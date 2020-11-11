News
Rumours Of 13% Derivation Fund Diversion Untrue, Group Clarifies
A local advocacy group, the Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates (NDPDA), has frowned at claims by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, that governors of the Niger Delta states were diverting the 13 per cent derivation funds, describing it them as self-serving.
It also quashed the advocacy of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, for the establishment of a derivation commission, saying it was a vacuous political talk lacking in genuine intent and purpose.
At an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, the NDPDA President, Mr. Efe Mac-Daniel, said Omo-Agege and Enang were merely pandering to the prejudices of the region’s oppressors.
Mac-Daniel said the comments were futile efforts aimed at diverting the attention of Nigerians from the glaring failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in addressing the developmental challenges plaguing the region.
According to him, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) remains under-funded by the Federal Government, which has virtually rendered the interventionist agency comatose.
He said: “What diversion is Senator Omo-Agege talking about when almost all states in the Niger Delta have oil producing area development commissions?
“The most strategic road in the region, which is the East-West Road, remains uncompleted and abandoned. That is a federal road. But the Deputy Senate President and the presidential aide, two prominent sons of the region, prefer to play politics with our development because of their 2023 ambition.
“We also wonder why the duo are not interested in the upward review of the derivation formula when the Federal Government continues to short-change our region.
“For years, the government at the centre has been taking 87% of the revenue from our resources while a paltry and dubious 13% is paid to oil producing states. Who collects the royalties from gas flaring while our region and environment remain polluted? They do not see the injustice and inequity in these but rather prefer to whip up sentiments against governors of the region.
“We already know and have identified those working against the interest of the Niger Delta. We are determined not to reward internal collaborators from the region any longer with high political offices. At the appropriate time, we will launch a campaign against such persons,” Mac-Daniel said.
He called on the two leaders to retrace their steps, saying the people of the region were now more politically conscious and aware of their rights.
He also noted that the derivation fund belongs exclusively to the oil producing states and that the Federal Government cannot determine and dictate to the states how it is disbursed.
News
RSG Lists Dates For Submission Of Applications Into Civil Service
The Rivers State Civil Service Commission (RSCSC) has announced a template for the submission of applications by eligible candidates who applied for vacant positions in the state civil service.
The commission said that the step was designed to simplify the submission process, and reduce the pressure on officers detailed to attend to the teeming number of applicants for the jobs.
Consequently, the state civil service commission explained that for easy collation of applications, applicants must now submit their documents according to their local governments of origin, saying that specific dates have been allocated to each LGA.
A statement signed by the Permanent secretary of the commission, Philip Kikpoye, said, “The Rivers State Civil Service Commission wishes to bring to the attention of those applying for the vacancies advertised in the state civil service that for crowd management, applicants should submit their applications according to their respective local government areas and their dates as follows: Tuesday, 10th of November, 2020, Abua/Odual, Okrika and Omuma; Wednesday, 11th of November, 2020, Ahoada East, Etche and Tai”.
The statement further said that, Thursday, 12th of November, 2020, is the date for those from Ahoada West, Oyigbo and Ogu/Bolo; while Friday, 13th of November, 2020, is those from Khana and Emohua.
It also stated that Saturday, 14th of November, 2020, is applicants from Etche, Asari-Toru and Bonny; just as Monday, 16th of November, 2020, is for those from Obio/Akpor.
Kikpoye added that Tuesday, 17th of November, 2020, is for applicants from Eleme, Akuku-Toru and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni; Wednesday, 18th of November, 2020, for Opobo/Nkoro, Degema and Ikwerre; Thursday, 19th of November, 2020, for Port Harcourt and Andoni; while Friday, 20th November, 2020 is for applicant from other states.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
News
IPPIS: We’ll Not Join PENGASSAN Strike, NUPENG Insists
The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said it would not join the strike embarked upon by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The National Treasurer of NUPENG, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, disclosed this during a radio programme on Rhythm FM monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He expressed optimism that the issues raised in the memo would be addressed by the Federal Government.
Agwanwor, who is the vice chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State chapter said NUPENG has made adequate import and storage of petroleum products to ensure that there was no scarcity Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Port Harcourt and its environs.
He, however, called on the apex government to urgently address the issues raised by PENGASSAN to avoid joining the strike on sympathy.
“We are still consulting at the national level to see the next step to take as regards the ongoing strike by our sister union.
“However, before this time we have made proper arrangements in terms of mobilising our members who are the tanker drivers to make sure there is enough availability of petroleum products to cushion the shortage in the importation of petroleum products within this period in order to avert any form of scarcity.”
He urged members of the public, especially those in Port Harcourt and its environs not to go into panic buying in anticipation of petrol scarcity, saying tanker drivers have been encouraged to double their distribution channels.
