Opinion
Remembering Ogoni Martyrs, 25 Years After
On November 10, 2020, the Ogoni people, in the home land and in the diaspora, are poised to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the judicial murder of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni leaders with renewed calls for Ogoni autonomy. Twenty-five years ago,on November 10, 1995, Gen. Sani Abacha, bolstered by the Justice Ibrahim Auta tribunal and Shell Oil Company, impulsively murdered Ken Saro-Wiwa, one of Africa’s finest and eight other Ogoni leaders for demanding Ogoni political autonomy within Nigeria. Saro-Wiwa was an acclaimed writer and Africa’s foremost environmentalist who led the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP).
Ogoni was and still is on the verge of extinction because of environmental degradation stemming from The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)’s racist double-standard of oil exploration. In the Western countries where they operate, the company buries pipelines underground but in Ogoni and the greater Niger Delta, they operate without regard for the environment. Pipelines crisscross communities, playgrounds, rivers and swamps. This modus operandi was unacceptable to Niger Delta communities because oil spills and gas flaring became too common and dangerous, leading to devastating pollution of the land and water. The company also operates without agreement with local or indigenous communities where they operate unlike in the West.
Ogoni produces Bonny Light Crude Oil (BLCO), a low sulfur (between 0.14% and 0.16%) high-grade crude oil sought after by American and European refineries, yet the people and communities are exceedingly poor and their land underdeveloped unlike Houston or Corpus Christi, Texas. As of 1991, Ogoni, with a population of around two million people contributed over $100 billion to the Nigerian economy through oil revenue. Ironically, major infrastructure like universities, healthcare facilities, and electricity are lacking. In comparison, Corpus Christi with a population of 305,215 people, according to the 2010 U.S Census Bureau, has several universities, well developed seaports and thousands of corporations.
Against this backdrop, Saro-Wiwa and MOSOP stepped forward presenting Ogoni demands contained in the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR) to the Nigeria military government in 1990. Amongst the chief demands were plans for economic development of Ogoni, resource control, and fair representation in all Nigerian institutions. From thence, the Hausa/Fulani cabal saw Saro-Wiwa and MOSOP as a national political problem that must be eliminated.
The military and SPDC incensed that Ogoni demands would hamper oil and gas extraction from the region and fearing the demands would set a dangerous precedent, developed surreptitious plans to exterminate the Ogoni leadership and occupy Ogoni land. SPDC purchased guns for the Nigerian police and connived with the military to start inter-tribal wars using Ogoni’s neighbours, a rare occurrence, since the regional tribes have lived together peacefullyand inter-married for over 500 years.
Rather than negotiate an amicable solution through civil engagement, Gen. Abacha plotted and orchestrated the murder of four Ogoni chiefs, then accused and arrested Ken Saro Wiwa and MOSOP leadership without investigation. Saro-Wiwa and his MOSOP compatriots were executed at the Port Harcourt prison10 days after a sham judicial trial at the Justice Auta tribunal. It should be noted that there was no investigation report. The leaders were executed against international outcry in violation of rights to 30 days appeal and even when counsels, Chief Gani Fawhemi (SAN) and Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) had withdrawn representation noting the trial a sham and the court kangaroo. The Commonwealth sanctioned Nigeria for two years for this murder.
The occupation of Ogoni by Maj. Paul Okuntimo, and his assassin squad was another strategy. Okuntimo unleashed his infamous 214 methods of killing people. Ogoni villages were occupied, ransacked, women raped, youths crushed, and 13 villages levelled. During this period, Nigeria and SPDC waged a psychological war leaving the people traumatized, tattered, and in agony. Twenty five years later, the region and people still have not fully recovered.
On this 25th anniversary of the murder of Saro-Wiwa, Albert Tombari Badeh, Chief Edward Kobani, Chief Theophilus Orage, Chief Samuel Orage, Dr. Barinem Kiobel, Saturday Doobee, Nordu Eawu, John Kpuinen, Daniel Gbokoo, Baribor Bera, Paul Levura, and Felix Nuate, Ogoni needs closure. Ogoni want an explanation why Nigeria murdered Saro-Wiwa and his colleagues. Was demand for autonomy through resource control a fair demand by the people of Ogoni? Why has Nigeria not given an honest account of the brutal murder of Ogoni leaders, knowing that it was all a sham? Why are the names of these men not expunged from Nigeria’s status books? If the occupation of Ogoni was against local and international laws, why are Ogoni villages not rebuilt and reparation paid to displaced Ogonis? Which other communities on earth permit a corporation to import arms, and maintain police like SPDC does in Nigeria? Why is SPDC not investigated by subsequent Nigerian governments despite monumental evidence presented by Ogonis abroad to courts in Britain, the Netherlands, and the United States? And why is demand for resource control to enhance Ogoni development and replicate cities like Dubai, Corpus Christi or Houston criminalised?
