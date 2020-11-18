Sports
Winner Of Lagos Women Run Race To Get N1m
The elite winner at the “2020 Lagos Women Run” scheduled for Saturday in Lagos will take home a cash prize of N1 million, an official said yesterday.
Tayo Popoola, the General Coordinator of “Lagos Women Run” race, told newsmen at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos that all arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free event.
She however acknowledged that the contributions of the Lagos State government made it possible for the race to hold, especially in the face of very difficult times in the country.
“We have made all arrangements to ensure a safe race on Saturday, for both the virtual and elite races.
“It’s the first time in Nigeria and indeed in Africa. So, we want to make positive history. That is why we have trained our Local Organising Committee (LOC) members to ensure all due diligence.
“All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed and implemented, as the entire world is watching our progress on the virtual race,” Popoola said.
She also said the LOC has ensured that all virtual runners in the Open category understand the usage of the App which would monitor their races as they run anywhere in the country.
“There will be a central leaderboard to monitor the progress of the virtual runners and automatically pick the top winners.
“The virtual category has the Open and the Veteran categories as they run with different colours of numbers.
“The winners will also go home with cash prizes after a thorough check of the App,” the race general coordinator said.
Speaking also, the Technical Director of “Lagos Women Run”, Yusuf Ali, said the elite runners would be closely monitored.
He said this would help them to adhere to all the regulations especially, as it was done at the London Marathon recently.
“It’s the first time this will be happening in Africa and we are determined to make positive history.
”We are going to ensure that all the elite runners wear their face mask at the starting point at the Tafawa Balewa Square, as the entire athletics world will be watching.
“The runners will be given three face mask each, to wear the first one in the first 400 metres to 600 metres of the race and dispose, while the second face mask is worn at the 4-km mark, while the third one is worn from the 7-km mark to the finish line.
“All the technical officials and medical staff at the finish line must also wear their face masks.
“It’s the first time this will be happening in Africa and we are determined to make positive history,” Ali said.
Sports
No One’ll Get To My Record, Yet -Bolt
Whenever Usain Bolt watches athletics competitions he feels the urge to return to the sport he dominated for a decade, but that longing quickly dissipates once he reminds himself of “all the training” he would have to undergo to compete at the highest level.
The eight-time Olympic champion, speaking to Tidesports source, has confessed that around a year and a half ago he discussed the possibility of a comeback with his coach.
“We sat down and actually spoke a little bit about coming back, maybe for the Olympics. But my coach was like he knows I’m not going to be serious. He said ‘you could talk about it but I know you are not going to be that serious because you hate training so I know you are not going to do it’,” the Jamaican recalled.
Bolt retired from track and field three years ago but has kept his place as the fastest man in history with his 100m world record of 9.58 seconds still seemingly beyond reach.
Although he believes the 100m and 200m events are “in good hands” with the likes of Noah Lyles doing “pretty well”, Bolt does not expect his 11-year-old records including the 19.19 seconds over 200m, to fall anytime soon.
“I think no one will get to my records yet,” he said. “I don’t think the person is there yet to break my records.
“The level that took me to my records was a long way and a lot of hard work. I think my physical attributes, the fact that I’m tall, really helped. It’s going to take a while before somebody actually gets there.”
Following his retirement from athletics in 2017, Bolt had a brief stint in football and trained with clubs in Europe and Africa before giving up on his football dream in Australia. In hindsight, he thinks he would have done “much better” if he had stayed in Europe.
Sports
AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Fail To Win In Freetown
Super Eagles’ qualification for Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations was put on ice as Nigeria and Sierra Leone played out a goalless draw in their Group L Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Stadium in Freetown, yesterday.
The Leone Stars, who mounted a stunning fightback to draw 4-4 with the Super Eagles last week, put up another gritty display to frustrate their more illustrious opponents and deny them an early ticket to the AFCON finals.
The result leaves the Super Eagles top of the standings on eight points, with Benin (seven), Sierra Leone (three) and Lesotho (two) all still alive as far as qualification for Cameroon 2022 is concerned.
