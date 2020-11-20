Opinion
Wike’s Traducers Owe Him Understanding
Steadily stamping his persona into mandatory reckoning by Nigerians in political leadership conversations, Nyesom Wike – Governor of Rivers State qualifies as a study in how to make things work in the country. In the course of his run in public office he has carved for himself an image that once he sets his mind on a venture, one can as well wait for him at its end point to reap the designated dividends. At least, so he has proven in his five-year tenure, as the chief executive of the oil rich state. From the terrain of political strategy, to campaign rhetoric as well as delivery of programmes and projects being the dividends of democracy, testimonials of his dexterity in enterprise have given his name a household spread across the country.
If nothing else, the string of completed infrastructural projects across Rivers State, and Wike’s dramatic outing in the recent gubernatorial polls in Edo State which accentuated his asset value for Nigeria’s politics, are there for even the blind to see. The latter dispensation accounts for the restructuring of the political map of the country whereby the entire South South geopolitical bloc of Nigeria is now a PDP territory.
The foregoing narrative of his track record projects him as a knight in shining armour which even the leading lights in the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) could not resist admiring, leading to the shower of accolades on him by at least two of them, for remarkable efforts in execution of infrastructural projects from start to finish, and on schedule. The first instance was from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on February 13, 2017, after inspecting a series of projects conceived, executed and completed by Wike, and in the course of which the former christened the governor as ‘Mr. Projects’. According to Osinbajo then “I think he deserves the title ‘Mr. Projects’… he is indeed ‘Mr Projects’”.
The second shower of praises on him from a top gun of APC came barely a fortnight ago – this time by Raji Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing while commissioning the newly completed state-of-the-art Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt, which has redefined traffic flow at the location ordinarily referred to as Garrison Junction. While commissioning the flyover bridge, Fashola had commended Wike and expressed satisfaction with the urban renewal programme of the governor, even in the face of extremely challenging circumstances.
Without prejudice to whatever achievements that have been recorded in any APC state across the country, it is significant that not only have such accolades come from the APC to an opposition PDP Governor, but they serve as a message to Wike’s critics and detractors who may have sworn to see nothing positive in his gubernatorial enterprise. As a corollary to the foregoing, Wike’s feat did not come without some personal cost in terms of strident criticisms by coach potato critics, as well as bare-faced detraction from factors whose fixation borders on nothing beyond mischief against his interests; not minding what impact such anti-Wike disposition will have on the people of the state.
Perhaps one of the strongest points for the criticisms remains the choice of the administration to execute six flyover projects at the same time, in preference to several other ventures competing for attention from the government. Just as well, the argument against the flyovers failed to take cognizance of the fact that these projects constitute the ever critical solution to the multi-point traffic gridlocks along the entire length of the strategic Aba Road in Port Harcourt. For the benefit of doubting Thomases, the relief from traffic congestion at the now completed and commissioned Rebisi Flyover location alone, more than justifies the government’s commitment to the execution of the entire remodeling of the strategic Aba Road in Port Harcourt, which the flyovers are intended to achieve.
Also missing from the criticism is the fact that at a total cost of less than N60 billion for the six flyovers, they provide a more budget-friendly and utilitarian alternative to the white elephant project that is the ill-conceived and now failed Mono Rail Project, launched by the immediate past administration of Chibuike Amaechi, now Minister of Transportation, and which had gulped a whopping sum of at least N200 billion, before its ill-fated sojourn into its present state of stalemate. Ostensibly, enjoying a lesser mention for now is the fact that the entire complement of flyovers is being executed for less than N60 billion which is a mere fraction of N200 billion that went down the drain over the Mono Rail scam. This is not to mention the less edifying aspects of the Mono Rail project such as its limitation in reach – having been designated to run from Lagos Bus Stop to Rumuola Junction (a shorter distance than the entire length of the Port Harcourt -Aba Road), as well as the little considered challenges associated with erratic nature of public supply of steady electricity for such a high tech facility.
Meanwhile, it is also not surprising that Wike’s successes in his avant-garde approach to governance which is inspired by the unique circumstances of Rivers State in contemporary Nigeria’s political terrain, has attracted attacks on him simply for ‘shaking tables’, (a Nigerian parlance for making your case in violation of what the suppressive status quo demands of you).
Painfully the ‘Bring Wike Down’ lobby is also active right in Rivers State under the very nose of the Governor, with the playout of deconstructing him in every step he takes. With the Governor’s recent pronouncement of subsequent steps to be taken by his administration to drive the urban renewal agenda for Port Harcourt and the rest of the state, especially with respect to uncontrolled nuisance of outdoor trading, and shanty business operations, he may likely step on toes, and be confronted by the attendant outcry over the process – noble as the objectives may be. That is where he needs courage to press on in restoring the long vanishing ambience of Port Harcourt as Nigeria’s Garden City. In this respect, well-meaning Nigerians are rooting for understanding and sympathy by the public with the Wike administration as imperative. For as the cliché goes, you do not make an omelette without breaking eggs. So Wike cannot succeed without taming the run-away state of disorder, in some parts of the state.
