Opinion
Nehemiah Nigeriana
Some countries across the globe have wondered, and perhaps feel disappointed, that hitherto Nigeria has not disintegrated, contrary to some earlier predictions. With a news headline: “Nigeria@60: We May Break Up, FG Admits” (The Tide newspaper, Monday 28/9/2020), the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was quoted as saying: “There’s urgent need for Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today.” What would a Nigerian Nehemiah do? The answer, according to the Vice President is: “to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls (Nigeria) today”. Cracks, but not a broken wall yet!
What caused the cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed? Although we were told that the Vice President spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the 60th Independence Anniversary Church Service held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja on Sunday September 27, 2020, other persons also spoke their minds. There was a sermon by President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle, whose summary was that: “We need to do away with lack of trust in order to build a great nation”.
No great nation can be built under a condition of lack of trust. So, the cracks in the walls of the Nigerian nation can be attributed to mutual distrust, among other anomalies. Reference to a Nehemiah came about as a metaphor, a rebuilder of broken-down walls; a preserver of a tottering Biblical nation. We are told that Nehemiah “started with fervent prayers, seeking the face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls.”
A man who would say and do such a thing as Nehemiah, must have a great love, patriotism and loyalty for his country. So, the theme of the Independence Anniversary church service in Abuja, was The Rise of A Nehemia For Nigeria. Let’s call him “Nehemiah Nigeriana”.
Such a hero would not be imposed on the Nigerian nation, rather, in the opinion of CAN, prayers are needed for such rescue process. Osinbajo encouraged Nigerians to study the story of Nehemiah and replicate same in Nigeria for a better country. Quite a challenging task!
Apart from an urgent need for such a national hero, the VP went on to say: “And like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desires to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer oppositions which will come in torrents.” How and from where would such a national hero arise? The answer lies in prayers. The task and prayers of such a national Nehemiah and those who would back him up should include issues of a proposed Water Resources Bill which the Ijaw Group rejects. The rejection of the bill hinges on distrust and suspicion that it has some hidden agenda and motives.
The tasks of Nehemiah Nigeriana would also include the old whispering of War Indemnity secretly imposed on the South-East and South-South parts of Nigeria arising from the Civil War 1967-1970, for which the Niger Delta people have been on the receiving end of acts of injustice ever since. The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and Senator Ita Enang would tell us that “Northerners owned 83% of all Nigeria’s Oil Blocks”.
One of the causes of the cracks in the walls of the Nigerian nation arose from the issue of national security which is not only delicate but shrouded in secrecy and suspicion also. Why, for instance, were the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) tagged terrorists and proscribed, while Boko Haram “militants” are being de-radicalised and re-cycled into the army and police? Similarly, vigilante groups in southern parts of Nigeria are being asked to surrender fire arms meant for soldiers at war, with no one withdrawing same or asking how herdsmen came by such weapons.
The issue of application of double standards and abuse of due process or the rule of law in various cases are glaring enough to cause some cracks in the walls of the nation’s unstable house. From the investigation of allegations of corruption, to giving protection to politicians who decamp to the party in power, Nigerians feel betrayed and bitter. Do we not observe discriminations, double standards and abuses in strategic appointments, revenue disbursements, project allocations, issues about solid minerals vis-à-vis mineral oil and gas, etc?
Why not an open inquiry into an allegation made by Obadiah Mailafia about possible sponsorship of Boko Haram, and why the foot-dragging over the calls for a restructuring of the polity? Have there not been old allegations about doctoring of population figures in the past, for political and revenue allocation purposes? Is there no lack of trust between the Presidency and the Nigerian masses? The issue of spirited movement of cattle into farmlands in the South and open grazing also add to the cracks.
A gift of N150 billion to cattle breeders and merchants by the Federal Government could have been invested in a way to reduce open grazing and the animosity between crop farmers and herders. But questions arising from that angle remain unanswered, thus creating more cracks in the walls which a Nehemiah should rebuild. Coupled with that is the planned construction of a rail line to link Nigeria with its neighbour, Niger Republic, to be financed through a loan. Are fingers not pointing towards boosting of cattle business? What value does that proposed rail-line represent and whose interests are being served thereby?
Hitherto, issues raised by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo about Islamisation, Fulanisation and Sharia controversies in a democratic Nigeria are treated as baseless speculations. Nobody has been told that the leader of the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM), Badu Salisu Ahmadu, was invited for a chat by security agents after his outburst months ago. But Mailafia was radical enough to be invited twice for a chat! Who’s afraid of an open inquiry? True federalism!
