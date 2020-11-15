Rivers
Diabetes: Banigo Charges Nurses To Make Difference
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has called on nurses and other health professionals to deliver special care in the treatment of diabetic patients in the state.
Banigo made this call in a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, to commemorate the 2020 World Diabetics Day.
According to the deputy governor, the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike would continue to implement programmes and policies to reduce the disease burden of the Rivers people, adding that the commitment to guarantee affordable and accessible healthcare delivery in the state was not negotiable.
Banigo, who is a Harvard-trained public health physician of international repute said as the number of people with diabetes continues to increase across the globe, the role of nurses and other health care providers is increasingly crucial in managing the impact of their health condition.
She said “Nurses are often the first health professionals that a patient interacts with and so the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is imperative and vital”, she stressed.
Banigo advised that diabetes could be prevented by maintaining a regular medical examination, living a healthy lifestyle, including avoiding sugary drinks, processed foods, tobacco, alcohol, and regular exercise.
The theme for the World Diabetes Day 2020 is, “The Nurse and Diabetes”, which aims at raising awareness on the crucial role that nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes.
Rivers
Perm Sec Urges Care For Vulnerables
Well meaning individuals in Rivers State have been advised to offer selfless services to the vulnerable and less privileged people in the State.
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, RSPHCMB, Dr Agariye Harry, made the call at a memorial tree planting ceremony as a tribute to the late William Henry Gates II, organised by The Challenge Initiative, TCI, a female reproductive health support organization in Port Harcourt.
Performing the tree planting ceremony, at the premises of the RSPHCMB, the Permanent Secretary, represented by a Director at the Board, Dr Nnesochi Ofor, described the deceased, popularly known as Bill Gates Snr, as a renowned philanthropist and civil leader.
Harry noted his immense contribution to healthcare through the Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health at John Hopkins University as instrumental to funding various reproductive health interventions in Nigeria and Rivers State in particular.
According to him, “such dedication to improving the life’s of women in developing countries, reducing maternal mortality and increasing quality of life among the world’s poor is commendable and these are the true qualities that Rivers State through its Primary Healthcare Management Board embodies”.
In her welcome address, the Head, Service Delivery, TCI, Dr Chidinma Awanlan, observed that Bill Gates Snr had contributed to global health, through the numerous health programs, through which the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was funded.
She said “ he was instrumental to the founding of the Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health, which is at the forefront of family planning and reproductive health programmes are ran. They supported a lot of Health programmes including The Challenge Initiative and we have partnered with Rivers State for about three years in delivering reproductive health solutions. For us it’s a big one because his efforts have actually contributed immensely to saving the lives of women and girls in the state, country and globally”.
Present at the ceremony were the Director, Public Health, RSPHCMB, Dr Isaac Opurm and other partners.
Bill Gates Snr passed on, September 14, 2020
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Rivers
Ekpeye Group Lauds Monarch Over Focus On Youth Dev
A group under the aegis of Ekpeye Oil and Gas (EOG), has identified with Eze Igbu Akoh II, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidhi as a dependable traditional ruler who champions the course of youths in Ekpeye land.
EOG stated this at a solidarity visit to Eze Ikegbidhi at his palace in Ihugbogo Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, recently.
Addressing newsmen, shortly after the presentation, Ikegbidhi who expressed gratitude at the all important visit said, he was much delighted at any venture that could fetch job opportunity to the unemployed youths.
The two-time former Ahoada East council boss decried the backwardness in Ekpeye nation, attributing it to the lack of love among themselves.
Ikegbidhi admitted the fact that people twisted the formation of EOG for selfish reason said: “but what I can see and hear today is far from what they rumoured, I am not the type of Eze that will go to company to drink tea, but company will find me at my palace.”
The monarch, while advising the group to show maximum support to the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, warned against pipeline vandalism in their operation in Ekpeyeland.
