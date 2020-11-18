Police Arrest Journalist Over Report On Police Commissioner

The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Kenneth Minimah (rtd), has sued for peace and unity among ethnic nationalities as condition for progress and development of the state.

Minimah made the call at the inaugural meeting of the body held in Port Harcourt last Monday.

Attended by 14 of the 15-member state executive committee including the state three national ex-officio members as well as a prominent environmentalist and human rights activist, Ms Ann Kio-Briggs, Minimah challenged the leadership of ethnic nationalities in the state to ensure peace and security at all times in their areas to enable them speak with one voice on issues affecting the state in the national polity.

He noted that PANDEF is a call to selfless service, saying that, “as the apex socio-cultural organisation of all Niger Delta people, the Rivers State chapter would work with all ethnic nationalities and socio-cultural groups in the state for the well being and good of all Rivers people”.

Minimah charged all ethnic nationalities in the state and indeed all Niger Deltans to surrender their individual and pecuniary interests for the common good of the people to ensure peace, unity and security in the state as the organisation attempts to promote issues germane to the overall economic, political, environmental, cultural and social well-being of the people in the on-going national dialogue.

The meeting also resolved to embark on massive grassroots mobilisation and awareness programmes to sensitise the people of the state on the activities of the body, through timely setting up of its structures in the 23 local government areas of the state on or before the end of the year as directed by the national body.

Furthermore, to ensure that no segment of Rivers people is left behind, the meeting agreed on planned advocacy visits and engagements with critical stakeholders, including natural, traditional, socio-cultural and leaders of ethnic organisations, non-governmental bodies, youths, women and marginalised groups, to advance peace, security and prosperity in the state and Niger Delta region.