The word autonomy may have rattled Nigeria 25 years ago, but in this era of rare awakening and after 60 years of missed opportunities and hollowness, Nigeria needs to be honest with herself and restructure. Autonomy is not a taboo and after dissecting the question of autonomy in synchronism with operational ethos in the West, Nigeria should take a clue from Spain, China, India, Canada, and other nations that operate autonomous states, regions, territories, and cities and are still united.
On this 25th anniversary of the slaying of Ogoni leaders, there are renewing calls for the convocation of a sovereign national conference, wherein Ogoni would be granted autonomy so it could control its resources to enhance its development, growth, security, and thereafter preserve its cultural identity and heritage. The sooner Nigeria heeds the call the better.
Nwike is an environmentalist & international human rights advocate.
KorneBari Nwike
Opinion
If And Only If..!
The Column “Catalogue” which started last week Wednesday with the topic “The Nigerian Factor” is expected to be a regular feature on this page.
In this Context, Catalogue here refers to the readiness of the columnist to display burning issues and their interplay in national development. It promises to be a cerebral articulation of challenges and solutions. Happy reading.
If we could get it right, at the level of development in
a country where the youth population is more than 65 percent, Nigeria would be ready for Vision 2050, which was recently launched.
If we had realised that a sustainable development of the educational system would guarantee a healthy and smart youth population, we wouldn’t have found this country in the present quagmire.
If Nigeria had pursued the millennium development goals with serious strides to reduce poverty to halt by 2015, there wouldn’t have been a boil over #ENDSARS demonstration that has cost the country billions of Naira in damaged properties, loss of productive hours and precious lives.
Nigeria wouldn’t have been gravely divided as it is today, with ethnic warlords threatening secession, if we got the federation right, in distribution of power and allocation of values to different levels of the society.
The high and mighty contrive ethnic and religious sentiments to divide and impoverish the people more. If we must solve the problem of Nigeria, then, the Nigerian question must be targeted and addressed quickly with speed and precise sustainable approach.
If our problem were a dance, it wouldn’t be the dance of an old woman with snuff in her hand. It would surely not be a boogaloo dance, a slow motion dance. It would be dancing to a boogie-woogie, a fast rhythmic beat of jazz.
Indeed, it would not be a macabre dance to the evil drums of divisiveness or a one step forward, two steps backward dance of action and inaction we see in the Presidency.
If the leadership of this country would follow national action plans to eliminate the things that divide this country like the unbundling of the powers of the Federal Government and the quick introduction of fair revenue allocation formulae, resource control and distribution, there will be equity and justice.
How on earth can one justify the policy of Gold resources for Zamfara and Zamfara only, while the oil of the Niger Delta region is for all Nigerians and the Federal Government?
If we knew how to put together a good mixture of mutter to build solid building blocks of peace by ensuring that there is justice in the fiscal Federalism, where every state would be made to reap the full benefits of its natural resources, Nigeria would be a true egalitarian society.
Today, oil mineral producing states take 13 percent derivation for the proceeds of hydrocarbon, while some states in the North own and mine their solid minerals. Too Bad! This is the main thrust of the so-called Nigerian question.
Mutual ethnic co-existence, religious harmony, the issues of marginalization of minority ethnic nations are all part of the Nigerian question.
Leadership, corruption, poverty and diseases are also issues that need to be addressed in the Nigerian question. Every question needs an answer. What are the answers for the much-talked about Nigerian question?
Many patriots have talked about a sovereign national conference to discuss the Nigerian question. Others talk about renegotiating Nigeria. In many quarters, many speak of the report of 2014 National Conference convoked by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Why is the implementation of that report another national question?
The bottom line is to bring Nigerians together to renegotiate this country for good. The country was never negotiated. It was given to us by the British in 1900 through 1914 amalgamation of North and Southern Protectorates and independence in 1960.
Indeed, the agenda for all the constitutional conferences, Clifford of 1922, MacPherson 1951, Richards 1946, Lyttleton 1954, to the independence constitution were set by the colonial masters.
Sadly, the present grand norm, the 1999 constitution as amended, is also not the people’s constitution as it was compiled by the Military and dumped on Nigerians with all the inadequacies.
These inadequacies gave rise to the Nigerian question that needs a lot of answers, which include the Federal structure that is gravely convoluted, poverty, unemployment and half-baked educational system. Growing trends of divisiveness as exemplified by calls to divide Nigeria into Biafra, Niger Delta, Odua, and Middle-Belt by different sections of the country are the backlash from the inadequacies of a poorly structured country.
According to Winston Churchill, “it is better to Jaw Jaw than to War War”. No time can be better than now. Time is running out!
