Boko Haram Still Very Strong In Borno, Gov Admits
The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, yesterday, admitted that the dreaded Boko Haram sect are still existing strongly in many parts of the state, especially in the Sambisa Forest, River Fringes of Koshobe and Lake Chad Basin posing threats to over 6 million people in the state.
Zulum spoke after he attended the mass burial of rice farmers/fishermen slaughtered on Saturday in Koshobe in broad daylight at Zabarmari community in which, 44 corpses have been recovered by security operatives and volunteers, while other corpses are still not recovered in the bush of Koshobe village, with scores missing at press time.
Koshobe, located north-east, an agrarian community under Jere Local Government Area, where most Hausas engaged in farming and fishing is about 25kilometres drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.
Zulum said, though his administration has launched a security outfit called ‘Agric -Ranchers’ comprised of military, paramilitary and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, including Hunters/Vigilantes to safeguard farmers, there is the need for collective responsibility, especially from the parts of the Federal Government, and governments of border countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroun Republic to team up and address the lingering Boko Haram crisis in the region.
He regretted the escalating killings perpetrated by armed insurgents in some parts of the state, and assured that his administration will soon recruit additional Civilian Joint Task Force to complement efforts of the security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram.
“With what happened in Koshobe/Zabarmari community, yesterday, I can admit that the dreaded Boko Haram sect are still existing strongly in many parts of our state, especially in the Sambisa Forest, River Fringes of Koshobe and Lake Chad Basin posing threats to over 6 million people in the state.
“As you are aware that this administration has launched a security outfit called ‘Agric -Ranchers’ comprised of military, paramilitary and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, including Hunters/Vigilantes safeguard farmers, there is the need for collective responsibility, especially from the parts of the Federal Government, and governments of border countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroun Republic to team up address the lingering Boko Haram crisis in the region.
“You have seen this morning; we buried 44 recovered corpses according to Islamic rites. I was informed that over 70 farmers were slaughtered while harvesting their rice in Koshobe village, but as it is, more corpses are still lying there waiting for evacuation.
“I assure you that this administration will soon recruit additional Civilian Joint Task Force complement efforts of the security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram”, Zulum said.
He, therefore, prayed God/Allah to grant eternal rest to the souls of the deceased and their families to bear the irreparable lost.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Rice Farmers Association in Zabarmari, Mallam Hassam Maina, in an interview, described the incident as a “Deadly Blow”.
He called on the government and the security agencies to live up to their responsibility in protecting lives and property in the state.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari in Jere Local Government of Borno, describing the terrorist killings as insane.
The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, yesterday.
Buhari said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”
He said, “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State.
“The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief.
“May their souls Rest In Peace.”
About 43 farmers were murdered while an unspecified number of others were unaccounted for when Boko Haram insurgents launched attacks on rice fields at Zabarmari.
Nine of the victims were believed to be settlers in search of greener pastures from Zamfara, seven from Kebbi and eight from Sokoto while the remaining were indigenes of Zabarmari town.
Reacting, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, condemned in the strongest terms, the killing of “about 50” rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents.
Gbajabiamila, who expressed sadness over the killing of the farmers, said the incident had once again brought to the fore the need for more military action against the terrorists.
This is contained in a statement, yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled, ‘Gbajabiamila condemns killing of Borno rice farmers, calls for more military action against insurgents.’
The Speaker said it was unfortunate that “about 50 of the farmers were killed in a most gruesome manner” at a time the country was focusing on self-sufficiency in rice production.
PDP Condemns Attack On Wike’s Father’s Church …Urges FG To Allow Govs Control Security Agencies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned, in very strong terms, the devilish attack on the church of the father of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, last Saturday night.
The PDP also demanded for a comprehensive investigation into the explosion that rocked the Christian Universal Church, in the Azikiwe Street area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Making its position known in a statement, yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “Our party condemns this dastardly attack on the church, which we believe was well planned and targeted to cause harm to worshippers and persons close to Governor Wike, particularly, his father.
“The PDP is disturbed by the intentions of the attackers in detonating an explosive in a religious place, particularly given the large number of persons that usually gather at such places.
“While we demand for a thorough investigation into the attack as well as prosecution of all those involved, we hold, as a party, that the time has come, more than ever in our contemporary history, for the amendment of our extant laws to allow state governors to be in charge of the security of their respective states.
“We restate our call for the amendment of relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as emended) to allow states more control of security issues in their respective domains.
“Our party, however, commends the people of River state for their alertness, which led to the arrest of the attackers. Such courageous act by the people also points to the need to allow greater participation of communities and state governments in the handling of security issues in their environment.
“The PDP, especially commends Governor Nyesom Wike, for his efforts towards ensuring the security of his state despite the daunting challenges.
“The PDP urges Governor Wike, the members of the Christian Universal Church and the people of Rivers State not to be deterred by this attack but to remain at alert, especially at this critical time”, the statement added.