Nigeria started the encounter on a promising note and offered their first threat at goal in the third minute, with Kelechi Iheanacho shooting on target direct from a free kick, though his effort was no trouble for Sierra Leone goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara.
The Super Eagles had another chance on 16 minutes when Samuel Chukwueze curled an effort just wide of the mark, before the Leone Stars had their first chance through Alhaji Kamara, who was denied by a fine save from Maduka Okoye.
The visitors suffered an injury blow a few minutes before the interval when midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo limped off and was replaced by Shehu Abdullahi. The half-time whistle saw the teams locked at 0-0 – a far cry from the eight-goal thriller they produced last Friday night.
Nigeria again created the better chances after the restart, with Iheanacho shooting high and wide on 51 minutes after great set-up play from Chukwueze, while the Leicester City striker found the back of the net just after the hour mark but had been flagged offside.
Midway through the second half the Super Eagles threatened again when Alex Iwobi shot just over from long range, with Gernot Rohr’s team beginning to build some consistent pressure in attack.
However, the hosts’ defence stood firm with some help from goalkeeper Kamara, who made another fine save on 82 minutes when he parried away Iheanacho’s shot from the edge of the penalty area.
In another encounter, Sudan scored a last-gasp winner to edge past visiting Ghana in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, yesterday.
The result means that Ghana will have to wait to qualify for the finals having started the day knowing a draw would see them progress.
The game at the Al Hilal stadium in Omdurman was a physical affair with both sides picking up two yellow cards each in a goalless first-half.
Ghana was playing without their injured captain Andre Ayew, who scored both the Black Stars goals in the 2-0 win over the same opponents last Thursday, as well as suspended first-choice keeper Richard Ofori.
Their replacements both played their part with Caleb Ekuban causing trouble for the Sudanese defence and Fatua Dauda making some crucial saves at the other end.
Meanwhile, defending champions, Algeria gave away a two goal lead as they were held 2-2 by hosts Zimbabwe.
Despite the draw the Algerians have confirmed their place at the next Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, which have been delayed until 2022.
After goals in the 34th and 38th minutes, including a fine solo effort from Riyad Mahrez, it looked like Algeria would make it four wins from four.
In the 34th, Reda Halaimia whipped in a long cross from the right and an unmarked Andy Delort had a straightforward header to score his first goal for Algeria.
Moments later came the brilliance from Manchester City’s Mahrez as he flicked the ball past one defender and then cut into the area before twisting and turning to wrong-foot two defenders and firing home.
The Warriors pulled a goal back two minutes before half-time as striker Knowledge Musona curled in a free kick from the edge of the area to beat Rais M’Bolhi.
That seemed to galvanize Zimbabwe and they created the better chances after the break and were rewarded when Tanzania-based Prince Dube scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute, seconds after coming on as a replacement.
Sports
Orkoro Attributes MVP Award To Hard Work
Winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the just concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, Icade Orkoro, has attributed his achievement to hardwork and commit-ment.
The Bayelsa United Football Club’s midfielder, stated that it gives him joy to win MVP in a competition where there were also many talented players, saying that hard work pays.
Orkoro said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after he was awarded the MVP, on Sunday, at Sharks Football Club Stadium, Port Harcourt.
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, won the second of Governor Wike pre-season tournament on penalty 5-4, after they played one all draw in regulation time, on Sunday.
“I feel happy to be honest, not only because of the MVP had I won but the quality players in the tournament.
Thank the Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike for hosting the competition for players to showcase their talents.
I am very very grateful because I didn’t know I will became the MVP in a tournament of this caliber,” Orkoro said.
He further commended his coach, Tiebowei Diepriye for encouraging him during training Session, stressing that, when you work harder it pays.
“Every training session by our coach is like Match situation.
I want to say a very big thank you to the Local Organising Committee, (LOC) for Organising a successful tournament” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