Without mincing words, one of the causes of the cracks on the walls of the Nigerian nation is a lingering suspicion that indigenes of the Niger Delta zone, as a strategy of oil politics, are being used by power holders to undermine the collective interests of their people. A stable and strong nation cannot be built by the application of divide-and-rule strategy. Either we are striving to be one, based on justice, or we are divided based on shenanigans and duplicity. There is no way a Nehemiah can emerge in such condition. Love and patriotism go with justice! Then add Nehemiah.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
We Need PHIA No More
PHIA is a short way of referring to the Port Harcourt International Airport at Omagwa. But I’m afraid that the acronym sounds rather bogey; exactly the same as fear itself. And besides, the naming of airports after the towns and cities in which they are located is fast going out of fashion.
In the United States, for instance, the two main international airports in New York City were renamed after two of the country’s notable men, namely President John F. Kennedy and a former Mayor of New York City, Fiorello LaGuardia. Washington DC has Dulles International Airport, Chicago boasts of its O’Hare Airport while LAX International is found in Los Angeles.
Similarly, in England, none of the two major international airports in the City of London is named for the British capital. They are rather referred to as Heathrow and Gatwick Airports. The same goes for the French capital, Paris, where their topmost airport is the Charles De Gaul International Airport.
Here in Nigeria, among the five biggest international airports, only that of Port Harcourt is still named for its host city. Abuja has the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport; Lagos international airport is named after Murtala Mohammed; Kano is serviced by Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport; while the newly reworked Akanu Ibiam International Airport is located in Enugu.
In addition to these, the airport in Calabar has since been renamed as Margaret Ekpo International Airport; Imo Airport in Owerri is now Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport; and Victor Attah Airport in Uyo was originally conceived as Ibom International Airport.
It could also be argued that this latter group of Nigerian airports comprises mainly state-initiated airport projects which were later renamed by their owner-states before being handed over to the federal government. Yes, even our sister state, Bayelsa, was said to have embarked on a similar venture which may also be christened for one of her senior citizens before possibly being surrendered to the nation.
Why there had not been a serious attempt over the years to request that the authorities in Abuja rename the Port Harcourt airport for a prominent Rivers personality (living or dead) still beats me. At best, it is either that we are feigning ignorance of what is trending elsewhere around us, or that we are simply not interested.
Another viable postulation could be that the federal government may have decided that none of our statesmen and women is worthy of such honour, even if post-humously.
To be sure, Abuja cannot claim to have forgotten so soon the immeasurable contributions to state and nation of such Rivers statesmen as Harold Dappa-Biriye, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nwobidike Nwanodi, Rufus Ada-George, Peter Odili, Tonye Graham-Douglas, Sumner Dagogo-Jack, Claude Ake (who incidentally died in a plane crash), among several others.
Going by what successive governors had done in the state, especially in terms of naming some new and remodelled projects after prominent Rivers sons and daughters, there is no doubt that if the civil aviation facility at Omagwa was the result of a sub-national undertaking, it certainly would have been renamed for one of us. After all, there already exists a long list of eminent Rivers people for whom legacy buildings and institutions have been renamed.
Furthermore, I would not be driven to believe that politics has anything to do with it. Nobody should even contemplate such. Else, how can it be explained that between 1999 and 2013 when Rivers State belonged to the then ruling party and, even at some point, had a friend, brother and in-law as the president of this country; yet no one thought of raising this issue. Of course, the state still has one of her sons as transportation minister in Abuja. So, when else can be considered most appropriate to push this demand, if at all?
Looking beyond Rivers State, who said that naming the Omagwa airport for Alfred Diete-Spiff, Melford Okilo or even former President Goodluck Jonathan (all from neighbouring Bayelsa) would be indigenously incorrect. Was the earlier-mentioned JFK Airport in New York not so-named to immortalise slain President Kennedy who hailed from the nearby State of Massachusetts? Again, Abuja is not native to Azikiwe, just as Lagos is not Murtala’s home state. The same is equally true of Akanu Ibiam who hailed, not from Enugu, but Unwana-Afikpo where a federal polytechnic is also named after him.
Honestly, Jonathan deserves far better than mere mention at a glorified railway station somewhere in Delta State (even if for now) after six years of rendering meritorious service to this nation. For crying out loud, we are talking about the first South-Southerner to occupy the all powerful and highly coveted presidential seat in the Aso Rock Villa. And, like it or not, ex-President Jonathan still represents for us in the South South what his former US contemporary, Barack Obama, means to Blacks and other people of colour in America.
It will, therefore, be extremely delightful to stand on the tarmac of the Port Harcourt airport some day in the near future and see, for example, ‘Goodluck Ebele Jonathan International Airport’ emblazoned across the front of the new terminal building at Omagwa. Or, what do you think?
