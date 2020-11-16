Featured
#EndSARS Protests: No Extra-judicial Killings In Oyigbo, Wike Tells NBA
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom WIke, has flayed members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state for alleging that there were extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo Local Government Area during the recent #EndSARS protests “that were later hijacked by hoodlums which led to deaths of many persons, including security agents and destruction of properties,” insisting that there were no extra-judicial killings in the area as alleged.
The governor made this clarification while reacting to an address presented by the Chairman of the NBA, Port Harcourt Branch, Prince Nyekwere, during the special court session to commence the 2020/2021 legal year in the state, over the weekend.
Nyekwere, who spoke on behalf of other branches of the NBA in the state during the programme, alleged that there were extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo during the last #EndSARS protests in the state, and added that the association would provide pro bono legal services to the affected members of the public who may not have money to hire lawyers to represent them at the sitting of the investigative panel of inquiry set up by the state government as directed by the Federal Government.
Wike, however, not satisfied with the position taken by the group, took a swipe at the state leadership of NBA, accusing them of taking a position on a matter that has not been heard by the investigative panel.
He wondered why the association, which has not submitted any memorandum to the committee, would come to such conclusion, and pass judgement on a matter that was still at its pendency stage, regretting that the NBA’s stance was against the practice principle.
The state chief executive reiterated his earlier stand that there was no extra-judicial killing in the area, adding that he cannot be a sitting governor and allow any part of the state to be taken over by terrorists and miscreants.
“I cannot allow terrorists and miscreants occupy and take over or hoist any flag in any part of my state. Not when I am a sitting governor,” he stated.
It would be recalled that the NBA in the state had announced that it would set up a separate panel to investigate the Oyigbo #EndSARS carnage.
Police Nab Councillor For Battering Elder Brother’s Wife
Officers of Rivers State Police Command have arrested the leader of the Etche Legislative Assembly in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Blackson Nwanyawu, for allegedly brutalizing a mother of six over allegation of witchcraft.
The battered woman, Love Nwanyawu, told journalists in Port Harcourt, that the councillor, who was her husband’s younger brother, along with two others, beat her to a pulp over allegation that she was a witch, and has been bringing misfortunes to the family.
With a badly battered, swollen face, lacerations and bruises on her head, Mrs Nwanyawu said her ordeal began when she travelled to her husband’s hometown, Omualu community, and overheard the councillor, his sister and a male relative, shouting on top of their voices in an intense argument.
She said that Blackson and other persons, then, accused her of witchcraft, and vowed to deal with her.
“I was surprised. The next thing I saw was that the three of them pounced at me, saying I was disturbing them, and that I was a witch. They said anytime I came back, the house would not rest. I said how?
“They pounced on me and gave me a beating of my life. Just look at me. Their plan was to eliminate me. After beating me and locking me up, one went outside, brought a chair and used it to hit my head twice. When he (councillor) saw that blood was gushing out, he drove off. Others also left. With the blood, I shouted for help. They all said their brother is a councillor and leader of Etche Legislative Assembly, and nothing will happen.
“I am calling for people to help me to seek justice. My husband, I trained him from secondary school to university. He lived with me for years when my children were small. I paid his last school fees, and he promised that when he graduated, he would ensure my children did not suffer.
“I was asking him, ’is this the promise you gave me?’ Look at how they repaid me. He wanted to send me to an early grave,” Nwanyawu said.
She claimed that her husband has been ill because he was traumatized by the incident.
In his reaction, the accused Councillor, Hon Blackson Nwanyawu, in a telephone interview aired on Nigeria Info 92 .3 FM, and monitored in Port Harcourt, claimed that his brother’s wife insulted him.
“The woman keeps insulting me every day, when I have not had any issue with her. Your father called me; I say I am not regretting my action. I have tolerated more than I can bear,” he stated.
Blackson claimed that the victim has been disparaging his reputation in the social media and that he would seek redress in court for remedies.
He promised to honour a police invitation on the matter and make himself available for investigation.
“There is no point talking too much because these things happen when you are in public office”, he added.
In a press statement, the Spokesman for the state police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed receipt of the complaint, saying that the matter was being investigated.
Meanwhile, right advocacy groups are demanding justice for the brutalised woman.
A Port Harcourt-based rights activist, Prince Wiro, enjoined the police to ensure that the woman gets justice.