Earlier, the Rivers State Police Command had confirmed the attack on the church of Governor Nyesom Wike’s father in Port Harcourt, last Saturday night.
The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said that three suspects have already been arrested.
Omoni, who promised to give more details of the development, said: “I can confirm the attack on the church, and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.
“They (arrested suspects) are helping us in our investigation. The church has been swept by the Bomb Department. More details will follow later.”
It would be recalled that two suspects, who allegedly detonated dynamite at Governor Nyesom Wike’s father’s church, popularly called, Christian Universal Church International at #25, Azikiwe Street, Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt, last Saturday night, around 12midnight were nabbed by vigilant youths of the area shortly after attempting to detonate the explosive device.
It was gathered that the youths, who gave the suspects the beating of their lives, also handed them over to the police, on arrival at the crime scene a few minutes later.
One of the youths, who is the Assistant Chief Security Officer of the area, Collins Johnbull, in an interview, said that they saw five men entering the church at about 9pm adding that the youths had assumed that the suspects were church members.
Collins disclosed that after some minutes, they heard a loud sound suspected to be dynamite, explaining that shortly after the explosion, they saw the hoodlums running out of the church with guns.
The assistant chief security officer said that he quickly mobilised his men, and arrested two of the suspects before arrival of the police.
Johnbull said, “On Saturday, 28th day of November, 2020, while I was on my duty post, we observed some movements around 8pm to 9pm, and we were on the alert, before then, we saw some strange faces, about five of them, that entered into the governor’s father’s church, and we thought they were church members having their normal evening programme, but we were suspicious of them because of the way they were moving.
“About five minutes after the boys entered the church, there was an explosion, we heard a banging noise like that of a bomb from the church, and we immediately approached the church, and saw them (the suspects) jumping out of the church wearing masks and carrying guns, and they started shooting at my men.
“By God’s grace, we were able to apprehend three of the criminals that attacked the church, while two escaped. We did everything in our power to apprehend the hoodlums. As we are talking now, one of my men who was hit by a bullet, is receiving treatment.”
Another member of the security team, Uche Brown, said one of their members was in the hospital because of the injury he sustained while going after the hoodlums, but also corroborated Johnbull’s narrative that three suspects have been taken into custody.
According to Brown, “Around 8.43pm, some hoodlums who attacked the state governor’s father’s church at Azikiwe Street tried to bring down the building by throwing dynamites into it but (they) did not succeed.
“When they noticed that the security men were approaching them, they tried to escape, and we apprehended three of them, while two escaped, before the arrival of the police who took them into custody.”
They pleaded for assistance from the governor to ensure the payment of medical bills of the security personnel, who helped in the arrest of the suspects.
When The Tide visited the area, yesterday, there was heavy presence of security agents around the area, including Omoku/Azikiwe to UBA through Azikiwe Street, as the entire area had been cordoned off from vehicular traffic.
It was also discovered that a little part of the window glass in the building was shattered.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Ignore Restructuring, Fiscal Federalism At Your Peril, Wike Warns Buhari
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, to heed the clamour for fiscal federalism and restructuring, to douse brewing tension in the country.
Wike, said stakeholders in the South-South and other geopolitical zones that met with the delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, have expressed their grievances, which must be genuinely addressed.
The Rivers State governor, stated this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday.
The governor noted that stakeholders in the South-South, last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, ventilated their expectations, and what was now required was political leadership and will by the President to implement the demands.
“President Buhari, has an opportunity today, that Nigerians are saying these are the things we want; these are the things we think can move Nigeria forward. And you have to show leadership by saying, ‘I have listened to you and these are things we can implement’. You may not necessarily implement everything that the people are talking about or people may want. But let people say that under President Buhari, has been able to implement one, two, three and four demands by the people.
“But if he does not take this opportunity now, and does not implement some of these requests, I don’t think it will be very good for Nigeria and for his legacy. I don’t think that will mean well.”
The governor stated that despite reservations in some quarters about the readiness of the Federal Government to address issues raised, Buhari must avail himself the rare opportunity to address nagging issues militating against the stability of the country.
“If the president does not do this, given the opportunity he has now, then, he will put Nigeria on fire.”
Wike acknowledged that some of the salient demands of the South-South zone will require constitutional amendments to actualise, but implored the President to ensure that whenever the National Assembly passes constitutional amendment as it concerns restructuring, true federalism and resource control, he does not refuse to assent to it.
“But, again, if constitutional amendment is being made and the President vetoes or says no, he will not sign it like he did against the Electoral Act, then, it will become a problem for Nigerians.”
He dismissed insinuations by the Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, that National Assembly members and ministers from the zone were not consulted before Tuesday’s meeting with the presidential delegation.
