical engineer in the industry can lead to death of several people and loss of several property,” he stated.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