*This column promises to remain thought-provoking and a reader’s delight every Monday. Thanks for reading.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Opinion
Tackling Mental Health Challenges
It was the most horrific story heard in recent times, the height of man’s inhumanity to man. A woman, Gladys, mother of eight children, was reportedly locked up in a room for four years in her home at Orerokpe, Warri, Delta State, by her husband on the accusation of being a witch and mentally deranged. Throughout this period, she was said to be fed with only bread and made to urinate and defecate in the same room where she was caged like a wild animal.
Incidentally, being “a witch and a psycho” did not stop her supposed husband from sneaking into the disgusting room where she was bound in chains to sleep with her, resulting in three pregnancies.
Often, when we watch home videos with this sort of story line, we term them fiction and unreal but the truth is that worst things happen in our society. We treat our mentally challenged family members, friends and associates as less humans, cursed and evil-spirit-possessed people. I remember a family friend some years back, whose son had a mental problem, apparently for fear of stigmatization; they hid this boy in a room, never allowed him to see the daylight, not to talk of interacting with anyone until he eventually died.
Another friend who came down with a mental health issue was abandoned by her husband. In fact, he sent her back to her father’s house, seized their children and never supported either financially or otherwise for the several years her treatment lasted. His argument was that her family did not inform him about the mental health condition when he came to marry her. Today, the woman has recovered and they have come back as a couple, yet the burden of her regular checkups is still being shouldered by her family.
Stories of how people that present with symptoms of mental disorder are sent to traditional healing homes and religious centers where they are tortured, abused and dehumanized abound across the country. Some of them are put in chains, force-fed medicine and herbs, whipped constantly and denied food and water.
We cannot continue on the dehumanizing path. We constantly blame the government for being insensitive to the plights of the citizens but in our own small corners we display more lack of care and meanness. How can Glady’s family not know the pitiable condition she was in for four years? What did they do to save her? Did they also sentence her to death because of her perceived health condition? As earlier said, my friend was able to weather the storm because of the great, unconditional love of her family.
Health experts have not failed to warn about the adverse health impact of poor and inhuman treatments meted on mental health patients. In an interview with American-based television, Cable News Network (CNN) recently, a resident psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Lagos, Dr Nancy Orjinta said, “I have seen patients who were chained for months battle with self-esteem issues. Keeping someone locked up will not only harm them physically, but they will start to feel low and dehumanized too,” she said. She added that such conditions can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), an anxiety disorder caused by traumatic or distressing events.
If only we can heed health professionals’ advice and begin to see mental disorders as any other ailment like malaria, stomach pain and others, it will go a long way in addressing the misconceptions regarding mental health. That will invariably change our attitude towards the patients.
To achieve that, the media, ministry of health at various levels, medical professionals, NGOs and other stakeholders must join hands in sensitizing and educating the citizens on mental health issues.
Very importantly, more attention needs to be given to mental health by the various governments. This includes training of more mental health professionals, providing and equipping of more health facilities, especially in the rural areas to cater for this special need. Is it not shocking that, with a population of more than 200 million people, there are only 250 practising psychiatrists in the country?
Most of these doctors reside in urban areas, leaving those with mental cases in the rural areas with no option than to rely on traditional healers and faith-based bodies for their healing. In the past, there have been a series of efforts to clampdown on healing homes, which are believed to be doing more harm than good. To achieve the desired result in this direction, more approved health facilities must be provided both in the urban and rural areas.
Many stakeholders and analysts have also harped on the need for strong legislation that will set the standard for psychiatric treatment in the country as the existing law is no longer in tune with current realities. According to 2006 WHO-AIMS reports on the mental health system in Nigeria, “The existing Mental Health Policy document in Nigeria was formulated in 1991. Since its formulation, no revision has taken place and no formal assessment of how much it has been implemented has been conducted……No desk exists in the ministries at any level for mental health issues and only four per cent of government expenditures on health is earmarked for mental health.” Other mental health issues like unavailability of essential medicines at health centers, unavailability of physicians to run primary health care centers and the lack or restrictions to the prescription of psychotropic medications, were also identified by the report.
In line with the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day, “Increased investment in mental health”, it is hoped that all necessary actions will be taken to improve mental health in Nigeria. Records already have it that an estimated 20-30% of our population suffer from one form of mental disorder or another and with the harsh economic realities in the country, the number is likely to increase, hence the need for adequate economic investment in mental health programmes, professionals and facilities.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Wike’s Traducers Owe Him Understanding
Steadily stamping his persona into mandatory reckoning by Nigerians in political leadership conversations, Nyesom Wike – Governor of Rivers State qualifies as a study in how to make things work in the country. In the course of his run in public office he has carved for himself an image that once he sets his mind on a venture, one can as well wait for him at its end point to reap the designated dividends. At least, so he has proven in his five-year tenure, as the chief executive of the oil rich state. From the terrain of political strategy, to campaign rhetoric as well as delivery of programmes and projects being the dividends of democracy, testimonials of his dexterity in enterprise have given his name a household spread across the country.
