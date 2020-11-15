Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River

The remains of Chief Nitabai Inengite,foster father and cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan were interred at the weekend in his home town,Otuoke,Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State. This is even as the Governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri has described Jonathan as the face of democracy in the world.

Speaking at the obsequies, the former president described his foster father and cousin as a close confidant.

Jonathan noted that though death was inevitable, Chief Inengite died when his fatherly advice were most needed.

He commended symp-athisers and guests from within and outside the state for coming to show the Inengite and the Jonathan family love,saying the Otuoke community and the Ogbia Kingdom would forever remember the deceased for his worthy contributions to peace and development.

Similarly,the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has also described former President of the country, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as the face of democracy and strong advocate of non-violent elections in the world.

Diri, who spoke at Otuoke during the burial of the former President’s foster father and cousine, Late Chief Nitabai Inengite, said the historic phone call Dr Jonathan made conceding defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 saved democracy in Nigeria.

Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor noted that the show of patriotism and love by the former President would remain a good reference point to other democratic countries including the United States of America.

“We all know what is happening in the United States, a country most of us regarded as the best example of democracy. But considering what Trump is doing with his supporters, you will agree with that our father (Dr Jonathan) did what so many leaders in the world cannot do”, Governor Diri said.

“Our brother and father has elevated Nigeria above the United States. I say this with all sense of responsibility because when you compare the margin of defeat in 2015 and the margin of defeat today in the US, you can know the difference.But yet our father for the love of self and love of all of us and for the love our country and the African continent relinquished power without any doubt”, the Governor added.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, says the number two citizen of the state described the Late Chief Inengite as a man of principles with deep family values who was committed to the development of his community and humanity.

Senator Diri called on people of the state to be United and urged the youth to emulate the deceased by leading peaceful lifestyles and never allow their backgrounds to define their destinies.

While expressing condolences on behalf of the Government and people of the state, the Governor prayed God to grant Dr Jonathan, the Inengite family and Otuoke Community, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss ocassioned by the passage of Chief Inengite.

In an interview with Newsmen shortly after the interment Dr Jonathan described his late foster father and cousin as an amiable man who served the Esosi Family, Otuoke Community, the Rivers State University and Niger Delta University creditably.

Delivering an exhortation titled “the Great Event”, Pastor Elizah Nkamere of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, enjoined all to prepare for the day of Judgment as everyone will give account of him or herself to God after death.

According to his biography, Late Chief Inengite took up a career in the civil service in 1973 as messenger at then College of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State University.