Daminabo wrote from Port Harcourt.
Tackling Mental Health Challenges
It was the most horrific story heard in recent times, the height of man’s inhumanity to man. A woman, Gladys, mother of eight children, was reportedly locked up in a room for four years in her home at Orerokpe, Warri, Delta State, by her husband on the accusation of being a witch and mentally deranged. Throughout this period, she was said to be fed with only bread and made to urinate and defecate in the same room where she was caged like a wild animal.
Incidentally, being “a witch and a psycho” did not stop her supposed husband from sneaking into the disgusting room where she was bound in chains to sleep with her, resulting in three pregnancies.
Often, when we watch home videos with this sort of story line, we term them fiction and unreal but the truth is that worst things happen in our society. We treat our mentally challenged family members, friends and associates as less humans, cursed and evil-spirit-possessed people. I remember a family friend some years back, whose son had a mental problem, apparently for fear of stigmatization; they hid this boy in a room, never allowed him to see the daylight, not to talk of interacting with anyone until he eventually died.
Another friend who came down with a mental health issue was abandoned by her husband. In fact, he sent her back to her father’s house, seized their children and never supported either financially or otherwise for the several years her treatment lasted. His argument was that her family did not inform him about the mental health condition when he came to marry her. Today, the woman has recovered and they have come back as a couple, yet the burden of her regular checkups is still being shouldered by her family.
Stories of how people that present with symptoms of mental disorder are sent to traditional healing homes and religious centers where they are tortured, abused and dehumanized abound across the country. Some of them are put in chains, force-fed medicine and herbs, whipped constantly and denied food and water.
We cannot continue on the dehumanizing path. We constantly blame the government for being insensitive to the plights of the citizens but in our own small corners we display more lack of care and meanness. How can Glady’s family not know the pitiable condition she was in for four years? What did they do to save her? Did they also sentence her to death because of her perceived health condition? As earlier said, my friend was able to weather the storm because of the great, unconditional love of her family.
Health experts have not failed to warn about the adverse health impact of poor and inhuman treatments meted on mental health patients. In an interview with American-based television, Cable News Network (CNN) recently, a resident psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Lagos, Dr Nancy Orjinta said, “I have seen patients who were chained for months battle with self-esteem issues. Keeping someone locked up will not only harm them physically, but they will start to feel low and dehumanized too,” she said. She added that such conditions can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), an anxiety disorder caused by traumatic or distressing events.
If only we can heed health professionals’ advice and begin to see mental disorders as any other ailment like malaria, stomach pain and others, it will go a long way in addressing the misconceptions regarding mental health. That will invariably change our attitude towards the patients.
To achieve that, the media, ministry of health at various levels, medical professionals, NGOs and other stakeholders must join hands in sensitizing and educating the citizens on mental health issues.
Very importantly, more attention needs to be given to mental health by the various governments. This includes training of more mental health professionals, providing and equipping of more health facilities, especially in the rural areas to cater for this special need. Is it not shocking that, with a population of more than 200 million people, there are only 250 practising psychiatrists in the country?
Most of these doctors reside in urban areas, leaving those with mental cases in the rural areas with no option than to rely on traditional healers and faith-based bodies for their healing. In the past, there have been a series of efforts to clampdown on healing homes, which are believed to be doing more harm than good. To achieve the desired result in this direction, more approved health facilities must be provided both in the urban and rural areas.
Many stakeholders and analysts have also harped on the need for strong legislation that will set the standard for psychiatric treatment in the country as the existing law is no longer in tune with current realities. According to 2006 WHO-AIMS reports on the mental health system in Nigeria, “The existing Mental Health Policy document in Nigeria was formulated in 1991. Since its formulation, no revision has taken place and no formal assessment of how much it has been implemented has been conducted……No desk exists in the ministries at any level for mental health issues and only four per cent of government expenditures on health is earmarked for mental health.” Other mental health issues like unavailability of essential medicines at health centers, unavailability of physicians to run primary health care centers and the lack or restrictions to the prescription of psychotropic medications, were also identified by the report.
