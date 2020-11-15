Environment
NOA Takes End Open Defecation Campaign To Edo Communities
The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Edo State office, has taken its sensitisation campaign to communities in the state, on the need to End Open Defecation in their domain.
Edo Director, NOA, Mrs Grace Eseka, disclosed this during an interview with the The Tide source in Benin
Eseka said NOA had mapped out different strategies, including sensitisation of the public, to ensure that Edo achieved its target of becoming Open Defecation Free by 2023.
“For the past three days, we have been in Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA). We went to the various wards in the council, educating residents on the dangers of open defecation.
“We will be going to Esan North East LGA this week, to sensitise people in Uromi and its environs on the same issue.
“Our role is to create awareness because so many people do not know the negative impact of open defecation in the society,” she said.
The director stressed the need for all house owners in the state to have hygienic toilets and latrines within their premises so as to eradicate excreta-related diseases.
She commended the role of critical stakeholders in sustaining the fight against the menace of open defecation in the state.
“The Edo Small Town and Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, has been in the forefront of the campaign to make the state open defecation free by 2023,” Eseka added.
Desertification: Agency Trains 300 Women, Youths, To Check Tree Felling
The National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), says it has trained 300 rural women and youths on skills to empower them and check tree felling in desert prone communities.
The Director-General (DG) of the agency, Dr Bukar Hassan, stated this at the inauguration of the Batch III training exercise of 100 youths and women in Kano.
Hassan, represented by Ahmed Bagudo, Director, Mobilisation of the agency, said the training exercise was designed to provide alternative means of livelihood to the women and vulnerable in the desert prone areas to check tree felling and dependence on forest resources.
He noted that the programme also focused on economic empowerment and encouraged community engagement in environmental management and forest conservation, to control desertification.
“The programme targeted the vulnerables through skills acquisition training to complement income generation from the agricultural sector,” Hassan said.
He said the programme was implemented in 11 desert prone states in the country where the climate was no longer friendly.
Hassan listed the states as Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa.
According to him, the beneficiaries would be trained on tailoring, knitting and soap processing, adding that the agency would distribute starter packs to the participants to enable them set up their businesses.
The DG said the participants for the Batch III training exercise were drawn from Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe.
“Already, we trained 100 youths and women from Kano and Jigawa and another set from Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi states in the past two months,” he added.
Ogonis Plant Trees In Memory Of Saro-Wiwa
A memorial park in honour of the late environmental right activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogonis excuted during the military administration of Sani Abacha has been unveiled at Bane home, town of Ken Saro-Wiwa.
The occasion also witnessed the planting of nine trees in honour of the nine Ogonis executed by the military junta in 1995.
Meanwhile, the Ken Saro-Wiwa Foundation has promised to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to promote environmental sustainability in the Niger Delta region.
Programme Manager of the foundation, Dum Syl Aminikpo who disclosed this during the anniversary said the foundation also aims at finding solution to the problem of poverty in the region.
According to him, “the foundation founded in 2009 has a mission to foster environmental sustainability climate in which the management of national resources, technology advancement, investment decisions and socio-economic development all work in harmony, fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people of Niger Delta.
“The foundation’s programmes will emphasise empowering women through education, reproductive health rights, increased participation in peace building and political representation of all levels of decision making.
“Through the Ken Saro-Wiwa technological hub, the foundation aims to collaborate with the Nigerian governments, international NGOs, diplomats and the people of the Niger Delta in conducting research and technology that will end environmental degradation and poverty in the Niger Delta while promoting peace and prospecting”, he said.
He said the memorial park which has been opened to tourists will serve as inspirations not only to Ogonis but to lovers of democracy and human rights across the world.
Also speaking, an environmental right activist Nnimmo Bassey said Saro-Wiwa fought and died not only for the Ogonis but for the entire Niger Delta region.
He called on the Ogoni to form a united front with the view to achieving their ambitions.
Also speaking, Mr Charles Wiwa said the Ogonis will not relent in the fight against environmental injustice.
VC Urges Environmental Awareness
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Stephen Okodudu has urged the public to utilise the environmental resources in a conservative base manner.
Speaking during the book public presentation “The Niger Delta: An Environmental Perspective” authored by Prof. Enuvie G. Akpokodje in Port Harcourt, the VC said the environment is part of humanity.
Okodudu noted that the environment is not a resource inherited from our ancestors, but a resource we hold in trust for our future generations.
He further appealed to the public to utilise the environmental resources in such a way that shows a concern for future generations.
“ By way of sustainable 2, we should be very conscious of the fact that we are not going to be the last generation to live here on earth, “ he said.
According to him, the book is a compendium of a number of historical information and also worthy resource material for researchers.
He added that the book serves as a collection of data base upon which researchers can advance the frontiers of the Niger Delta region.
Speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Mimi D. Briggs commended the team for coming together to find a way that will improve the Niger Delta region.
Prof. Briggs said Niger Delta was a clean and habitable environment before all manner of exploitative activities started degrading the region.
“The environment is an important part of humanity. If the environment is badly degraded, it will no longer be able to support life appropriately, which will affect subsequent generations.
“The environment we had in Niger Delta was a good one until exploitative activities started working on them and now we have a very badly degraded environment. Is this what we are going to leave for our future generations?. Will this environment be able to sustain and provide the needs in the future?. he noted.
According to him, it is book like this that can tell us the state of things, adding that the book is very appropriate at this time.
The Lead Editor of the book, Prof. Enuvie G. Akpokodje said the book is a parting gift to the work of academy after over 40 years of service in the academy.
By: Iragunima Benice