Opinion
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
The revival of moribund industries in Rivers State is the panacea for economic development and curbing high unemployment level.
I want to commend Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for taking the bold step to revive the cassava processing plant located at Afam, Oyigbo Local Government Area. This is the beginning of good things to come in Rivers State and mitigating the army of unemployed youths.
The revival and sustenance of the Afam cassava plant is not the only industry calling for government attention.
There are other government companies that have been neglected for too long and which need to be revived.
A few of these firms are: Delta Rubber Company Ltd with three giant plantations located at Elele, Odagwa, Abara and other subsidiary plantations all in Rivers State; West African Glass Industries (WAGI); Rivers Vegetable Oil Company (RIVOC) in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout; Rivers State Songhai Farm in Tai; Rivers State Fish Farm in Buguma; and Port Harcourt Airport Hotel.
Now that the government of Barr. Wike has started with the revitalization of abandoned industries, these few others should follow suit to help end the army of unemployed youths roaming the streets of Rivers State and to reduce criminality and other social evils perpetrated by some of these young men and women.
If government revives these industries as mentioned above, it will swallow unemployment and create revenue for the state and also put Rivers State on the map of industrialized states, thereby making the State an economic hub in Nigeria.
Though this may not be easy as it will require a large capital, it will also require strong political will which Gov. Wike is known to muster. Truly Gov. Wike has to consider this seriously in order to leave his name on the sands of time, just as Chief Alfred Diete-Spiff did in the old Rivers State.
There may be distractions and ethnic jingoism as it has denied Rivers State its fair share in the enclave called Nigeria, I urge Wike not to be bothered by these political distractions and forge ahead; for he has been found worthy to carry Rivers State to the promised land and to fulfill the yearnings of our founding fathers.
The Governor recently made it known that the Rivers State Government is contributing about 70 per cent of the total cost of the cassava industry at Afam, leaving 30 per cent to private investors.
This is a well thought-out development plan in this part of the world where government is the major financier of any project that requires a large amount of capital.
Let it be known to us that government is not a good businessman because of the intricacies surrounding the running of government businesses in Nigeria.
This is why management experts and economic managers have advocated for the various ways to run government business either through privatization, deregulation and commercialization.
However, Rivers State cannot afford to toe a different line in the management of its businesses, particularly the suggested industries to be revitalised.
As a follow up to this, I want to make the following contributions or suggestions to aid government in managing the revitalised industry and others that will come on stream.
Since government owns 70 per cent equity of the project cost, government should divest 40 per cent of their share holding in the company to the public (particularly Rivers indigenes who are willing to buy the shares of the company). This divested equity should be allocated to the 23 local government areas at 10 per cent to allow equal participation of the citizens in order to avoid one group taking absolute control of the management and board of the said company.
Government should revitalize all the mentioned companies since it has the financial muscle and list the companies in the stock market for indigenes and foreigners to buy their shares at 30 per cent to all the local government areas, 45 per cent to government and 25 per cent to foreigners who will provide the technical know-how, This will help to avoid the pitfalls of yesterday where government business is seen as nobody’s business.
On the appointment of the management and board members, government should put up enabling environment devoid of political interference and allow the shareholders appoint the board members and a proper recruitment exercise be conducted.
These companies should be supervised strictly by the parent ministry with a technical committee set up to monitor the running of the companies. However, the committee should avoid undue influence of government and board members.
Finally, government and the board, through the Ministry of Justice, should put up a stringent legislation punishable by 20 years imprisonment for any management, board members, including staffers of the company found to have embezzled or connive with anybody to defraud any the company of its finances or properties.
This will help to reduce constant liquidation of companies owned by government or a joint venture with other investors. Suffice it to say that if these suggestions are applied to the letter, and in line with the new realities of the Wike administration, there will be sanity in the management of government businesses in Rivers State.
Nwokugha is a management consultant in Port Harcourt.
Clement Nwokugha
Opinion
Lamp As An Idiom
A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, was quoted recently as picking holes with a budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Surely, there are many things happening in Nigeria that anyone can find faults about, but being fallible humans, it would be hypocritical for anyone to assume the air of infallibility. In private and public life, individuals and managers of public affairs can commit errors of judgement or miscalculation. What is unacceptable or reprehensible is any attempt by an individual or group to abuse a position of trust or the docility of the masses, to cheat, deliberately.
With regards to national budget proposals and other monetary affairs, there is usually a demand for public debate and awareness, so that there can be some wider input from stakeholders. To say that two heads are better than one, represents the truth that no single person has all the knowledge and skills necessary to move a nation or an organization forward successfully. In human history all individuals that had given the impression of knowing everything better than everyone else, had been described as despots and dictators, or had ended in a dusty way. No need to name them!