In line with the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day, “Increased investment in mental health”, it is hoped that all necessary actions will be taken to improve mental health in Nigeria. Records already have it that an estimated 20-30% of our population suffer from one form of mental disorder or another and with the harsh economic realities in the country, the number is likely to increase, hence the need for adequate economic investment in mental health programmes, professionals and facilities.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Saving Nigeria From Avoidable Surprises
The signs and symptoms are there that Nigeria is likely to experience some surprises, perhaps before 2023. Seers have seen, preachers and prophets had warned and writers had written, all with unquestionable patriotism, to see that the nation is not overtaken by some avoidable surprises. A situation where the Vice President of a country would say in an open forum that there are cracks in the walls holding the nation together, as well as express anger over “SARS Brutalities”, etc, obviously these can hardly
From the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, there was a news report that he “decreed that sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria would not see the New Year”. For such high cleric to have expressed such opinion means that he was warning that terrorism and its sponsors can plunge this nation into deeper surprises. Neither should we forget that a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, had raised an alert over possible sponsorship of the Boko Haram group.
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Mathew Kuka, a most level-headed and patriotic Nigerian, also warned that “Nigeria was gradually drifting towards total implosion … “ For a cleric of that status to raise an alert about religious extremism, toxic politics, etc, means that he sees dangers ahead. Kuka was quoted as saying: “The frustrations mount, the criminal political and bureaucratic classes get more daring in their exploits, stealing the country blind and leaving an entire nation bleeding”. Dooms-day prophesy?
We have a situation where alleged “N2.8bn Loot” for which a former head of Pensions Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trial, would become so “critically ill” that his kinsmen would form a team of advocates. We hear that Maina’s Kinsmen “urged the CJN to prevail on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to change the judge to any other judge that would be fair and just in the dispensation of justice in the matter”. The implication of such advocacy is that “Justice Okon Abang has tele-guided the prosecution team on how to conduct their case in the open court to the detriment of our illustrious son”. Expression of loss of confidence in the judiciary!
A nation where kinsmen, acting as an advocacy group, can point fingers at a Justice as being not only unjust but also tele guiding a prosecution team, then this portends a jinx for the nation’s judiciary. Maina’s case is one of several cases of alleged corrupt practices which the current government claims it has a moral duty to stamp out in Nigeria. What ordinary Nigerians observe and gossip about in privacy is that corruption now wears a golden crown and talks with braggadocio and swagger. A country continuing that way, even if it is mere unproven allegation, may have shocking surprises.
From a former Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa (may he rest in peace) we hear that “Nigeria has not done well in actualizing most of the dreams of its founding fathers at 60”. He urged leaders to always make the welfare and well-being of the masses as the focus of their policies and programmes. Alhaji Balarabe was an avowed advocate of the masses; even those who knew him closely commend him as a man of the people.
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, was also quoted as saying that the time has come for Nigerians to confront the reality of restructuring the country. Unfortunately, there are many Nigerians who, either because of ignorance, pretence or mischief, seek to distort the concept or need for a restructured Nigeria. If nothing else, a restructuring which would ensure the practice of true federalism would be a stitch in time, to save Nigeria from avoidable surprises. But mischief mongers would play down on the necessity for this bold step or associate the call with reduction or creation of more states.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been persistent in raising the issue of distrust as being one of the major factors tearing various groups apart in this country. What fuels distrust in any group, polity or nation is usually a suspicion of some hidden agenda being mixed up with policies and programmes of state. Obviously there are several such suspicions of pursuit of hidden or sectional agenda under the cloak of the common good of geniality of the whole people. A most recent suspicion is the Water Resources Bill, which some sections of the country see as not being in their own best interest.
Sources of avoidable surprises include security of the nation. Surprises may not come from external aggression but implosion arising from internal distrust and contradictions. Such contradictions arise from the application of double standards in dispensation of justice, thus fuelling further distrust in the system. Acts of one-sidedness and impurity abound in the system.
As someone acquainted with security matters, one can say that the nation’s security structure and apparatus need some bold restructuring, to reflect transparency and boost confidence. Those on the jobs of security should not assume that they know it all, especially in an age of electronic wizardry and global networking. To allow parochial interests and personal deficiencies to affect state policies or their implementations is to forget the global nature of modem era. No nation is an island or free from monitoring eyes.
The Nigeria/Niger rail link also gives support to those who expressed view about Fulanisation process. Does any Nigerian law allow herdersmen to carry fire arms or molest farmers in their communities? Raping women in their farms!
It is pertinent to say that the foundation of much of the prevailing conditions in Nigeria now was laid by the military during the long years of military rule. Therefore, one way to save Nigeria from avoidable surprises is to make the armed and security forces truly professional. At the moment, there are gossips that they are compromised and structured to serve sectional interests. Coupled with these are matters relating to mineral oil and gas, as well as establishment’s attitude towards the zones that produce the oil and gas.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