If nothing else, the string of completed infrastructural projects across Rivers State, and Wike’s dramatic outing in the recent gubernatorial polls in Edo State which accentuated his asset value for Nigeria’s politics, are there for even the blind to see. The latter dispensation accounts for the restructuring of the political map of the country whereby the entire South South geopolitical bloc of Nigeria is now a PDP territory.
The foregoing narrative of his track record projects him as a knight in shining armour which even the leading lights in the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) could not resist admiring, leading to the shower of accolades on him by at least two of them, for remarkable efforts in execution of infrastructural projects from start to finish, and on schedule. The first instance was from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on February 13, 2017, after inspecting a series of projects conceived, executed and completed by Wike, and in the course of which the former christened the governor as ‘Mr. Projects’. According to Osinbajo then “I think he deserves the title ‘Mr. Projects’… he is indeed ‘Mr Projects’”.
The second shower of praises on him from a top gun of APC came barely a fortnight ago – this time by Raji Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing while commissioning the newly completed state-of-the-art Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt, which has redefined traffic flow at the location ordinarily referred to as Garrison Junction. While commissioning the flyover bridge, Fashola had commended Wike and expressed satisfaction with the urban renewal programme of the governor, even in the face of extremely challenging circumstances.
Without prejudice to whatever achievements that have been recorded in any APC state across the country, it is significant that not only have such accolades come from the APC to an opposition PDP Governor, but they serve as a message to Wike’s critics and detractors who may have sworn to see nothing positive in his gubernatorial enterprise. As a corollary to the foregoing, Wike’s feat did not come without some personal cost in terms of strident criticisms by coach potato critics, as well as bare-faced detraction from factors whose fixation borders on nothing beyond mischief against his interests; not minding what impact such anti-Wike disposition will have on the people of the state.
Perhaps one of the strongest points for the criticisms remains the choice of the administration to execute six flyover projects at the same time, in preference to several other ventures competing for attention from the government. Just as well, the argument against the flyovers failed to take cognizance of the fact that these projects constitute the ever critical solution to the multi-point traffic gridlocks along the entire length of the strategic Aba Road in Port Harcourt. For the benefit of doubting Thomases, the relief from traffic congestion at the now completed and commissioned Rebisi Flyover location alone, more than justifies the government’s commitment to the execution of the entire remodeling of the strategic Aba Road in Port Harcourt, which the flyovers are intended to achieve.
Also missing from the criticism is the fact that at a total cost of less than N60 billion for the six flyovers, they provide a more budget-friendly and utilitarian alternative to the white elephant project that is the ill-conceived and now failed Mono Rail Project, launched by the immediate past administration of Chibuike Amaechi, now Minister of Transportation, and which had gulped a whopping sum of at least N200 billion, before its ill-fated sojourn into its present state of stalemate. Ostensibly, enjoying a lesser mention for now is the fact that the entire complement of flyovers is being executed for less than N60 billion which is a mere fraction of N200 billion that went down the drain over the Mono Rail scam. This is not to mention the less edifying aspects of the Mono Rail project such as its limitation in reach – having been designated to run from Lagos Bus Stop to Rumuola Junction (a shorter distance than the entire length of the Port Harcourt -Aba Road), as well as the little considered challenges associated with erratic nature of public supply of steady electricity for such a high tech facility.
Meanwhile, it is also not surprising that Wike’s successes in his avant-garde approach to governance which is inspired by the unique circumstances of Rivers State in contemporary Nigeria’s political terrain, has attracted attacks on him simply for ‘shaking tables’, (a Nigerian parlance for making your case in violation of what the suppressive status quo demands of you).
Painfully the ‘Bring Wike Down’ lobby is also active right in Rivers State under the very nose of the Governor, with the playout of deconstructing him in every step he takes. With the Governor’s recent pronouncement of subsequent steps to be taken by his administration to drive the urban renewal agenda for Port Harcourt and the rest of the state, especially with respect to uncontrolled nuisance of outdoor trading, and shanty business operations, he may likely step on toes, and be confronted by the attendant outcry over the process – noble as the objectives may be. That is where he needs courage to press on in restoring the long vanishing ambience of Port Harcourt as Nigeria’s Garden City. In this respect, well-meaning Nigerians are rooting for understanding and sympathy by the public with the Wike administration as imperative. For as the cliché goes, you do not make an omelette without breaking eggs. So Wike cannot succeed without taming the run-away state of disorder, in some parts of the state.
Daminabo wrote from Port Harcourt.
