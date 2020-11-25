Rivers
We’re Combat-Ready Against Criminals
The Commander of the Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN), Lagos State Command, Chief Oguniyi Balogun, yesterday advised criminals to repent from crime as the group would forestall any criminal activity in the state.
Balogun, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt said that his officers had been positioned to nip in the bud any clandestine crime in every nook and cranny of the state especially during Yuletide.
According to him, we are combatant ready for any eventuality, not only during Christmas season but at any time.
“We are always here every day to do combatant even if there’s no Christmas, anything can happen at any time so you have to be prepared.
“So, Christmas is just like any day,” he said.
On whether the group can prosecute, Balogun said that they could not prosecute but could arrest and hand over to the police.
“We are to arrest; we are for kidnapping and anything evil though we will only arrest and hand over to police for prosecution,” the commander said.
He described the HGN as “very effective,” saying it spread in the localities and proximity to the people gave the group an edge to combat crime.
Balogun said that after the EndSARS protest which led to the destruction of property worth billions of Naira, the group had been recording a lot of achievements including recovery of two AK47 rifles from Agege Local Government Area.
The hunters commander said the recovered weapon were later handed over to police.
He also added that their presence was being felt in the state due to their effectiveness.
On whether the group could be used during elections to combat criminality, he said, “anything criminal, we are for that.
“We can work with anybody although if it is election time, what we need is peace. We want peace everywhere, so we can make peace anywhere. We are for peace.
Balogun said that the group had cordial relationship with the police and other security operatives as well as the state government.
The group whose bill passed first reading at the Senate in July was aimed at serving as the eye of the police in various communities, The Tide reports.
They are to complement the efforts of the police in preventing and detecting crimes as well as providing relevant information on criminals among other functions.
Rivers
Opobo Water, Safe For Consumption
Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that the new European Union and Rivers State Government water scheme in Opobo/Nkoro is not safe for drinking.
It disclosed that already reticulation of water into homes in Opobo town has begun.
This follows complaints by some residents in the area that they are yet to be connected to the water supply facilities.
Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, during an inspection of the project at Opobo confirmed that the water is potable and safe for consumption against the recent reports in the media.
Jaja, while expressing displeasure over the vandalisation of one of the water pumps, ordered the immediate closure of the facility and called on youths in the area to protect the water facilities to forestall a reoccurrence.
The Water Resources and Rural Development Commissioner, appreciated the Opobo/Nkoro Council Chairman for releasing stipends for the maintenance of the Water Consumers Association (WCAs) and some of the water facilities, urging the WCAs to be committed with the discharge of their duties or risk being dissolved.
The Opobo/Nkoro Council Chairman, who accompanied the Commissioner on the inspection visit, thanked Governor Wike for providing water to his people and joined to condemn the act of sabotaging government’s effort.
On his part, the spokesman, Opobo Council of Alapu, Alabo Godwin Bupo, expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for the kind gesture and appealed to him to also consider those yet to be covered by the reticulation.
Rivers
Monarch Warns Students Against Social Vices
The Paramount Ruler of Rumuodunwere Community in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Ken Ndamati Otto, has advised students to pay close attention to their studies and be better citizens in future.
Eze Ndamati gave the advice recently when Ikwerre Students, Abia Polytechnic Chapter paid him a visit in his palace and conferred on him the grand patron of the association.
Ndamati warned the students against social vices, criminality and urged them to imbibe the culture of reading and studying for their future.
He reminded the students that education was the key phenomenon to achieving greatness in life, it is therefore an opportunity for them to study hard and become relevant in the society.
According to him, “ if you wish to achieve greatness, this is the time to read, study and shun cultism. Your involvement in cultism and criminality could place a permanent dent on your image and bring bad name to their families.
“Those who involve in cultism, criminality and other social vices end up badly. Your parents have given you a platform to spring up from. So, make use of the opportunity”, he said.
Speaking earlier, the President of National Union of Ikwerre Students, Abia State Polytechnic Chapter, Kingdom Nsirim, said they were in the palace of the monarch to appreciate him for his contributions towards them and for his quick response whenever they called on him.
Nsirim said the traditional ruler had been a source of inspiration to students both past and present, adding that, the grand patron bestowed on him was in recognition and appreciation of his good work.
The students president urged him to continue in assisting students, assuring that they will always be good ambassadors.
By: Ike Wigodo
Rivers
Educationist Lauds Wike Over Security
Renowned educationist in Rivers State, Mr Bright Fidelis, has identified drug abuse as a major problem of the Nigerian society.
Speaking with journalists recently in Okoloma-Afam, headquarters of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Fidelis identified another form of drug abuse which he called “drug of power”, which according to him was the misuse of power by those in authorities to undo members of the public.
Fidelis, the Director of Bright Communications Limited, said abuse of drug and power have negative implications, as the society becomes the casualty, and advised members of the public to desist from abuse of drugs or of power.
He commended Rivers State Government for the efforts made to quell the heat of drug abuse, youth restiveness and other criminal activities in the state currently.
He admonished youths to continue to be responsible people by joining forces with government for the provision of community development services which promote better living standard for them, irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political inclinations.
Fidelis used the opportunity to enjoin the people, especially youths to venture into profit making businesses that would place them in a better and greater height in the society, instead of indulging in negative activities.
By: Bethel Toby
