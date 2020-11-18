Niger Delta
Diri Validly Elected Bayelsa Gov, S’Court Rules
Senator Douye Diri has been affirmed as the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State, by a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Justice Ngwuta, in his judgement, predicated the dismissal of the appeals on the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.
The appeals dismissed were filed by the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Accord Party (AP), and Labour Movement (LM).
Diri, who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second in the last year’s governorship election in the state.
He was later declared governor of the state in a subsequent Supreme Court judgement disqualifying the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr David Lyon, who had emerged the winner of the poll.
Diri’s victory has been challenged a number of times, but the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja had at different times also affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state.
Niger Delta
N’Delta Youths, Ex-Agitators Give 11-Day Ultimatum To FG …Want Fuel Sold At N120
The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) and the Coalition of ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum have expressed disgust at the recent fuel price hike, giving a 11-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to peg the pump price at ?120 per litre or risk a mass action.
The National Coordinator of NDYC, Comrade Jator Abido, and the Convener, Coalition of ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum, “General” Ebi Tamuno gave the ultimatum in a joint statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.
Part of the statement reads; “We will not hesitate to stand for the rights of the Niger-Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general. It is against this background that we the members of the NDYC issue this press statement demanding the Federal Government to: Immediately rescind on this policy by reducing the pump price of petroleum product to the sum of N120 per liter (PMS specifically) within 11 days.
“Repair and put our refineries to immediate use so as to forestall the incessant price increment.
“That a more robust policy on the petroleum industry aimed at fixing our comatose refineries.
“We hereby state that oil workers should leave the Niger Delta region within 14 days if government fails to live up to our expectations. Let it be noted that their safety cannot be guaranteed if government fails to revert the pump price to ?120”.
Stating that Nigerians must not be held responsible for the incompetence of government, the groups said government should have been more humane as Nigerians were still confronting the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown and the recent #EndSARS protests.
“We will not hesitate to declare a national day of action for a nationwide protest as the economy is biting hard on the citizens.
“We call on all sister organizations and groups to wake to this clarion call. Nigerians cannot take responsibility for government’s incompetence.
“It is, however, regrettable that our refineries have been left moribund and almost becoming a museum for petroleum refining equipment. Nigerians who are grappling with poverty have been left to their fate due to the hike in the price of fuel. There is no justifiable reason for the exorbitant price over a product that God has blessed us with in abundance.
“Given the existing economic realities and the post COVID-19 and #EndSARS economy which have left the country out of productivity in various forms; it will be a total policy aberration to allow for any form of price increase either in electricity tariff or fuel pump price which is impacting negatively on Nigerians.
“We make bold to state categorically that it is an affront on the survival of Nigerians who are finding it hard to feed on a daily basis to be made to suffer from years of bad governance”.
Niger Delta
Diri Offers Employment To Victims Of PDP Attack Compensates Others
Victims of the November 13, 2019 dastardly attack on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members and supporters in Ogbolomabiri-Nembe now have cause to smile as the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri,has announced the immediate employment for the survivors and relations of those that lost their lives.
The governor also directed immediate promotion for victims that are already in the state civil service as well as the Commissioner for Health to take over the medical bills and treatment of those still undergoing treatment.
Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement that the governor made the pronouncements at a meeting in Government House held with victims and relations of the slain.
The attack on PDP faithful during Senator Diri’s campaign rally in the community three days to the November 16 governorship election in the state reportedly claimed no fewer than 21 lives while 195 persons sustained injuries, according to a panel of inquiry set up by the immediate past administration.
The panel also said 350 persons reported that their properties were missing and that a total of 379 victims appeared before it.
While commiserating with those affected by the gruesome attack, Governor Diri described the meeting as a solemn one and called for healing, forgiveness and unity in the land of Nembe.
“Today is a solemn day. I can see my brothers on crutches and my sisters that are survivors of that dastardly, inhuman and cowardly act that took the lives of some of us”, he said.
“I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives and are here for this parley. We feel and share in your pain. I assure you that we will stand with you at times like this”, he added.
“It is on this note I hereby announce the employment for all victims of the Nembe killings. All the relations of those that lost their lives are hereby employed by the Bayelsa State Government.For victims that are already employed in the state civil service, I hereby direct promotion for them with immediate effect. I also direct the Honourable Commissioner for Health to take over the treatment of all the victims henceforth”, the Governor restated.
Diri, who thanked God on behalf of survivors of the onslaught on his party faithful, said God heard their cries and delivered judgement at the Supreme Court.
The Governor’s spokesman also quoted him saying: “For us, what happened triggered a reaction from God Almighty as our cries and prayers went up to Him. God had to come down Himself to give judgement in the Supreme Court.Let me on behalf of the government use this opportunity to thank all of you, particularly the victims and their families, for your patience and understanding.”
The governor, while recounting his ordeal in the unfortunate incident, said he would have been a victim also but for the mercies of God and the bravery of his security team that rescued him from the scene.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Group Moves To Recall Councillor In C’River
The Councilor representing Erei-South Ward in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon. Edwin Ukam is set to be recalled by his constituents.
A group under the aegis of Erei-South Youths for Good Governance (EYGG) in a statement hinted that the process for the recall of the lawmaker has commenced.
The group noted that they commenced the recalling process against the Councilor over an alleged poor representation even as they tagged him a “Diaspora Councillor.”
In a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar, the group noted that his recall was necessary and timely due to the obvious vacuum in leadership, inaccessibility, poor performance and inability to put the ward interest above his personal interest in the course of legislative engagements.
“Since he assumed office, the Councillor has neither visited the ward nor calls for any meeting of ward members and often do not pick calls. He is completely losing touch with his people and creating a serious vacuum as the position is highly critical to the political, socio-economic development and advancement of the ward being a rural area”, the statement reads in part.
The aggrieved constituents revealed that they were going round the ward to collate signatures for onward submission to the appropriate authority for his immediate recall.
Speaking on the issue, the Ward Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Obin Egwu, confirmed the development.
He lamented that the Councillor is largely inaccessible and have maintained a great distance from the people of the ward, as such the PDP being the Councillor’s party and her Ward Leaders have also been complaining seriously.
“Yes I am aware of the agitation by some party members and group of people for the recall of Hon. Edwin Ukam. I also think their complains are very genuine as the Legislator has not met with the Ward Caucus and the party at large since his emergence, despite such massive support given to him during the elections. Not even a ‘Thank You’ visit or meeting from him to the ward till date. It is completely unfair and unbecoming of him”, Obin said.
