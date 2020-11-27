News
Rivers APC Condemns Amaechi’s Boycott Of S’South Stakeholders’ Meeting
The Igo Aguma-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed disappointment at the absence of the godfather of the party in the state and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, from the South-South stakeholders’ meeting with the Presidency held in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.
The party noted that Amaechi received the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to President, Amb Ibrahim Gambari, at the Port Harcourt Airport, but later “disappeared”.
The factional Acting/Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Rivers, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, described the former governor’s absence at the meeting as unfortunate.
Aguma urged Amaechi to tender an apology to Rivers people and APC for his action.
He stated: “Information available to the APC in the state is that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi was at the Airport in Port Harcourt to receive the presidential delegation, escorted them to the venue of the meeting, disappeared, and was never part of such a crucial stakeholders’ meeting that has to do with the South-South geopolitical zone.
“The absence of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who is supposed to be the minister representing Rivers State in the federal cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, is most unfortunate, as there can be no justification for his non-participation.
“This is because there can be no plausible reason for his disappearance from such an important meeting of the leadership of the South-South and the Presidency aimed at discussing issues affecting our region.
“The action of the godfather of the APC in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi is an evidence of the type of leadership he is giving the APC in the state, which is solely aimed at destroying the party at all cost for his personal gain in keeping with his vows,” he added.
Fighter Jets: Nigeria Risks Losing $493m Over Bad Runways, Senate Warns
The Senate Committee on Air Force, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria risks losing $493million already paid to the United States of America for the purchase of five Super Tucano fighter planes over bad runway of its various airfields.
The Federal Government had paid $493million in 2018 to a US company to supply the fighter jets to address the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges facing the country.
But the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Mike Ama Nnachi, explained while presenting the budget report of the committee before the Committee on Appropriations, that when the Americans came to inspect the Kanji runway, they complained that it does not have capacity to carry the aircraft.
Nnachi, therefore, stressed the need to make provision for additional N9billion that would take care of the runway and aircraft so as to prevent Nigeria from losing the money and the aircraft.
He said: “It is a very serious issue; they are running around, they have gone to finance minister, they have gone to the CBN, they have gone to Senate President. The money needed is not part of the main budget.
“Nigeria has already paid $493million for the aircraft, and the officials of American company who came to Nigeria, last week, said that the Kanji runway is not capable to carry those fighter jets and that Nigeria will forfeit the aircraft. They mentioned about three countries which had been affected with that”, he added.
In his response, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, assured that his committee would look inward to make funds available to address the issue in the 2021 budget.
RSG Recommits To Unity Road Project Completion
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated the commitment of his administration to complete the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road project within the lifespan of his administration.
Wike gave the assurance when the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja led a delegation of chiefs, elders and women leaders on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The visit was to inform the governor and also invite him to be their special guest of honour at the planned Opobo Kingdom Sesquicentenary celebration that would hold between December 24 and 28, 2020.
Wike said that the Unity Road project was important to his administration, which was why it must be completed, and also to fulfil the promise he made to the Amanyanabo that his people would drive home by road this December.
“The road to Opobo Town must be completed. It is a project that is key. I take it personal because I can’t be governor, and it is not done.
“I had promised to make it possible for Opobo people to travel home by road this December. I will do everything humanly possible to fulfil that promise,” he said.
The governor also directed the state Surveyor General to commence surveying and measuring of the land in Opobo Kingdom that was recently reclaimed by the state government so that the land can be allocated to the benefitting families.
Wike, who expressed regrets that Nigeria hardly rewards hard work and people who have contributed so much to further its growth, particularly noted the landmark achievements of Prof. Sylvanus Cookey when he was the vice chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt.
According to the governor, Opobo people must continue to protect their rich history, do nothing to undermine it, and assured them of government’s support towards the success of the activities to celebrate the 150 years of the establishment of Opobo Kingdom.
Wike, who noted that the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom and his people have been very supportive of his administration and conducted themselves peacefully, urged them to continue in that stead and be assured that they would not be disappointed.
Earlier, in his presentation, the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja noted that the recent victory of the state government at the Supreme Court over the disputed Soku Oil Field on the Bayelsa-Rivers states’ boundary was another feat for Governor Wike.
He explained that this has added to other giant development stride that had been driven to change life and landscape of the state.
The Amanyanabo, who is also the chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, said that Opobo Kingdom and its people have lined up several activities to celebrate the kingdom as they mark 150 years of its establishment.
He told the governor that the people have invited him to be their special guest of honour on December 28, 2020, when there shall be a symbolic display of the landing of King Jaja of Opobo on the shores of a new kingdom.
Rotary Begins Three-Day Medical Outreach To Rivers Communities
The Rotary International District 9141, yesterday, flagged-off a three-day medical outreach to communities in Rivers State to mark its 2020/2021 Rotary Family Health Days.
Performing the flag-off ceremony of the medical outreach at the Churchill Road Primary Health Centre, Port Harcourt, the District Governor, Virginia Major, urged residents of the area to make good use of the medical outreach to uplift their health status.
Major said, “We are happy that people came out because it is not everybody that knows how to take good care of their health. For you people to come out to embrace this outreach, means that you value your health and will live long.
“No matter how little the fever or headache or cough is, don’t sit at home and hope that it will soon go. Visit the hospitals and health centres in your neighbourhoods and check yourself.
“Please, don’t stay at home and believe that everything is perfect because, sometimes, serious issues may come with little cough. After six months, they will tell you it is no longer ordinary cough but something that may lead to your death.
“We are encouraging residents to make good use of these three days. When you get home, inform your sisters, mothers, brothers and fathers, and even your neighbours so that they can participate and benefit from this outreach”, she pleaded.
In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Agiriye Harry, thanked Rotary International for partnering with the state government to reach out to the sick and vulnerable in the society.
Harry, who was represented by Dr. Siyeofori Dede, also lauded Rotary International for championing the fight that eventually led to the eradication of polio in Nigeria and Africa.
Responding, a resident of Enugu Waterfront in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Ola Adenigbesun, thanked Rotary International for bringing the medical outreach to the people at the grassroots.
He called on other well-spirited groups and individuals in the society to borrow a leaf from Rotary International in order to reduce sicknesses and deaths in the country.