“We are playing politics with issues that concern Nigerians; issues that concern the region. I don’t need to be told, assuming I am a legislator, and something like this happens, I will rush back to the state to meet the governor; to meet the stakeholders, and say: what do we do? You don’t need to wait for the governor to call you! It is your own responsibility as representative of the people. You heard that your state has been burnt down, for example, you don’t expect somebody who is bereaved to begin to call, to say I am bereaved.”
He described as regrettable the absence of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, who arrived the Government House, Port Harcourt, with the Chief of Staff for the crucial stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, but failed to participate in the event for inexplicable reasons.
“When I asked the Chief of Staff: where is my own minister? he was also shocked, because he knew that the minister was at the airport with them.”
Wike noted that President Buhari has done the needful by appointing people to manage the affairs of NDDC for the interest of the region, but, regrettably, that those appointed were politicians who have refused to work with PDP governors in the region.
He accused the NDDC of pervasive corruption to the extent of claiming projects done by the Rivers State Government, as its own.
“Rivers State Government went to court and challenged NDDC that, you cannot do what you are doing without consultation, without approval of the state government. And the court agreed with the Rivers State Government. NDDC, you cannot do what you are doing. You are distorting the physical development of the stat”, Wike stressed.
The governor, lamented the continuous politicisation of security in the country to the extent that it has prevented the take-off of operations of the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.
He accused the Nigerian Army, which ironically, has given tactical support to similar outfits in APC-controlled states like Lagos and Kogi, of preventing the State Safety Corps from operating, despite legislative backing.
He also wondered why the state Police Command would be contemplating community policing without the involvement of state governors.
“You are talking about community policing, and then, state governments are not involved. Who pays these officers or the men who are involved in community policing? You stay in Abuja, you take a decision, you recruit, then, you come and tell the state governments to come and pay, it does not work that way.
“And what do you mean by community policing? You are talking about how to provide security in various communities. Who is in-charge of these communities? And that is the problem we have in our own federal structure. You cannot say you operate a true federal system when you have only one police command”, Wike argued.
The governor dismissed claims that the state government owed personnel of the Rivers State Transport Company, and explained that state does not have such employees on its database.
He explained that before the advent of his administration, the state transport company had been operating as a franchise, without remitting proceeds to the state government.
Family Demands N1bn Over SARS Killing Of 27-Yr-Old UNIPORT Undergraduate
The family of a 27-year-old final year student of University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, late Mr. Solomon Yellow, allegedly killed by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, popularly called SARS in March, 2019, has demanded the payment of the sum of N1billion as compensation and damages by the police.
The family also demanded that those officers who allegedly killed and deposited the body of late Solomon Yellow at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital mortuary be made to face the full weight of the law as justice for the family.
The representative of the family, Barrister Hannah West, who spoke on behalf of the petitioner and father of the deceased, Chief Dominic Daobu Yellow, made the position of the family known when she appeared before the panel, yesterday, to testify in evidence at the resumed sitting of the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry Investigating the alleged Acts of Violence, Torture, Brutality, Murder and Violation of Fundamental Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in the state.
West, who narrated how his younger brother, late Solomon Yellow was allegedly killed by operatives of SARS at Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, told the commission that his late brother was last seen on March 13, 2019, and that he was declared missing by his fellow students at the University of Port Harcourt.
She further told the panel that the family got the information on how his younger brother was killed through a fellow detainee at SARS Station, adding the family was informed that his elder brother was taken to Port Harcourt Maximum Prison, when they went on search and rescue mission.
According to her, the alleged detainee, Mr. Chuks, told his elder brother that late Solomon Yellow was killed by SARS operatives on March 14, 2019, and that his body was deposited at the UPTH morgue, adding that when they got to UPTH morgue, they discovered the deposited body of their younger brother.
She listed the names of the officers who deposited his brother’s corpse at the mortuary as Samuel Sunday, who was the team leader, Friday Ikuku, and Austin Wilson, and prayed that the full weight of the law be served on them to serve as a deterrent to other police officers who may likely commit the same crime in future.
She explained that details of the police investigation based on the petition the family sent to Force Headquarters were not made available to them, despite the fact that the family spent over N1million to secure justice in the matter.
“We went to SARS severally but no success. They were unable to tell us the whereabouts of my younger brother but we got to know that he was late through one of the SARS detainees.
“The loss of our younger brother is irreparable but we seek for full weight of justice to be served on those identified SARS officers who took my brother to UPTH morgue”, she begged.
Although the trial did not commence without some legal hitches from the police legal team led by Superintendent of Police Imegu Gladys, who consistently opposed the hearing of the evidence on the grounds that they were not served, saying that proceeding with such evidence without proper service to the police was amounted to an ambush on the police.
However, it took the intervention of the Chairman of the panel, Justice Chukwunoye Uriri (rtd) to overrule the police counsel based on the established norms of the commission with regards to giving evidence.
The chairman, in his ruling, adjourned the matter to Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for cross-examination and continuation of the matter by the police legal team.
By: Akujobi Amadi
