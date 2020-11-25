Troops Capture 23 Terrorists, IED Expert, Rescue Two Women, Three Children

A total of 23 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been neutralized while one terrorist’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert was captured alive during an encounter.

These revelations were made, yesterday, in Abuja, in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Bernard Onyeuko.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the commencement of Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole which is meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North-East region.

“Operation Fire Ball has steadily progressed and satisfactorily too with significant results within the short period from its inception.

“The last three weeks of this month has proved to be a significant period against the criminals.

“This is as a result of the more successful operations conducted within this period.

“The gallant troops of Operation Fire Ball in the various Sectors of the Theatre have continued to dominate the general areas of operation and carry out their tasks relentlessly and professionally.

“The successes so far achieved were made possible with the commitment and gallantry exhibited by the well motivated troops within the period under review.

“The troops have carried out aggressive clearance operations, ambushes, robust day and night patrols to finally decimate the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals.

“Consequently, as a result of the aggressive offensive actions carried out by the troops, several terrorist elements have been neutralized and large number of their equipment were captured including large quantity of their logistics consignment was intercepted our gallant troops.

“Most importantly, a number of women and children hitherto held captive were rescued unhurt.

“In this regard, a total of 23 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized while one terrorist’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert was captured alive during an encounter.

“Equally, the gallant troops courageously intercepted some Boko Haram criminals while attempting to collect ransom from relations of their abducted victims leading to the decimation of the criminals and successful rescue of two women and three children unhurt.

“In terms of the criminals’ equipment casualty, the following weapons were captured: four gun trucks, one fabricated vehicle Blinde Leger, two anti-aircraft guns, one General Purpose Machine Gun, two PKT guns, eight AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 rifle magazines, one AK-47 rifle cover and one Dane Gun.

“Furthermore, large cache of ammunition were also captured.

“This include: 18 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, four rounds of Brownie Machine Gun ammunition, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, One 36 Hand Grenade, 23 belted rounds of 7.62 x 54, One QJC Extra Barrel, 311 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition (Linked), 511 rounds of PKT ammunition, eight rounds of Light Machine Gun ammunition, One Service Tools Box, One gas cylinder (for making IED), eight bicycles, several bags of grains and assorted packets of drugs.

“Other assorted non lethal items were also captured from the criminals.

“Unfortunately, six gallant soldiers were wounded in action over the period.

“However, the wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility and are currently responding positively to treatment.

“The troops of Operation Fire Ball under Operation Lafiya Dole are hereby commended for their resilience, doggedness and professionalism exhibited since the beginning of the Operation.

“They are equally encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

“The entire populace of the North-East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.

“They are equally encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation.

“To you the members of the Press, we want to thank you most profoundly for your cooperation and commitment in sensitizing the general public of these activities.

“We will, however, continue to solicit for your cooperation in our information dissemination. You are well appreciated”.

Similarly, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of terrorists in an airstrike on their logistics base at Tumbun Rego in Lake Chad area of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

Enenche said the mission was executed on November 22, following intelligence which indicated the use of the location by the Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.

He said the location had makeshift structures camouflaged and used as a hub for logistics items conveyed through the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/motorcycles.

According to him, the military, therefore, dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, significant number of ISWAP elements were observed.

“These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of several of their fighters.

“The Military High Command commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to rid the country of all terrorists,” he said.