He urged the executive officers not only to carry everybody along in the scheme of things, also to include non oil and gas producing communities; noting that the name EOG cut across the towns and villages in Ekpeye kingdom.
The highly elated monarch donated one goat, five tubers of yam, one bunch of plantain and assorted cartons of drinks among other edibles.
Earlier in his solidarity speech, National Chairman of EOG, Hon Chidi Dogini congratulated Eze Ikegbidhi on his court victory.
Dogini thanked the Ekpeye first class chief for his contribution to his present status, noting that Eze Ikegbidhi has touched the lives of many people, especially when he was council chairman.
“As Ikegbidhi ascends to the throne of Eze Igbu Akoh, Ekpeye kingdom will be better,” Dogini stated.
The chairman told the mammoth crowd that the idea to form the EOG association stemmed from when he was special assistant to Ikegbidhi when he (Ikegbidhi) was the Ahoada East Local Government chairman.
He maintained that EOG was constituted to enable member communities press home their rights from the several multinational oil companies in Ekpeyeland, adding that the body was duly registered; promising that its functions would not overlap with that of the landlords.
Also speaking, EOG Public Relations Officer (PRO), Amb. Ijeoma Austin Okpara said, the visit was predicated on showing support to the revered monarch; noting that all the villages that bear oil and gas were present.
However, in a vote of thanks, Chief Moses Justice thanked EOG for their wisdom, and prayed God for divine guidance.
By: Emenike Benson Agimo
Rivers
Amnesty Boss Pledges Prompt Payment Of Stipends
The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), has vowed to resolve all bureaucratic bottlenecks hampering prompt payment of stipends to the beneficiaries of the programme.
Dikio, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the weekend when he met with leaders of phases one, two and three of the scheme, said some persons tried to discourage him from touring the region citing security challenges.
The Amnesty boss said the reforms he had introduced into the scheme would stop series of protests by ex-militants that used to precede payments of their stipends.
Dikio, who has been on a tour of the region, insisted that his reforms had made prompt payment of the beneficiaries’ stipends possible.
“There were too many bureaucracy in the system which often resulted in the incessant delays in the payment of the N65,000 monthly stipend”, he said.
Dikio said his tour was aimed at returning the programme back to its owners insisting that PAP was designed for ex-militants only.
Addressing the ex-militant leaders, he said: “The PAP is a programme that was designed especially for ex-agitators. If you are not an ex-agitator you’re a stranger. I don’t see why it will be the other way.
“I was told by some people not to come that the region is not safe. Why should I be in this office and not visit my main area of operation? So I said I must come, so that we can see eyeball to eyeball, let me hear from you the issues so that together we can begin to discuss how to move on.
“I was in Okochiri in Okrika on Friday where I met with the Big 5 in the palace of King Ateke Tom and it was a fruitful meeting. Today, I am also meeting with you all to reinforce my vision for the PAP.
“Over time people have confused the programme for the package. They are different and it is good that you understand that so that we can all be on the same page.
“Since I came, I have been undertaking some reforms to ensure that we get it right. So the issue of your monthly stipends will be paid every 25th of the month. It’s not rocket science. All that was needed to do was to put the accounting process in order”.
Dikio appealed to the ex-agitators to work for the peace and development of the region by supporting the new direction and vision of the PAP under his watch.
He said: “If we learn the lessons of the past then we can do better. Our region has been left behind. Everything shouldn’t be about protest. The more we stabilize the region, the more we will attract businesses.
“I want you all to understand that you can be what you want to be. You can choose to be great and you will be great. It all depends on you. So for you to be great you must think great and begin to do great things not things that will be inimical to your growth”.
The ex-agitators expressed confidence in the new administrator and commended him for consulting them, an action they said was lacking in the past.
The leader of the first phase of the PAP, Pastor Reuben Wilson said the new vision of Dikio would make the programme run seamlessly.
He said it was a remarkable idea to host the meeting in the region saying it had further boosted their confidence in him.
