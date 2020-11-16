Sports
Striker Promises More Goals For Rangers Intl
Rangers International FC striker, Israel Abia, at the weekend promised the club’s teeming fans several goals in the forthcoming season to help the club achieve a double.
Abia had scored five goals for the Enugu-based Rangers last season before it came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to newsmen in Enugu, Abia said the club have all it takes to be crowned double champions at the end of the season.
“With coach Salisu Yusuf at the helm of affairs and the management led by Davidson Owumi, as well as quality players on ground, the club will do well in the coming season,” he said.
The striker said he believes that he still has a tank full of goals to deliver when the season starts but with the support of his team mates.
“I strongly believe in the calibre of players in our team and we can battle any team to a standstill anywhere in the country so as to be crowned the league and Aiteo Cup champions in the coming
Company To Spend N500m On Polo Club’s House
The Chairman, Lubrik Construction Co. (LCC) Ltd. Nasiru Dano, has said that the company will soon embark on the construction of a befitting N500 million ultramodern club house for the Guards Polo Club (GPC), Abuja, as part of its commitment to give back to the society.
The project, according to Dano, who also doubles as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Army Polo Association (NAPA) said the gesture was part of LCC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and commitment to continue to support the Nigerian Army.
“Beyond the Guards Polo Club in Abuja, we have also supported almost six or seven different polo clubs in the country.
“So, we are looking at between 8 -12 months to complete the building and finishing of a world class club house here at the Guards polo club,” he said.
Tidesports source reports that the ground breaking ceremony for the proposed club house was held on the side lines of the ongoing Nigeria National Carnival Polo tournament at the club yesterday.
Maj. Gen. Haruna Momoh, the Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/Director Staff duties at the Nigerian Army Headquarters, who represented the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and performed the ceremony, described the project as ‘a legacy that will stand the test of time.’
Momoh expressed gratitude to LCC for their support and commitment, saying, “On behalf of the COAS, officers and men of the Nigerian Army, I want to thank LCC most graciously for choosing to embark on this great project.
“This indeed is a legacy that will remain in our memory for a long time to come. We look forward to the manifestation of greater things and partnerships in the years ahead,” he said.
Chairman of Guards Polo Club, Amb. Sani Bala expressed gratitude to the company, saying that it was a great milestone for the club.
“We are very delighted that the appeals we have been making to well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies alike to support the game of polo are yielding fantastic results.
“LCC is coming with a lot of groups, companies and banks to build this wonderful club house. It is indeed going to be one of its kind in the country and we are really very happy’’, Bala said.
The chairman also revealed that plans were underway to bring about more developments in the club within the shortest possible time.
“There are a lot of developments coming through. In addition to the new club house, we intend to have at least one or two more polo pitches so as not to put too much pressure on the existing one.
“This is something that is going to happen with the collaboration and assistance of the NAPA.
“We are very grateful to Gen. M.S. Aliyu who has been giving the push for the Nigerian Army to really participate fully in the game of polo,” he said.
According to the chairman, there would be other recreational and sporting facilities in the club, such as squash and tennis courts, as well as a playing area for kids and a polo school to teach young players and organise a lot of other grassroots programmes.
“The game of polo requires skill and horsemanship and, therefore, one must have drive and passion to learn the basic rules and rudiments of the sport,” he said.
Rivers Utd Wins Gov Wike Pre-Season Tourney
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, yesterday emerged the winner of the second edition of Governor Wike pre-season football tournament at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.
The Pride of Rivers State, came from behind to defeat Bayelsa Utd 5-4 on penalties after playing one all draw in the regulation time.
Bayelsa United gave the winners a spirited fight that saw them take the lead in the first half. Rivers United, however, fought back gamely after resumption and a sustained pressure saw them finally breach the stubborn defence and goal of the opponents.
In the end, it was a highly entertaining and quality final contest to round off the tournament which has thrilled football fans for about 10 days in Port Harcourt.
Speaking after the final match, the Governor of Rivers state Barr Nyesor Wike, thanked the Ministry of Sports, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the team that particip-ated, noting that, the standard of play in the tournament was quite impressive.
According to him, for to go into spots kicks showed that the standard of play is very high, adding that, both teams evenly matched
Governor Wike, who was represented by the state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, also congratulated Rivers United for winning this year edition.
He further explained that, the state’s Real Madrid football academy is another starting point where a lot of youth will be educated and will be inculcated with techniques and tactics of the game as obtainable in the Western World.
Earlier, the Commissioner of Sports Rivers State Hon Boma Iyaye thanked all the that featured teams in this year’s edition of Governor Wike preseason tournament, stressed that, the tournament was to assess and witness the strength and weaknesses of teams that will take part in new season of Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL), and the continental with a view to improving them.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Edo 2020: Team Rivers Goes To Camp, Thursday
In a bid to to compete favourably and supersede records created at the 18th National Sports Festival, (NSF), Team Rivers has concluded arrangements to go into camping to further enhance its preparation for the task ahead.
The Head Coach, Rivers State Karate Association, Yahcob Davied disclosed this yesterday, in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the Acting Director of Rivers State Sports Council, Mildred Hart, and the Festival consultant, Mr, Sonny gave the direction last week, saying that coaches should get their teams together for camping to further prepare for the “EDO 2020” NSF.
He explained that a new date has been decided for the 19th National Sports Festival tagged “EDO 2020”, following the decision taken at the meeting held last week in Delta State by the various State Directors of Sports and the National Council on Sports.
Davied said that it was also, decided at the meeting that the fiesta would witness two sets, as sports would be split into two groups in oder to comply with COVID -19 rules, saying that, the two groups would take turns to participate in the competition.
He noted that the idea of reducing athletes is not good and may affect the medals chances of the teams.
“ I am not comfortable with the idea of reducing the number of athletes preparing for the Festival, l picked 16 athletes for the Festival and it was reduced to four, l do not get it. That is not good. It might affect our winning chances,” Davied said.
.Meanwhile, the Festival now holds between 3 and 17 December, still in Edo State.
It would be recalled that Team River’s Karate won one gold and silver medals at the 2018 edition of the NSF.
By: Nancy Briggs
