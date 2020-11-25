News
Troops Capture 23 Terrorists, IED Expert, Rescue Two Women, Three Children
A total of 23 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been neutralized while one terrorist’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert was captured alive during an encounter.
Also, the gallant troops courageously intercepted some Boko Haram criminals while attempting to collect ransom from relations of their abducted victims leading to the decimation of the criminals and successful rescue of two women and three children unhurt.
These revelations were made, yesterday, in Abuja, in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Bernard Onyeuko.
The statement reads, “Sequel to the commencement of Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole which is meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North-East region.
“Operation Fire Ball has steadily progressed and satisfactorily too with significant results within the short period from its inception.
“The last three weeks of this month has proved to be a significant period against the criminals.
“This is as a result of the more successful operations conducted within this period.
“The gallant troops of Operation Fire Ball in the various Sectors of the Theatre have continued to dominate the general areas of operation and carry out their tasks relentlessly and professionally.
“The successes so far achieved were made possible with the commitment and gallantry exhibited by the well motivated troops within the period under review.
“The troops have carried out aggressive clearance operations, ambushes, robust day and night patrols to finally decimate the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals.
“Consequently, as a result of the aggressive offensive actions carried out by the troops, several terrorist elements have been neutralized and large number of their equipment were captured including large quantity of their logistics consignment was intercepted our gallant troops.
“Most importantly, a number of women and children hitherto held captive were rescued unhurt.
“In terms of the criminals’ equipment casualty, the following weapons were captured: four gun trucks, one fabricated vehicle Blinde Leger, two anti-aircraft guns, one General Purpose Machine Gun, two PKT guns, eight AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 rifle magazines, one AK-47 rifle cover and one Dane Gun.
“Furthermore, large cache of ammunition were also captured.
“This include: 18 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, four rounds of Brownie Machine Gun ammunition, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, One 36 Hand Grenade, 23 belted rounds of 7.62 x 54, One QJC Extra Barrel, 311 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition (Linked), 511 rounds of PKT ammunition, eight rounds of Light Machine Gun ammunition, One Service Tools Box, One gas cylinder (for making IED), eight bicycles, several bags of grains and assorted packets of drugs.
“Other assorted non lethal items were also captured from the criminals.
“Unfortunately, six gallant soldiers were wounded in action over the period.
“However, the wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility and are currently responding positively to treatment.
“The troops of Operation Fire Ball under Operation Lafiya Dole are hereby commended for their resilience, doggedness and professionalism exhibited since the beginning of the Operation.
“They are equally encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.
“The entire populace of the North-East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.
“They are equally encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation.
“To you the members of the Press, we want to thank you most profoundly for your cooperation and commitment in sensitizing the general public of these activities.
“We will, however, continue to solicit for your cooperation in our information dissemination. You are well appreciated”.
Similarly, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of terrorists in an airstrike on their logistics base at Tumbun Rego in Lake Chad area of Borno State.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.
Enenche said the mission was executed on November 22, following intelligence which indicated the use of the location by the Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.
He said the location had makeshift structures camouflaged and used as a hub for logistics items conveyed through the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/motorcycles.
According to him, the military, therefore, dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.
“Overhead the target area, significant number of ISWAP elements were observed.
“These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of several of their fighters.
“The Military High Command commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to rid the country of all terrorists,” he said.
News
Buhari’s Govt Ready To Grow Nigeria’s Economy, Osinbajo Affirms
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was ready to grow Nigeria’s economy.
He said this, yesterday, during a webinar with some French business leaders under the auspices of the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Osinbajo said that a major feature of Nigeria’s economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic as indicated in the Economic Sustainability Plan, has been the openness to new and creative ideas.
This, according to him, is all in a bid to save jobs, protect businesses, and attract new investments.
The Vice President noted that part of what the Buhari administration had done in its response to the pandemic was to “build a business environment that will be supportive of domestic and foreign investors.”
“It is important to recognize that the pandemic, which really is the cause of the downturn, not just in the Nigerian economy, but practically all of our economies, all over the world, except perhaps China, also provides incredible opportunities for doing all manner of very innovative, and creative things.
“And I think that we are in a season where we are ready to experiment and ready to do a lot more. And if you look at our Economic Sustainability Plan, which is our response to the pandemic, what we tried to do was to do a few things that we thought would be game-changing.”
Continuing, he said, “for example, one of the important things that we are trying to do with respect to renewable energy is with solar power. We are collaborating with several solar power companies to provide, within the next 12 months, five million Nigerian households with solar home systems.
“This is partly to address the issues with the national grid by providing more off-grid capacity and provide more opportunities in the renewable energy space. What we are doing is to get the financing through the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan.”
Speaking on the issue of backward integration and citing the example of Fan Milk Plc, Osinbajo said private sector commitment need to align with the Federal Government’s backward integration policy.
“I am glad to hear that you are already doing 1.5million litres of milk in Ogun State,” Osinbajo noted, adding, however, that there is still a lot more to be done.
“For us, the issue of backward integration is right, front and centre, and it has been so for many years. We believe that aggressive pursuit of it is really important for us as an economic policy.
“And the most important thing, as I said, is that we are committed to backward integration. Unfortunately, over the years, many companies have committed to backward integration but have simply not been as diligent and faithful with those promises.
”So, we really want to see the much greater commitment and a plan that is as aggressive as our own aspirations.”