“It is inconceivable that a woman can be so beaten and battered because they feel that they are above the law. This is a clear case of human rights abuse. All those involved should be prosecuted as a deterrent that nobody is above the law”, he said.
Also, the Rivers State branch of the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), and members of the Rivers State Civil Society Organizations said they were closely monitoring the case with a view to ensuring that justice was served.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Ikoku Traders Assure Compliance With Govt’s Directives
The Ikoku motor spare parts dealers in Diobu area of Port Harcourt have assured the people and residents of Rivers State of their commitment to abide by the directives of the state government.
They have also promised to tackle cases of crimes and traffic congestion along the Ikoku market.
Chairman of the Ikoku Motor Spare Parts Dealers Union, High Chief Anthony Alaribeole, gave the assurance while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
He said that they were happy that the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reopened the market.
He noted that the Ikoku Motor Spare Parts Market is a volatile place that has so many entry points, thus making it difficult to control movement and behaviour.
Chief Alaribeole explained that he tried his best to prevent the hijack of the recent EndSARS protest that led to the closure of the market.
He said that the union had a leadership problem for about 16 years without the executive before his emergence as the chairman, few months ago.
“The union had been without leadership for 16 years, and a lot of things have gone wrong. The market had been eaten up by hoodlums and we do not have any face-off with our host community.
“ As I came on board as the chairman few months ago, we have been working out modalities on how to tackle the challenges that have been facing us, including how to control the traffic.
“One of the challenges we are having in this regard is the uniform men, as they feel that nobody without uniform can control them on where and how to park. Sometimes, I confront them on their indiscriminate parking.
“We have set up a task force before the recent closure of the market to control the traffic. We have also set up a task force on sanitation, and another one to fish out criminal elements”, he said.
On the planned relocation of the spare parts market to Iriebe by the state government, the union boss welcomed the development, adding that one of his major agenda since he took over the leadership of the union was to liaise with the state government on the way forward.
He, however, urged residents of the state to hold him and his executive responsible for any wrongs that emanate from the market.
Wike, Others Grace Sokoto Gov’s Son’s Wedding
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and eminent Nigerian political leaders from across the country, on Saturday attended the wedding of Najib Aminu Waziri and Ameena Umar Tafidah in Argungu, Kebbi State.
Najib, is the son of Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, who is a long standing personal friend of Governor Wike while the bride, Ameena, is the daughter of Senator Umar Tafidah.
The wedding took place at the palace of the Emir of Argungu and was witnessed by a crowd of family members of the couple, their friends and well wishers.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressed delight that the marriage ceremony ended without any hitch and advised the couple to always love each other.
“The advise that I have for the couple, is that they must consistently be each others friend. And, they must ensure that their business is their business, and be prayerful and committed to God in all their endeavours.”
He noted that no marriage is perfect, but emphasized that every marriage requires abundant love and blessing to flourish.
“Many of us as experienced husbands, know that this is a journey that is full of bumps; that it is full of potholes, but it is also full of smooth ride. Our prayer, is that the smooth ride will be more than the bumps.”
He pledged that governors will continue to pray for the couple to be blessed with children that will bring joy to them, to their respective families and their grandparents.
Fayemi, said the array of personalities that traveled from all parts of the country to witness the wedding, is indeed a statement of how glorious, graceful and blessed the couples really are.
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, described the wedding as historic.
“This is a historic marriage. Historic in the sense that it is marriage that has created a bridge, bringing people from the South, people from the North, East and West to come together to identify with the Governor of Sokoto State , who is the father of the groom and to share in the joy Senator Tafida who is the father of the bride.”
Malami said President Muhammadu Buhari extends his exceptional congratulations to the couple and share in their joy.
He prayed God to provide prosperity to the couple whose marriage has brought people togethern and further proving that the governor of Sokoto is indeed a man of the people.
Similarly, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, prayed God to grant the couple fruit of the womb.
“Tambuwal is a bridge builder and you can see that people across the country have assembled here to honour him. Our prayer is that God will bless the couple. We believe that God will grant them the fruit of the womb.”
Notable personalities at the marriage include, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; and the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.
In attendance were the governors of Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara.
Taraba and Yobe State governors were represented by their deputies, just as the former governors of Gombe, Imo and Jigawa, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; Emeka Ihedioha; and Alhaji Sule Lamido; graced the occasion.