Symbolic meaning of a lamp goes beyond illumination but also includes open-mindedness, unassumingness and the absence of conceit which puts restrictions on the boundary or limit of light. The search for light and inner illumination has been an ancient project, for the purpose of being rightly guided in human activities. In ancient Italy, there were secret societies whose symbol was fire or lamp. From Freemasons, Rosicrucians and the Illuminatis of Germany and France, many groups of people come together secretly to explore the mysteries of existence. Life poses surprises!
Secrecy in such ventures usually came about based on the old admonition against casting Pearls before swine. Surely, there are sublime truths and roadmaps that are not meant for the obtuse and madding crowd. Religion has become so debased and abused largely because the project was cleverly taken over by self-serving interest groups more interested in worldly power, wealth and dominion than in truth in its untarnished nature. Current crises, instability and confusions across the globe are parts of the results of the abduction of the message of Truth brought by humble Light Bearers in the past. We find effects of commercialism and adulteration of what is sublime everywhere, such that the gullible are misguided.
It was not an error that the scriptural parable of ten virgins was introduced as an admonition for serious-minded persons in search of truth and the sources thereof. In the usual human weakness, gullibility and commercialism, the meaning and idiom of the lamp have been glossed over, with hardly much effort to dig out its true meaning. Rather, all human errors and failures are usually dumped at the door-step of the “enemy”, with no effort made to understand the mechanism and modus operandi of the process of human derailment.
Unknown to many of us, the human enemy is within and its willing instrument is the human medium of perception. The admonition to ‘guard the “heart” with utmost diligence, for out of it are the issues of life’, is most vital and relevant. A vital element in a lamp serving as a source of illumination is the oil necessary to sustain light.
Thus, a lamp without oil is as good as being in a state of darkness, especially at critical moments of seeking illumination through higher source of guidance. To fill the little lamp left to every individual by the creator with oil in order to sustain illumination, is solely the responsibility of everyone for himself or herself. We are reminded that not all the “ten virgins” had ready oil in their lamps during the critical moment of need. Do we need anyone to interprete the meaning and need to provide oil in our personal lamps? Perhaps what demands explanation is the meaning of oil. Not crude one!
To say that the instrument of human derailment lies within the mechanism of human perception would require going into theories of the working of the brain. For the purpose of brevity, the human brain has two parts or hemispheres, namely: the frontal and back brain. The frontal hemisphere, also known as cerebrum, deals with sensory or intellectual scope of perception, which is limited to measurable space, time and concepts. But the back hemisphere of the brain, known as cerebellum, is a gateway to intuitive perception. Therein lies the oil that everyone needs to keep their individual lamp active and serviceable. It has become an enigma! Oil is, indeed!
Therefore, to be wakeful, awake or inwardly alert is synonymous with guarding the “heart” with the diligence necessary to keep the gateway to illumination open, untarnished and accessible. One of the weaknesses that all humans must strive to correct is the love of ease and comfort whereby we shirk responsibility, expecting someone else to think and work for us. The actual goal of all so-called secret societies, cults or fraternities, including the Illuminati group, is, or should be, to have access to sublime source of illumination.
Unfortunately, many individuals and groups who purportedly set out on this noble project often end up chasing shadows, thus seeking the right thing in the wrong directions. Ultimately seekers of Truth and the path thereto, get diverted when they get to a crossroads. It is difficult to serve two masters same time and with equal devotion and loyalty. Let us admit that dark forces are very devious, clever and capable of misleading even serious aspirants towards the light. The easiest lure or bait is material wealth and power. Who would not fall easily into the snare? Darkness sets snares!
Those who seek to bear the lamp of human salvation are bearers of a serious responsibility, but they need the wakeful diligence of ensuring that there is oil in their lamp if they must have ready guidance. To have the guidance and illumination from sublime sources they must also have a conscience that is not clouded and tarnished by human shenanigans. It has never been an easy task to lead a large group of people, whether in political, religious, academic or military arena. Neither can leaders of large number of persons succeed in their tasks without the guidance and illumination from higher realms.
While leaders of the masses in various walks of life need the goodwill and cooperation of those whom they lead, all such leaders must also seek inner guidance and illumination to be able to accomplish their tasks. To lead a large number of people astray through errors of judgement and miscalculations have long-lasting consequences than such leaders can imagine. Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo reminded us that only the deep can call to the deep! Human inequalities arise from this factor!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial3 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Opinion3 days ago
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
- News4 days ago
Kamala Harris Makes History As First Woman And Woman Of Colour As Vice President
- Business3 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Delta Community Petitions FG, DSS Over Murder Of 12 Youths
- News4 days ago
US President-Elect, Joseph R. Biden Jr, Shaped By Tragedy, Tradition
- Niger Delta3 days ago
NIPR Calls For Reputation Rebuilding Process