Participants at the forum include, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the Executive Secretary and CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs Yewande Sadiku; the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jérôme Pasquier; Chairman of the Board of the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Usman Mohammed, representatives of some French companies operating in Nigeria, including Total Nigeria, Air France, Kwik Delivery, among others.
News
#EndSARS: Rivers Panel Receives 171 Petitions, Pledges Fairness
The Rivers State Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality, yesterday, revealed that it has so far received a total of 171 petitions from individuals and groups in the state, perhaps, the highest in the country.
The commission was set up by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the wake of the #EndSARS protests to probe into alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.
Addressing the inaugural session, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice Chukwuneye Uriri (rtd) said that the number was the highest to be received by a commission of inquiry in any state.
He stated that the commission was a fact-finding one with a mission to do justice at all times to all manner of persons, irrespective of religion, colour or tribe.
Uriri said: “The panel is a fact-finding one, separate and distinct from regular courts of law but with coordinate responsibility to humanity. It is enjoined by law to make its own rules for effective administration of justice.”
He added: “Our vision is to do justice at all times, to all manner of persons, irrespective of colour, age, religion, culture and tribe, downtrodden or not”.
He disclosed that due to the exigencies of time, the commission would be sitting daily, including Saturdays and Sundays in other to meet the 60 days lifespan of the commission from the first date of sitting.
Uriri, said that the commission would, therefore, take a break only for four days from December 24 to 27.
According to him, the commission’s terms of reference includes, among other things, to ascertain and identify the acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens by officers and men of Nigerian Police, especially operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
“The commission will also ascertain and identify the officers involved in the act, the motive of the actions as well as the victims in the act by men and officers of Nigerian Police, especially, defunct SARS”.
“The commission will make recommendation to Rivers State Government”, he added.
Addressing journalists after the inaugural sitting, Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, Prince Nyekwere, assured the commission that legal practitioners in the state would assist it achieve the desired result.
He expressed confidence on the calibre of persons appointed into the commission, and assured the NBA’s total cooperation and support to the commission to enable members deliver on their mandate.
Nyekwere urged members of the commission to ensure that they dispensed justice to all and be fair during the process.
He reiterated the promise of the association to provide pro bono legal services to members of the society, who may not have lawyers to represent them during the proceedings.
Nyekwere said: “We are happy that the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was set up and all of us living in Nigeria know why the commissions of inquiry are being set up in states. It was because of the #EndSARS protest that was organised by Nigerian youths.
“We just hope that the commission of inquiry will give the seriousness that this assignment deserves. As members of the NBA, Port Harcourt Branch, we have promised to partner with them to ensure that their mandate is achieved”.
He opined that the #EndSARS protests in the state and across the country were not only for police brutality but also against bad governance, and regretted that what started as good struggle was later hijacked by enemies of good governance.
By: Amadi Akujobi
News
Our Aircraft, Airspace Are Safe, NCAA Replies Senate
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), yesterday, affirmed that the country’s airlines and aircraft were safe for air travellers and operations.
The NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, asserted while addressing newsmen in Lagos.
Nuhu was reacting to a statement allegedly made by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, that the industry was in critical condition.
Adeyemi had in a public hearing said the industry might soon begin to record plane crashes from next week if quick actions, such as increased bailouts, were not implemented.
He had said that the N4billion recently announced as bailout funds for the industry by the Federal Government was not enough to address the challenges of the industry.
According to the lawmaker, the industry needs about N50billion to avoid disasters as airline operators have resorted to cutting corners in carrying out maintenance requirements for their aircraft.
Nuhu, however, told newsmen that he could categorically clear that the country’s airplanes were safe, emphasising that the unsafe ones had been grounded.
He said: “Some aircraft have been grounded in Nigeria for months because they are not safe and we have insisted that the operators must fix whatever issue they have before they are authorised to fly.
“The standards as regards airworthiness of airplanes, even I as the DG, I do not have the authority to waive anything as long as it is a safety-related issue.
“All our aircraft flying are safe.
“I believe this statement came supposedly from the National Assembly and I want to believe there was a misquotation.
“Somehow, the story was twisted by whomever, for whatever, to make a sensational story and what this has done is that it has cast doubt on Nigeria civil aviation with the international community.”
Nuhu said the bad image could make it difficult for airlines to access international funds and to have a good lease rate for the operators’ aircraft, while their insurance premium might increase.
“Of course, the twisting of the senator’s comment has created an impression that Nigeria civil aviation is not safe and I don’t think you want to put your aircraft or money where the system is not safe,” he said.
The authority, he said, was training its technical staff to make sure they were up to date by developing more skills and ability to do their jobs.
The D-G noted that the gesture had also been replicated on all operators, including the airlines and ground handlers.
“We said they must comply with our regulations.
“This has led to the grounding of some aircraft because for some reasons, they were not in compliance and we insisted everybody must comply with the regulations.
“One of the regulations is the aircraft airworthiness; the crew must be properly trained, proficient to do their jobs. Everybody must meet the requirements of the regulators,” he said.
Nuhu said that after the lockdown, NCAA performed an oversight function over airlines, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and other government agencies.
“Some people think FAAN is the regulator, but that is not so.
“FAAN is a public service provider and we regulate them. When we closed the airports, we make sure they are not reopened until FAAN meets some certain requirements,” he said.
According to Nuhu, this explains why all the airports are not reopened at the same time.
“The Lagos and Kano airports were reopened when they were certified safe for operations after the lockdown was eased,’’ he said.
He said that FAAN had about 26 airports and that it would be difficult for any organisation to open all of them at the same time.
