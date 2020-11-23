Nation
Enugu Moves To Check Yellow Fever
Enugu State Government has advised residents to embrace cleanliness to halt the spread of yellow fever in the state.
Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr George Ugwu, gave the advice in Enugu on Sunday when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“The state government places lots of emphasis on cleanliness as a preventive measure and not as a curative measure,’’ he said.
Ugwu advised anyone with yellow fever symptoms to go to the nearest government health facility for immediate medical care rather than resorting to self-medication or erroneous superstitions beliefs, which could result to complications.
He urged residents not to allow stagnant water in their neighbourhoods as it is the breeding place for vector-carrying mosquitoes that transmit the disease.
“We expect residents to embrace the state government’s preventive healthcare approach by ensuring strict environmental cleanliness to stop the breeding of mosquitoes.
“Residents should ensure they put mosquito nets on their doors and windows; spray their homes with insecticides and possibly sleep under insecticide-treated nets.
“Communities and neighbourhoods should cut down overgrown grasses and open up blocked drains and waterways to allow for free flow of water. They should also fill any stagnant pool of water with sand,’’ he advised.
Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The ‘yellow’ in the nomenclature refers to the yellow colouration of come patients’’ eyes.
Igboeze North, Nsukka and Isi-Uzo local government areas of Enugu State recorded 30 deaths traceable to yellow fever recently.
The state government already started massive yellow fever vaccination of about one million residents aged between nine months and 44 years in the affected areas.
Government equally fumigated the affected council areas.
Initial symptoms of yellow fever include headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. Serious cases may cause heart, liver and kidney conditions.
Nation
Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Pregnant Woman, Two Others In Rivers
A hit-and-run commercial bus driver, at the weekend, crushed to death a pregnant woman and two other persons.
The incident occurred after the bus lost control at Rumuodara junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
It was gathered that the incident happened after the bus that was involved in the accident, veered off the road, and rammed into roadside traders and passersby.
Eyewitness said the speeding bus was attempting to escape from another car that was chasing after it.
A tricycle rider, Chimelu Emma, disclosed that one of the victims he rushed to a nearby hospital, was later confirmed dead by the doctors.
He said that a sharp object pierced through the neck of the victim.
“The bus came from Eliozu area with high speed. I guess another driver he may have offended was chasing him, and in the process, he lost control of the steering, and hit some traders and other people standing on the side of the road.
“A girl I tried to save by rushing her to a nearby hospital was confirmed dead. After the accident happened, the driver came out of his bus, and rushed to the vehicle that was chasing him, and seized the driver’s car key before policemen from Okporo Police Station came and arrested them”, Emma narrated.
Nation
Recession: Nigeria Is Broke, Can’t Fund 2021 Budget, Atiku Alerts
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised the executive that the 2021 proposed budget is no longer tenable.
He stated that Nigeria was clearly broke and cannot afford the luxurious items in the N13.08trillion budget proposal.
The advice is coming as Nigeria slides into a second recession in five years following two successive negative quarter’s growth.
Atiku, in his verified Twitter thread, yesterday, stated that Covid-19 only complicated an existing economic problem for the country.
He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow his pride, and accept his government’s limitations.
“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing,” Atiku said.
“We cannot afford hand wringing and navel-gazing. We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps, painful actions.
“For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.
“Nigeria neither has the resources nor the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation to being a broken nation.
“Until our economic prospects improve, Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments).”
Atiku, however, said everyone must focus on solutions at the moment, adding that Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability.
The former presidential candidate pointed out that it was inhumane for the government to increase the cost of goods and services that affect the poor masses, while keeping the cost of luxuries fairly stable.
It would be recalled that the various committees of the National Assembly are still working on the budget.
Nation
Police Confirm Killing Of Five, Kidnap Of 18 In Zamfara Mosque
Gunmen have killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 in an attack on a mosque during prayers in Zamfara State, the state police command confirmed, yesterday.
Around 100 cattle thieves on motorcycles opened fire on a Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village in Maru district as residents were observing the weekly Friday prayers.
“The bandits killed five worshippers and kidnapped 18 others, including the imam,” the state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said.
Residents, however, said more than 30 worshippers were abducted.
“The gunmen attacked the mosque (in Zamfara) while the Imam was delivering the sermon and took away more than 30 people, including the imam, after shooting dead five worshippers,” one resident, Ibrahim Altine, said.
Nigeria is a hotbed of criminal gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom and burning homes after looting food supplies.
The gangs maintain camps in the Rugu forest which straddles Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states from where they launch attacks.
Troop deployments and peace talks with local authorities have failed to end the attacks.
Unlike Boko Haram jihadists, the criminal gangs have no ideological leanings, but concerns are growing that the jihadists are gradually infiltrating the gangs.
