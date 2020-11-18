WTO: ‘Why America Opposes Okonjo- Iweala’s Candidacy’

Recent opposition by the United States against the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Director-General has been linked to Nigerias’ poor governance records, and its not being strategic to America’s interest.

A senior lecturer in the Department of Economics at the Rivers State University, Prof Ayodele Momodu, said a lot of Nigerians were yet to understand why the American President, Donald Trump, opposed Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.

Prof. Momodu stated that apart from being a nation of poor human rights record, Nigeria is not strategic to America’s interest.

“I think Nigeria should sit back and x-ray what is playing out. What you are seeing is not racial but rather economic strategy,” said Momodu.

The lecturer explained further that US is backing the South Korean candidate because of the threat posed by China and North Korea to its interest, stressing that South Korea is key to the US economy.

He pointed out that with a South Korean candidate, it would be easy for the US to checkmate North Korea and China.

Prof. Momodu regretted that many Nigerians had misconceived the US opposition to Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy without understanding the power undertones.

“ At a time, China and North Korea were posing threat to the US economy, you don’t expect President Trump to support a weak country that China can use,” he said.

The university don noted that once Okonjo-Iweala emerges the Director-General of WTO, it would be easy for China to dislodge America in economic power.