Rivers
Group Hails OPM General Overseer At 47
A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Ndoki Nation Assembly (NNA), has expressed happiness over the performance so far made by a renowned cleric in Rivers State and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere for the transformation of humanity in the past 14 years of the existence of the ministries, as well as, the elebration of his 47 years on earth, describing him as a doyen of soul winning with the fear of God.
In a statement at Okoloma-Ndoki, Oyigbo LGA by its President, Messrs. Livingstone Okere and Secretary, Maxwell Ekeke respectively, the Assembly maintained that Chinyere, as divine channel for the restoration of lost souls back to God, was able to save many indigent persons within and outside Nigeria through the provision of free skills acquisition training programmes, free housing for shelter of millions, restaurants for the daily feeding of members of the public, free schools across the state, among others.
These gestures, the assembly said, speak volume of his quest to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians and other nationals residing in the country.
On the celebration of his birthday and that of OPM anniversary, the group rated Chinyere as a believer in Nigeria’s unity and a unique national religious hero.
It thanked God for the immeasurable grace of health, wisdom, longevity and unblemished integrity evident in his exemplary Christian life, recalling that Apostle Chinyere assumed the leadership of the ministries when religion is in jeopardy and Christendom on the verge of disintegration.
The Assembly noted that Apostle Chinyere discharge his duties of soul winning and the restoration of many indigent persons all over the world with open mindedness, which no religious group was able to actualize”.
It therefore, urged other religious bodies to emulate his sterling track records of philanthropy for the building of society.
By: Bethel Toby
Rivers
Group Okays Military Occupation Of Oyigbo
The Ogbakor Oyigbo is pleased with the military occupation of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State even after the relaxation of the curfew occasioned by the #EndSARS protests that greeted the area and parts of the country recently.
This was part of the decisions reached by the Oyigbo people (Umualeke Na Umusia) during a public gathering on Wednesday in the area.
The group who spoke through its Traditional Prime Minister, High Chief Louis Okorie and Chairman, Chief Akobundu Nwogu, said that they were ready to assist the Rivers State Government and Military secure a permanent military base in the Area.
Their suggestion, they said, there was based on ugly experience during the #EndSARS protest in order to prevent similar occurrence in the future.
According to them, the idea was to ensure that the area remained peaceful in order to promote its budding economic and commercial activities.
They also explained that the continued stay of the military, would discourage some suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP), from carrying out further attacks on the people of Oyigbo.
They maintained that the large scale violence in the area during the protest was executed by IPOB members and lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proscription of the group’s activities in the state.
They further blasted those who address them as Obigbo instead of Oyigbo, and added that the correction must be taken seriously by all.
“Oyigbo and has taken certain steps to ensure Oyigbo remains peaceful and habitable. One of such moves is that Oyigbo remains Oyigbo and not Obigbo”, they stressed.
Meanwhile, they have urged the government not withdraw the military from the area until total peace and tranquility return to the place.
By: King Onunwor.
Rivers
LG Boss Constitutes Surveillance Team On Waterways
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Dr. Tony Philmoore, has constituted a civilian surveillance team that would complement the efforts of the joint task force and other security outfits to safeguard the Port Harcourt – Bille waterways.
According to the statement, “members of the surveillance team are now undergoing, security profiling by the relevant security authorities. When they are through with that they would be well kitted, fully operational and monitor the waterways from its length and breadth.
In the statement, Philmoore commiserated with youths from Bille over continual loss of lives on the waterways, and assured his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the waterways by strengthening security.
The council boss said he would not rest until sea pirates are tracked and brought to
justice. Phi/moore also appealed to commuters, boat drivers and other users of the sea route to
always be security conscious.
He advised them to report suspicious movements on the waterways, and warned boat
drivers and passengers not to ply the waterways as from 4.30 pm.
The council chairman warned deviant youths to change to a good life style, shun sea
piracy and other crimes as the long arm is waiting to deal with anyone no matter how
long the person may be under cover.
He equally advised parents to be concerned about the’ involvement of their wards.
noting that parents have the role to continue to insist c)n good behavior and morals.
By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Rivers
Unknown Gunmen Abduct Paramount Ruler, Youth
Several unknown gunmen last Tuesday abaducted a youth, Jack Uwame alongside Chief Justus Odum Paramount ruler, Odhiougbokor community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Confirming the abduction, his son Hon. Livinus Justus Odum who is a councilor representing ward 11 told our correspondent that his father was whisked away around 2:00am that fateful night; adding that the abductors have not established any contact.
Meanwhile, a witness who pleaded anonymity accounted that he hoodlums invaded the house of Chief Odum and picked him up after demanding a GSM phone and torch he bought just two days ago.
Our source said, the hoodlums initially broke into the house of Late Chief Okpara Uwame, one-time Paramount ruler extorting over N200,000 from his son, Mr Chima and Wife, being money meant for the burial of his mother slated next month, Zbefore picking up Mr. Jack his younger brother.
The Tide learnt that some prominent chiefs and community development committees of Anwunugbokor and Odhiougbokor were paid an undisclosed amount of money over the week by a company whose name is not clear as set the time of filing this report. The paramount chief on his return, bought a sound phone and the Torch which the dire devils have stolen.
When contacted, the Ahoada Area command, of the police denied any knowledge of such incident.
