Enugu Moves To Check Yellow Fever

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised the executive that the 2021 proposed budget is no longer tenable.

He stated that Nigeria was clearly broke and cannot afford the luxurious items in the N13.08trillion budget proposal.

The advice is coming as Nigeria slides into a second recession in five years following two successive negative quarter’s growth.

Atiku, in his verified Twitter thread, yesterday, stated that Covid-19 only complicated an existing economic problem for the country.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow his pride, and accept his government’s limitations.

“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing,” Atiku said.

“We cannot afford hand wringing and navel-gazing. We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps, painful actions.

“For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.

“Nigeria neither has the resources nor the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation to being a broken nation.

“Until our economic prospects improve, Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments).”

Atiku, however, said everyone must focus on solutions at the moment, adding that Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability.

The former presidential candidate pointed out that it was inhumane for the government to increase the cost of goods and services that affect the poor masses, while keeping the cost of luxuries fairly stable.

It would be recalled that the various committees of the National Assembly are still working on the budget.