“Don’t store petroleum product in your home in anticipation of any scarcity because as a union we don’t intend to unleash further hardship which the public is already experiencing,” the NUPENG national treasurer stated.
However, following the commencement of an indefinite strike by the Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, dismissed insinuations of possible scarcity of petroleum products, and urged consumers to shun panic buying.
The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari, who gave the assurance in a statement, yesterday, said all fuel stations and petrol depots in the country have enough stock of products to service consumers and were open for business.
While expressing hope that the industrial dispute would be settled amicably, Kyari assured that the corporation has thus far emplaced a stock of over 2.9 billion litres of petrol to guarantee seamless movement of people, goods and services across the country in the forthcoming Christmas season and beyond.
The NNPC GMD reiterated that the corporation is determined to make the 2020 end-of-year festivities a zero fuel queue period just like the preceding year, noting that critical stockholders in the petroleum products supply and distribution chain such as tanker drivers, depot owners and road transport owners have been mobilized to ensure hitch-free season.
It would be recalled that oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) had commenced an indefinite strike, last Monday.
The order to vacate their offices was issued in a letter, dated November 8, 2020, and signed by the General Secretary, PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, which was also copied to the Central Working Committee (CWC) members of the association.
Okugbawa said the strike was to kick against the failure of the government to make any concrete move as regards the differences between PENGASSAN and government on matters bordering on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.
“Yes, I signed the letter and it is from the association to all branch chairmen but up till this minute, we’ve not received any word from the government on the issues of concern,” he said last Monday morning.
The letter to all branch chairmen of PENGASSAN had the title, ‘Re: Breach in agreement on IPPIS implementation and redundancy in Baker Hughes.’
“We refer to the above letter dated November 2, 2020, where we gave seven days ultimatum and further extension to the relevant government agencies and institutions.
“Regrettably and upon the expiration of the ultimatum, nothing concrete has been done with regards to the outstanding issues as enumerated in the letter.
“In view of the above and with the expiration of the ultimatum and subsequent extension, you are hereby advised to withdraw services effective 12 midnight on Sunday, November 8, 2020.”
The association directed the branch chairmen to ensure that their members fully comply with the directive, adding that the chairmen should await further directive.
“All zonal offices are to monitor compliance and report same to the national secretariat,” PENGASSAN stated in its letter.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
News
Exonerate Saro-Wiwa, Others, Produce Oil In Ogoni, MOSOP Pokes FG
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has vowed that it would not allow oil exploration and production to resume in Ogoniland until the Federal Government exonerates late Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni sons of criminal charges pressed against them.
The MOSOP also demanded stop on the construction of a Federal Prison and Cemetery in Ogoniland, noting that the projects were targeted at denigrating the area.
The body, which made these calls, yesterday, during a media briefing on the 25th Memorial of Ogoni Martyrs by its Coordinating Committee in Port Harcourt, urged the Federal Government to speed up the clean-up and remediation of the devastated Ogoni environment.
Speaking, the leader of the Coordinating Committee for the 25th Remembrance of the nine Ogoni sons, Dr. Gbeneme Kpae, noted that oil exploration would only be allowed in the area, if Saro-Wiwa and others were cleared of the criminal charges against them.
He accused the Federal Government of not consulting with the Ogoni people before sitting the two projects in the area: cemetery and prison, stressing that the natives need justice and industries.
Kpae said: “We call on the Federal Government to stop the construction of a Federal Government Prison and Cemetery in Ogoni as we have been informed that the prison is to lock up Ogonis who demand justice; and cemetery is for mass graves for Ogonis who oppose resumption of oil drilling in Ogoni.
“The Ogonis wish to remind all Nigerians and the international community that we will continue to oppose oil exploration and exploitation in Ogoni until Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists are exonerated, and the clean-up of Ogoniland is completed as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme.
“Twenty-five years after the execution of our heroes, the Ogoni people want to breathe fresh air now. What Ogoni people want is justice, fairness and equity”, MOSOP insisted.
Meanwhile, a member of the committee, Mr. Celestine Akpobari, alleged that the Federal Government has a sinister motive for sitting prison and cemetery in the area.
Akpobari stated that Ogoni people were in dire need of sitting developmental projects to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths to curb restiveness.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial3 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Opinion3 days ago
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
- News4 days ago
Kamala Harris Makes History As First Woman And Woman Of Colour As Vice President
- Business3 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Delta Community Petitions FG, DSS Over Murder Of 12 Youths
- News4 days ago
US President-Elect, Joseph R. Biden Jr, Shaped By Tragedy, Tradition
- Niger Delta3 days ago
NIPR Calls For Reputation Rebuilding Process